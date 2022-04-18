Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Nearly 7,500 subscribers now receive the Daily Digest. We can always use more and are aiming to reach 10,000 subscribers by the end of the year.

So, if you enjoy the Daily Digest and find it helpful, please pass it on and encourage others to sign up.

Thanks!

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

Echo Park: Thanks to Noel Rogers for his photo of the western sky at sunset.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Los Feliz: Five people were hurt early early this morning in a three-vehicle crash apparently related to a police pursuit. The Eastsider

Los Feliz: A cyclist was struck and killed by a motorist on Saturday while participating in the AIDS/LifeCycle's charity ride in Griffith Park. The Eastsider

Silver Lake: Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in an apartment in the 1000 block of Myra Avenue on Saturday night. LAFD

Boyle Heights: Authorities spent hours trying to arrest a man who barricaded inside an SUV after losing control of the vehicle during a pursuit. The Eastsider

THE WEEK AHEAD

April 18 - 24: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

Expect partly cloudy skies in the days ahead, with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. There's a slight chance of rain by Friday.

Meetings

Wed, April 20

Cypress Park: Board of Public Works will vote to award a $4.75 million contract to build a 134-bed homeless shelter on Avenue 19 at the Riverside-Figueroa roundabout.

Deadlines

Mon, April 18

Thanks to a holiday in Washington, D.C., this year's deadline to file your taxes was extended to today.

Things To Do

Tuesday April 19

East Hollywood: Enjoy some cocktails and laughs at El Cid for some Live Stand-Up Comedy.

Los Feliz: Join authors Kate Gale, Kim Dower and Eloise Klein at Skylight Books. Books in conversation will include Another Phase, I Wore This Dress Today for You, Mom, and The Loneliest Girl: Poems (Mary Burritt Christiansen Poetry).

Wednesday April 20

Echo Park: Check out the spring tour for WILLIS with The Hails at the EchoPlex.

Thursday April 21

Atwater Village: Head to Oeno Vino’s and participate in a Trivial Comedy Show. Featuring comedians you’ve seen on TV and some NSFW jokes, try your hand at winning some prizes.

Echo Park: Stories Books & Cafe invites you to spend some time listening to poetry from Savannah Brown & Rhiannon McGavin.

Friday April 22

Silver Lake: The 2000s are back! Scour your wardrobe for slogan tees, low-rise jeans, and trucker hats to dress on theme for 2000s Night at Los Globos.

Montecito Heights: Grab your gardening gloves and volunteer at Debs Parks for some Habitat Restoration.

Saturday April 23

Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth Day at Center for the Arts to learn about protecting wildlife and make prints in an outdoor workshop! The event is family-friendly and free.

Highland Park: Create your own folded book art with artist Sandy Krause at The Pop Hop.

Sunday, April 24

Eastside: Save an appetite for tastings and food demonstrations at Taste of the Eastside

Go here for details and more events

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in El Sereno, Beachwood Canyon and DTLA

Find tranquility while escaping into a home with a detached studio, or in a midcentury haven on a deck overlooking Griffith Observatory, or perhaps a loft in the city.

Read More

NOTEBOOK

Atwater Village: The man who was shot and killed by Glendale police last week following a pursuit has been identified by the coroner as 40-year-old James Walsh.

Boyle Heights: The man who was killed by a hit-and-driver on Indiana Street last week has been identified as 60-year-old Mauricio Molina, according to the county coroner.

ONE LAST THING

Groovy Easter: Way before Coachella, the music-loving hipsters of the 1960s headed to Elysian Park on Easter Sunday, 1967 for the Los Angeles Love-In.

That's It! Thanks for reading.

-- Jesús Sanchez

• We have more newsletters for you

• Submit a tip, story idea or suggestion

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.