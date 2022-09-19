Hello, Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
I hope you had a great weekend. Now, let's get you up to speed with the latest news and prepare you for the week ahead.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Eastside Scene
Former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd Sunday morning at the East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade. The legendary pitcher served as grand marshal of the parade, which returned to on Cesar Chavez Avenue following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
During the parade, a plane flew overhead towing a sign that read: "VALENZUELA 4 HALL OF FAME - RETIRE #34," referring to Valenzuela's Dodger jersey number.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News
Deadly crash on Franklin
Los Feliz: A vehicle slammed into parked cars Sunday morning, killing one man, The victim, described as a Latino in his 20s, was in a parked car when it was struck at about 2:30 am by a sedan traveling on Franklin Avenue near Mariposa Avenue, said Sgt. Bobby Leary with the LAPD Central Traffic Division. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan, who remained at the scene, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and will be detained, said Leary. No information was available about the possible cause of the crash.
Police chase
Elysian Valley: Police searched for several robbery suspects who fled a rented minivan after crashing at the end of a pursuit Friday night. The pursuit began in Burbank and continued on freeways through Glendale and Tujunga before the van exited onto surface streets and crashed at Gail Street and Blake Avenue in Elysian Valley. Four suspects ran out of the vehicle, and at least one was apprehended.
The Week Ahead
Sept 19 - 25 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
Weather
The final days of summer will be relatively mild before temps head for the 90-degree mark for the first days of fall.
On The Agenda
Tuesday, Sept 20
Highland Park: The neighborhood council land use committee will discuss a request by Amiga Amore, a pop-up restaurant and caterer, to serve beer and wine at a permanent location at 5668 York Boulevard.
Silver Lake: The City Council will vote on a request by Target to sell alcoholic beverages at a new store at 609 Dillon Street.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Glassell Park, Pasadena and Hollywood
This week's news listings include an updated Spanish compound and mid-century modern designs.
Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Sept 19
Highland Park: Bring your kids to the Arroyo Seco Library for the L.A. BioBlitz Challenge. Learn about wildlife and biodiversity in the neighborhood and meet some of the animals.
Tuesday, Sept 20
Elysian Valley: Check out the Conner O'Malley: Research and Development Comedy Show at The Elysian. The final show of this run.
Wednesday, Sept 21
Los Feliz: Hot dog! Check out the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and the two hotdogger pilots of the famous vehicle at the LA Breakfast Club.
Silver Lake: It’s a block party! Bring an empty stomach to the 2022 Food Bowl. Take a tasty tour of food and wine on Sunset Boulevard.
Thursday, Sept 22
Boyle Heights: Shape the future of LA County+USC General Hospital at a community meeting at Boyle Heights City Hall.
Friday, Sept 23
Echo Park: Catch a screening of the 1980s cult film Babylon, followed by a Q&A hosted by Black Image Center.
Saturday, Sept 24
East LA: Shop and support local vendors at the EL Gran Festival of East L.A.
Glassell Park: Head to the rec center for a Youth Wheelchair Tennis Clinic. Part of PlayLA’s Youth Adaptive Sports Program.
Sunday, Sept 25
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate Latino Heritage Month and the migration of birds and people at Pachanga de las Americas. There will be activity tables, bird walk, bird show, music performance, and stories.
One Last Thing
Meet You at Vicente Fernandez and First streets
New street signs were unveiled in Boyle Heights on Friday that honor the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez. A two-block stretch of Baily Street at First Street were renamed Vicente Fernandez Street.
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
244 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 244 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.