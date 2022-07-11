Hello!

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

It was such a busy weekend, with the Lotus Festival in Echo Park and the grand opening celebration of the Sixth Street Viaduct. Now, let's look at what awaits you this coming week.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

Councilman Kevin de León drives a Super Sport Chevy Impala across the Sixth Street Viaduct on Sunday. The lowrider was the first motor vehicle to cross the newly constructed bridge.

News

Highland Park: Fire crews extinguished a fire this afternoon in a two-story building under construction. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A person wanted in an attempted murder was taken into custody Monday afternoon following a barricade at the Estrada Courts housing project. The Eastsider

East LA: A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: An argument ended with the fatal stabbing of a man on Sunday morning on Euclid Avenue. The Eastsider

The Week Ahead

July 11 17: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days

Weather

Expect the weather to turn hot by the end of the week, with highs reaching the low 90s.

On The Agenda

Tuesday, July 12

Atwater Village: The neighborhood council's Community Greening Committee will hear a presentation on transitioning away from gas-powered leaf blowers.

Cypress Park: The Greater Cypress Park Neighborhood Council will discuss removing "Greater" from its name.

Wednesday, July 13

Silver Lake: A public hearing will be held over subdividing a lot with an existing home at 2555 Ivan Hill Terrace to allow construction of three small-lot homes.

Silver Lake: The neighborhood council's urban design committee will discuss allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages at a proposed Target store and the sale of beer and wine for a new restaurant, Café Kitsune.

Thursday, July 14

Echo Park: The Planning Commission will review an appeal against a 70-unit residential project in the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard.  Preservationists tried but failed to save a hillside bungalow court that will be demolished to make way for the project.

Things to Do

Monday, July 11

Elysian Valley: Drift away into transcendental music from Lael Neale at Zebulon, with performances by Joel Jerome and Marina Allen.

Tuesday, July 12

Echo Park: Get to know lyricists and musicians at the Songwriter Showcase at Stories, Books & Cafe.

Eagle Rock: Bring your preteens to a FLOW! Light Workshop at Oxy Arts to explore the science behind light installations.

Wednesday, July 13

Echo Park: Head to the Short Stop for a Sweet Ting Party and dance to some AfroBeats, Hip Hop, and R&B.

Thursday, July 14

Griffith Park: Attend the L.A. premiere of the documentary Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting at The Autry. Follow the film with a Q&A with co-director Aviva Kempner. 

Friday, July 15

Los Feliz: Come listen to LA-based novelist Jonathan Parks-Ramage talk about his newest work, Gay Bar: Why We Went Out.

Saturday, July 16

Echo Park: Get some free family photos taken at Echo Park Lake by freelance professional photographers.

Sunday, July 17

Silver Lake: Looking for laughs? The Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe is hosting The Streaming-Verse of Madness: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, based on the recent Dr. Strange movie. 

Good To Know

Looking to adopt a pet? You no longer have to make an appointment to adopt pets on Tuesdays and Thursdays (from 8 am - 5 pm) at city animal shelters.  That includes the North Central Shelter in Lincoln Heights. Walk-ins are still welcome on weekends (11 am - 5 pm). Appointments will still be required on Wednesdays & Fridays; shelters are closed on Mondays.

Schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-888-452-7381.

