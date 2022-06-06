Hello, Monday!
We start the week off with sad news. Long-time Echo Park resident, activist and friend of The Eastsider Isa Kae Meksin died Saturday. She was 94. RIP Isa.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Griffith Park: A morning hike through Griffith Park on a cloudy and foggy morning. Thanks to Andrew Singer for sharing the photo.
NEWS
Juneteenth: Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a proclamation making Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, a paid holiday for Los Angeles city employees. The Eastsider
East LA: The leader of La Luz del Mundo, the Mexican mega-church with a sanctuary in East Los Angeles, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday following his guilty plea to multiple sex-related charges involving minors, according to the state Attorney General's Office. The Eastsider
THE WEEK AHEAD
June 6-12 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
WEATHER
This week's weather will start relatively mild but then head up into the upper 80s by Friday.
ON THE AGENDA
Monday, June 6
East Hollywood: The neighborhood council planning committee will review a request to serve alcoholic beverages at a 324-seat restaurant/banquet hall/brewpub proposed for the ground floor of an apartment building. The same project will be reviewed during a Planning Department hearing on Tuesday.
Tuesday, June 7
Election Day: Vote Centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. You will be able to track election results starting at 8:15 pm.
Wednesday, June 8
Glassell Park: The City Council will vote on a proposal to conduct an appraisal of Walnut Canyon for possible use as open space.
Atwater Village: The East LA Area Planning Commission will review a request to allow Grand Venue restaurant to also serve as a banquet hall with dancing and live entertainment.
Sunday, June 12
Silver Lake: Interested in the future of Silver Lake? If you live, work, or participate in a community organization in Silver Lake, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council invites you to its Visions and Goals Meeting held on Zoom or by phone on Sunday, June 12 from 5-7pm to discuss how to best address the issues facing the community. [Sponsored]
THINGS TO DO
Monday, June 6
Elysian Valley: Get ready for some laughs featuring improv performers coming out of pandemic retirement at The Last Improv Show at The Elysian.
Tuesday, June 7
Virtual: Ever wanted to learn how to draw superheroes? Attend the Los Feliz Library's virtual session with animation professional Evan Burse. You've probably seen his work on Teen Titans, Black Panther or Batman: The Brave and the Bold.
Wednesday, June 8
Los Feliz: Head over to Skylight Books to hear author Celia Laskey discuss her book: So Happy For You, a novel about female friendship during a wedding weekend filled with humor and drama.
Thursday, June 9
Boyle Heights: Celebrate the grand opening of the Boyle Heights HUB's new community space with The Wall Las Memorias. Learn about the available programs and services, such as free HIV testing, counseling, and more.
Friday, June 10
Griffith Park: Take a hike on Mount Hollywood and see the Bird Sanctuary, the Hollywood sign, and Griffith Observatory. More importantly, meet new people and get some exercise.
Saturday, June 11
Silver Lake: A Big Gay Party will be going on at Los Globos. Show some SoCal Pride by spending the night dancing with go-go dancers and listening to disco, Top 40, and house music.
Sunday, June 12
The Ford: Check out Day 2 of the 101 Festival, a free celebration of music and community. (June 12 - may only be for registered folks).
