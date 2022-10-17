Hello, Monday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Eagle Rock: "Resign" written in chalk in front of the home of Councilman Kevin de Leon.
📢 News
By City News Service & The Eastsider
Eastside City Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon have resisted calls for their resignation following last week's release of a covert recording that exposed racial and political divisions on the City Council. Here's a rundown of the latest news related to the two councilmen:
Teacher rebukes former student
El Sereno: Among the couple dozen protesters who showed up outside De León's field offices late last week was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher.
Abdullah, a professor at Cal State L.A. and head of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, said de León was a student about two decades ago when she taught a class called Voting, Campaigns and Elections at Scripps College. Abdullah said that De León presented himself as "pro-worker, pro-people of color, pro-Black" and talked often about the labor movement.
"And then what was revealed is that behind closed doors, he was anti- all of those things," Abdullah said. "I'm beyond disappointed. I'm enraged."
Protests continue
Eagle Rock: Protestors demanding De León's resignation marched outside his home and camped out on his street near Eagle Rock High this weekend. TV news crews and police have also been present as was a small group whose members said the councilman's role in the scandal did not warrant his resignation.
On Saturday, protesters showed up dressed as sanitation workers, making noise with a bullhorn and leaf blower. "NOTICE OF MAJOR CLEANING: Kevin De Leon is getting a wake up call this morning since he still hasn't decided to resign," the left-wing group People's City Council - Los Angeles tweeted.
The neighborhoods that gave Gil Cedillo headaches
Redistricting: The leaked recording included remarks by Cedillo about last year's redistricting process to redraw council boundaries. Cedillo made it clear what neighborhoods he could do without. Said the L.A. Times:
"Cedillo, who was facing reelection, identified neighborhoods in or near his district that he viewed as a potential problem. All three had been gentrifying, with low-income Latino residents moving out. 'Elysian Valley is a headache. Eagle Rock is a headache. Highland Park is a headache,' said Cedillo.''
🔮 The Week Ahead
Oct 17 - 23 : Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
Clear skies are expected after the last couple of gray and damp days, with 80-degree weather expected by mid week before cooling off again in time for the weekend.
📃 On The Agenda
Last week's disruptions at City Hall left the City Council meetings in disarray, forcing the postponement of votes on numerous items and issues. This week, the City Council will hold only virtual meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday -- if enough members attend. Same goes for committee meetings.
Tuesday, Oct 18
El Sereno: The City Council will consider funding the purchase of property on Maycrest Avenue and Alpha Street for parkland.
Wednesday, Oct 18
Highland Park: A Planning Department hearing will review a request by Byron Blatty Wines to sell wine to-go as part of a wine shop and tasting room on York Boulevard.
Silver Lake: A Planning Department hearing will review plans to merge and then subdivide lots to create a five-unit small-lot home development in the 2700 block of Rowena Avenue.
Wednesday, Oct 20
Glassell Park: Rec and Parks commissioners will vote on an improvement project at the Glassell Recreation Center that includes the donation of a dozen trees donated by the L.A. Parks Foundation.
Northeast LA: The Planning Department will hold a hearing and information session proposed changes to hillside construction and grading regulations that apply to a large portion of Northeast Los Angeles.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. It's held near the location of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Monday, Oct 17
Elysian Valley: Join in on an astrological meditation & sound bath near the LA River and celebrate the Queer Gender Expansive: LA River Eclipse Season! Bring a yoga mat, a journal, water, and flowers for the river altar.
Tuesday, Oct 18
Griffith Park: Enjoy the pop music of Carly Rae Jepsen at the Greek Theatre.
Wednesday, Oct 19
Eagle Rock: Bring your kids to the library to create Spooktacular Crafts and candy. (October 19 & 26)
Eagle Rock: Hear actor and art historian Peter Weller in a Q&A following a 35th-anniversary screening of one of his most well-known films: Robocop.
Montecito Heights: Trick or Treat in historic houses at Heritage Square Museum. Dress up and learn about the Victorian Manors at Cemetery Lane. (October 19 - 30)
Thursday, Oct 20
Elysian Valley: The first night of the Forget About Spaghetti Festival is opened by Kristin Lynn Wallace's White Time. Check out this comedy performance and others while it lasts. (October 20 - 30)
Friday, Oct 21
Echo Park: Stock up on fresh veggies, breads and other foods for the weekend at the Echo Park Farmers' Market.
Saturday, Oct 22
Atwater Village: Spend a purrfect evening at The High Low Bar for their annual Monster Meowsh. Dress up for a chance to win a lottery prize, enjoy live music and comedy, tarot reading, and more!
Echo Park: Head to the Edendale Library parking lot for pre-Halloween fun with the Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club. The Varrio Vamps, an all-female car club, will show their restored and customized classic cars, while Chulita Vinyl Club will present a DJ set.
Highland Park: Spook A Nanny will get you into a spooky mood with a collection of Halloween-themed video shorts of live-action, animated and puppet performances.
Silver Lake: Celebrate silent-movie comedians Laurel & Hardy at the Music Box Steps Day Family Festival. It's held near the location of one of their most memorable films, "The Music Box," which was shot at the 133-step stairway on Vendome street.
Silver Lake: Bring the kids to the Micheltorena Elementary Pumpkinfest, with a Haunted House, Black Light Party, Crafts, Bounce House, Costume Swap, Bake Sale and more.
Sunday, Oct 23
Highland Park: Can't sleep and want a bedtime story? Head to The Pop Hop for some spine-chilling tales told by five storytellers part of Spooky Storytelling Night.
