Hello, Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
We raised more than $2,000 on the first day of our Fall Fundraiser on Sunday. But we have a long ways to go before we reach our goal. Please contribute today!
Now, let's get you up to speed on what's going on and what's coming up during this first week of October.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of bunches of tunas (prickly pears) ready for picking off this neighborhood nopal.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📣 News
Candidate withdraws from forum
Hollywood: City Council District 13 candidate Hugo Soto-Martinez withdrew from a forum with incumbent Mitch O’Farrell after Soto-Martinez accused the moderator of favoritism.
Soto-Martinez pulled out a few hours before Friday’s forum after his team discovered that the moderator had endorsed O’Farrell, the incumbent councilmember, “and wrote disparaging remarks on their personal website about our campaign.”
Central Hollywood Neighborhood Councilmember Nicole Abeckett - known on Twitter as Nicole Legacki- identified herself as the objectionable moderator. But Abeckett said she had already been replaced after Soto-Martinez raised the concerns.
In a blog post in April, she endorsed incumbent Mitch O’Farrell in the council primary. “I would not want a novice coming in now while we are in the midst of a real crisis.”
O’Farrell responded to Soto-Martinez’s withdrawal, saying “The Central Hollywood Neighborhood Council candidate forum was an opportunity to hear from both candidates, side by side. Yet my opponent was absent.”
The forum was held, but only with O'Farrell. On Saturday morning, both O’Farrell and Soto-Martinez attended a candidates forum in Glassell Park.
Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing
East Los Angeles: A man was in custody today for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death. Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday without incident in South El Monte and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.
He is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Villalobos-Jimenez was identified as the suspect in the Friday night killing of 45-year-old Milagros Medina in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Fox11 reported that Medina was stabbed in front of her children.
Sponsored by Councilmember Gil Cedillo
Councilmember Gil Cedillo presents the 9th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 2 pm to 9pm at the Levitt Pavilion Band Shell
MacArthur Park. This is a FREE event.
🔮The Week Ahead
Oct 3 - 9 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
The first week of October will be pretty nice, with clear skys and highs in the mid to upp 80s.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Oct 3
Silver Lake: The neighborhood council's reservoir committee will discuss the Silver Lake Dog Park survey results and master plan updates.
Tuesday, Oct 4
Los Feliz: Gardeners and landscapers are invited to a demonstration of electric gardening tools to prepare them for an upcoming statewide ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and mowers.
Elysian Heights: The City Council's planning and land use committee will consider a historic landmark nomination for a Victorian-era home known to some as "Queen of Elysian Heights"
Thursday, Oct 6
Eagle Rock: The Cultural Heritage Commission to decide whether to consider a historic landmark nomination for a 103-year-old gas station.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Properties in Montecito Heights, Glendale and Echo Park
Choose from a 1965 midcentury in Glassell Park, a remodeled Cal Bungalow in Glendale, or an Echo Park commercial unit.
💡 Good To Know
Speed humps are back!
The Neighborhood Speed Hump Program, which was paused during the pandemic, will resume taking applications Oct. 6.
The program allows residents to apply for their street to be considered for speed humps. The city's Department of Transportation would then conduct a review of the speed limit, incline, width and drainage conditions on a street.
Only a limited number of humps will be installed in each of the city's 15 council districts.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Oct 3
Atwater Village: Are you a whiskey lover? Go on a Rare Scotch Whisky Tasting Experience at the Tam O' Shanter.
Tuesday, Oct 4
Echo Park: Get a sneak peek of winter scents at P.F. Candle Co.'s Winter Vault Scent Launch Party. Receive gifts with purchase, 15% off, and complimentary cocktails!
Wednesday, Oct 5
Lincoln Heights: Shop for fresh veggies and fruits at the Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market.
Thursday, Oct 6
LA State Historic Park: Check out X-aMEN-ing Masculinities. A free event with live performances, art installations, a ball and more by 15 established artists.
Friday, Oct 7
Highland Park: Trade clothes and listen to live music from Velvet Penny at The Pop Hop. Consumption Collab Clothing Swap invites you to bring a bag and take a bag. Donations are also welcome.
Lincoln Heights: Dig out your your dirndls and lederhosen and head over to Benny Boy Brewing for Octoberfest Weekend.
Highland Park: The 9th Annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival (HPIFF) is returning to the Highland Theater. Celebrate independent filmmaking and catch a viewing of four feature-length documentaries and 43 shorts from various genres. (October 7-8)
📣 Sponsored Message
Sat & Sun, Oct 8 & 9: Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, celebrates its yearlong 10th anniversary with a spectacular two-day festival for the entire family filled with live music performances, innovative art installations, wellness workshops and activities and more.
Saturday, Oct 8
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt Rough Riders will be celebrating the high school's centennial at a block party with music, food, vendors and other activities.
Eagle Rock: Head to the Harmony Room at Saint Be and listen to internationally recognized Danny Janklow perform live with The Elevation Band.
Highland Park: Spend your Saturday at the Mercado Fall Festival. Shop for vintage clothing and furniture and unique items from with NELA artists and local vendors. Food and live music, too
El Sereno: Check out Isabella Rossellini's one-woman show, Darwin’s Smile, which explores her passions for theater and science. (Oct. 8 - 9)
Sunday, Oct 9
Cypress Park: Get some laughs at the Apocalypto show featuring seven comedians at Permanent Records Roadhouse.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈251 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 244 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.