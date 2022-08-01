Hello, Monday!
I hope you had a great weekend. Now, let's get you up to speed and ready for the first week of August.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Downtown at dusk as viewed from Elysian Park Drive in Echo Park.
News
Los Feliz: Health officials today reported more evidence of West Nile virus in the region, including this year's first detection of the disease of in Griffith Park. The positive sample that the agency said was from Los Feliz came from the northeast corner of Griffith Park. The positive sample was detected on July 19. The Eastsider
Eagle Rock: A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile store in Eagle Rock Plaza was found guilty of running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to infiltrate the mobile phone company's internal computer systems and unlock its cell phones. Prosecutors said that 44-year-old Argishti Khudaverdyan and a co-owner used money from the scheme to pay for, among other things, properties in Burbank, Northridge and La Canada Flintridge. The Eastsider
The Week Ahead
August 1 - 7 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
The forecast calls for a warm, kind of muggy week ahead, with temps peaking in mid to upper 80s.
On The Agenda
Monday, Aug 1
East Hollywood: A proposal to replace the vacant Food 4 Less on Sunset Boulevard into a large residential and commercial project will be reviewed by the neighborhood council land use committee.
Wednesday, Aug 3
Echo Park: Plans to build more than 100 residences on the site of the former A Grocery Warehouse on Sunset Boulevard near Portia Street are coming up for a public hearing. Plans for the project, revealed in 2017, call for a five-story building with 136 residential units.
Griffith Park: Parks commissioners will vote on a contract with golf instructor Morgan J. Haight to serve as head of instruction at the Tregnan Golf Academy.
Things to Do
Monday, Aug 1
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe for the launch of House of Hearts by Francesca Lia Block.
Tuesday, Aug 2
Virtual: Do your teens have an interest in tarot card reading? Learn an Introduction to Tarot with the Los Feliz Library on Zoom.
Wednesday, Aug 3
The Ford: Check out the next generation of classical and symphonic musicians perform. Part of NowRising, the Junction Trio include musicians who play violin, cello, and piano.
Thursday, Aug 4
The Autry Museum: Get your dance shoes on and enjoy live Salsa music at Sizzling Summer Nights: Trombor.
Friday, Aug 5
Echo Park: Watch the documentary "The Internet's Own Boy" and catch a performance by Mas Guerrero from their forthcoming EP at Heavy Manners Library.
Saturday, Aug 6
Echo Park: Rock band Camilo Séptimo will perform alongside American-Chilean singer, Francisca Valenzuela at the Echoplex. Bring your Latin-indie loving friends to watch the artists perform at their Galactica Tour.
Sunday, Aug 7
Atwater Village: Catch the production of the Open Fist Theatre Company's A MidSummer Nights Dream at the Atwater Village Theatre.
One Last Thing
Stilt House: If you were in City Terrace this weekend you might have caught sight of the precariously perched house on stilts.
The Dodds Circle residence had its 15 minutes of fame when it served as the home of the character played by Danny Trejo in the 1995 movie "Heat."
Location scout Lori Balton told L.A. Taco, “I’ve always been curious about the kind of person who could live in a house that’s so precariously balanced because I could not."
