Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Fun with friends -- and their shadows -- on a hike through Griffith Park. Thanks to Paul Kopeikin for the photo.
News
Hermon: Firefighters contained a brush and grass fire that scorched about 2-1/2 acres on a hillside next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) this afternoon. It's the third fire that has burned in about the same location since June. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: At least six people were sent to hospitals after an argument ended with a shooting early Sunday morning inside Holiday Bar on Whittier Boulevard, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive. The Eastsider
East LA: A person died Sunday night in a crash between a pocket bike and a vehicle at Kern Avenue and Whittier Boulevard, said the CHP. The person apparently died at the scene. No other information was immediately available.
Victor Heights: Firefighters knocked down a house fire early Sunday morning in the 600 block of North Beaudry Avenue. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. LAFD
Highland Park: A fire broke out Saturday morning in the mezzanine level of an auto body shop in the 100 block of South Avenue 55 near Figueroa Street It was extinguished in about 15 minutes with no reports of injuries. LAFD
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter.
The Week Ahead
August 29 - Sept 4 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
August will end with a heat wave that is forecast to send temperatures into the upper 90s by the middle of the week.
On The Agenda
Tuesday, Aug 30
Echo Park: District Attorney George Gascon will deliver a virtual presentation to the Echo Park Neighborhood Council.
Wednesday, Aug 31
Glassell Park: The City Council will vote on a proposal to ban overnight RV and camper parking on a section of Verdugo Road between Plumas Street and Shasta Circle.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Boyle Heights: Blocks of Boyle Heights is holding a Community Clean Up near Cinco Puntos.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Aug 29
Echo Park: Check out the book launch of Elizabeth Crane's This Story Will Change, a memoir about the end of a marriage and overcoming it.
Tuesday, Aug 30
East Los Angeles: Create a crown or a funny hat while reading fairytales at a Fairy Tale Tea Party at the East LA Library. This program is designed for children 4 - 12.
Wednesday, Aug 31
Los Feliz: Wake up early and head to The LA Breakfast Club for a presentation from the Falkon Robotics - Team 589.
Thursday, Sept 1
Virtual: Join the Los Feliz Library in a film discussion for the movie Columbus. Stream the film beforehand with your library card through Kanopy.
Friday, Sept 2
Echo Park: If you're a fan of Robb Bank$, Seddy Hendrinx, and Big Bank Bandz, make your way to The Echo for a night of fun.
Saturday, Sept 3
The Autry: Are you a fan of Pulp Fiction? Catch the movie outdoors at Street Food Cinema. Listen to music from Jagged Baptist Club and enjoy a meal from one of the food trucks.
Sunday, Sept 4
Cypress Park: Just Kick It with community members at Rio de Los Angeles State Park for a kickball party. If playing isn't your game, find some comfort in music, apparel, food, art, and more.
Notebook Boyle Heights: A fallen tree and reclaimed timber have been turned into an immersive art installation, KCRW reported. “A Forest for the Trees,” now showing at Ace Mission Studios, includes some talking tree trunks and an interactive wildfire.
Monterey Hills: Cal State L.A. English professor Michael Calabrese was presented an Outstanding Professor Award for excellence in teaching and significant achievements in scholarly inquiry, as well as professional activities and community service. The Monterey Hills resident teaches medieval literature, global classical literature, Italian American literature and a variety of classes in the medieval narrative.
Good To Know
Are those restaurant condiment packets and to-go utensils piling up in your kitchen drawers?
The City Facilities Recycling Program will collect sealed, unused takeout utensil packs and condiment packets and donate them to the Midnight Mission and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
You can drop them off at the city sanitation yards -- including those in Boyle Heights and and Lincoln Heights -- starting today, Aug. 29, on weekdays through Oct. 28. Donations will be accepted 9 am – 4 pm, except for holidays.
