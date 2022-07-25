Hello, Monday!
Hope you had a great weekend.
Before you read on for the news (and there's a lot of it), I want to let you know of an upcoming change at TheEastsiderLA.com.
Starting tomorrow, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every month before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to the Daily Digest. This is a technical formality since you already receive the Daily Digest. But that's how this system works. I ask for your patience as we implement this change.
If you have any problem, just send me an email hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
Now, on for the latest.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Lucy Erdman for her photo of a summer Sunday at Echo Park Lake.
News
110 Freeway: A person was shot and wounded early this morning along the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Dodger Stadium, and a suspect was being sought. The Eastsider
El Sereno: A man in his 30s who ran from officers after they stopped him near Cal State Los Angeles was shot and killed Friday evening. The Eastsider
Glassell Park: One person was found dead Saturday morning in the aftermath of a fire that destroyed one home and damaged a second structure. The Eastsider
Eagle Rock: Two men were wounded in a pair of separate shootings less than 24 hours apart on Yosemite Drive. The Eastsider
Los Feliz: A body was found Saturday morning in Griffith Park. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights: Police closed the Sixth Street Bridge for three nights in a row to deal with street takeovers and other activity. The Eastsider
The Week Ahead
July 25 - 31: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
Much of the country is baking in record heat, but our weather will be relatively mild, with temps peaking in the low and mid-80s.
On The Agenda
Monday, July 25
Monterey Hills: The Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council will hear a presentation on street banners requested by Monterey Hills residents.
Tuesday, July 26
Echo Park: The Echo Park Neighborhood Council will hear a presentation by The Pond Company, which has maintained the wetlands and aquatic plants at Echo Park Lake.
Wednesday, July 27
Boyle Heights: The Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council will discuss a resolution about Cinco Puntos Raul Morin Square, where a proposed traffic roundabout has drawn opposition.
Boyle Heights: The L.A. City Council will vote on installing a historic monument sign in front of Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, which has been declared a historic landmark.
Thursday, July 28
Echo Park: The Planning Commission will vote on the demolition to demolish Taix restaurant and build a six-story residential and commercial project.
Things to Do
Monday, July 25
Echo Park: Check out L.A. Exes for a free show at The Echo, the final performance of their Monday Night Residency in July.
Tuesday, July 26
Silver Lake: Enjoy some drinks and laughs at Los Globos for their Too Funny Tuesdays Comedy Show hosted by comedian CP.
Wednesday, July 27
Highland Park: Head to Wolfie's Hot Chicken for a vegan social mixer with Meet Without Meat.
Thursday, July 28
Cypress Park: Popular Kids Club is hosting their One Year Anniversary Show with past headliners and special guests at Permanent Records Roadhouse. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Afiya Center.
Friday, July 29
LA State Historic Park: Bring your blankets, friends, and attention for Eat, See, Hear's presentation of Jurassic Park. Featuring food from La Sorted’s Pizza, Heavy Handed, and The Plant Lab, and music from Myka. (July 29)
Saturday, July 30
Atwater Village: Celebrate the end of Plastic Free July at North Atwater Park by cleaning up the LA River. Cleaning supplies will be provided, but bring water and sunscreen.
Echo Park: ARRAY is taking audiences back to the heyday of rhythm and blues and rock and roll with a triple feature showing of musical films: "The Five Heartbeats," "La Bamba" and "The Sapphires."
Elysian Park: Meet your fellow community fridge hosts and neighbors for some free food and non-alcoholic beverages at LA Community Fridge Day.
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
