It's Halloween -- and the annual question for those of us who live in apartments is: Will any trick-or-treaters actually knock on our doors? Go buy some candy that you like, because you may be stuck with it.
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A bright-eyed pumpkin is ready to greet trick-or-treaters tonight on this Echo Park porch. Thanks to Robert Guillen for the photo.
📢 News
Man pleads no contest to killings
Lincoln Heights: A man pleaded no contest today to raping and murdering two Lincoln Heights women in 2011. Geovanni Borjas faces life in prison without the possibility of parole in the killings of 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and Bree'Anna Guzman, 22. The Eastsider
EAGLE ROCK
Lawsuit filed over Colorado Boulevard bus line
A lawsuit has been filed over approval of controversial dedicated bus lanes on Colorado Boulevard.
The complaint says the Metro Board of directors violated the state’s open meeting law by failing to follow proper procedures before holding a public meeting on April 28 by teleconference instead of in person. At that meeting, the transit agency’s board approved the rapid-transit bus line between North Hollywood and Pasadena, which would pass through Eagle Rock.
The plan has been controversial because it leaves only one lane in each direction for other traffic along a stretch of Colorado Boulevard.
The lawsuit -- Robert L. Warnock Jr., et al, vs. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors -- has a court hearing scheduled for July 25, 2023. The dedicated bus line has been scheduled to open by 2024. A Metro spokesperson said it is premature to speculate whether the lawsuit might delay the project.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Oct 31 - Nov. 6: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
The temperatures continue cooling, with highs going as far down as the mid-60s. We might even get a little rain on Wednesday.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Nov 1
Eagle Rock -The Neighborhood Council holds its monthly board meeting.
Echo Park - The City Council's Planning and Land Use Management Committee will discuss adding the Queen of Elysian Heights to the list of historic landmarks.
Bike Lanes: The Council's Transportation Committee will discuss protected bike lanes along Riverside Drive into Elysian Park along Stadium Way.
Silver Lake: The City Council's Transportation Committee will discuss reconfiguring a section of Sunset Boulevard for protected bike lanes under a proposal known as Sunset4ALL.
Los Feliz: A zoning hearing is scheduled for two new restaurants in the same building - one at 1714 N. Vermont St., (at the former Rockwell Table & Stage), which wants to offer live music and dancing, and one at 1712 N. Vermont St., which does not. The owners of a Beverly Hills Mexican restaurant plan to open a new place in the building.
Wednesday, Nov 2
El Sereno: The committee searching for a new president of Cal State L.A. will host an in-person and virtual forum to gather opinions from members of the university and the surrounding community.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Northeast LA - The City Planning Commission will discuss changes to a hillside ordinance that would impose greater regulation on construction, grading, and dirt hauling in hillside areas.
All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Echo Park and La Crescenta
This week's new listings include a modern home, a Cal bungalow with mountain views and a Spanish cottage for lease.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Oct 31
L.A. Zoo: See the zoo as you've never seen it before during Boo at the L.A Zoo. Spooky decorations, creepy crafts, trick-or-treating and more will take place through Halloween.
South Pasadena: Free Trick or Treating for kids 12 followed by an adults-only Halloween party and film screening at Trick or Treat with the Lucha Brothers. (Sponsored)
Tuesday, Nov 1
The Greek Theater: Catch a performance by Omar Apollo with with Ravyn Lenae. The R&B and pop singer will sing songs from his 2022 record Ivory.
Lincoln Heights: Come celebrate the art, culture and traditions of Día de los Muertos at this family-friendly event at Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights.
Wednesday, Nov 2
Boyle Heights: Honor your ancestors during Noche de Ofrenda (Night of Altars), an evening of music, poetry and altar displays at Self Graphics & Art.
Elysian Valley: Elections are coming up and Zebulon is throwing a free special election-themed JEOPARTY! Three comedic contestants will test their knowledge of politics.
Thursday, Nov 3
Echo Park: Head to Stories Books & Cafe and listen to new music writing from Christopher Owens, Matt Fishbeck, Julia Lans Nowak, Parker Love Bowling, and more.
Friday, Nov 4
Eagle Rock: Bring your friends and take an in-person cooking class to make Classic Spanish Tapas at Penny Oven.
Saturday, Nov 5
Boyle Heights: Join a procession from Mariachi Plaza to Self Help Graphics & Art, where the 49th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration will feature live music and performances, art market, exhibitions and food.
Highland Park: Take part in a free community event and celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival de Otoño at Culebra Park. Enjoy musical performances, poetry, face painting, and local food.
El Sereno: Check out the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Gloria Gaynor at The Luckman and sing along with "I Will Survive" and other great hits.
Sunday, Nov 6
The Autry Museum Griffith Park: Check out the Reflections: Clothing & Movement exhibit and watch dancers engage in a conversation about Dress Codes through contemporary practice.
📢 Notebook
Caruso courts Latinos
Boyle Heights - Mayoral hopeful Rick Caruso visited Cesar Chavez Avenue, where he seemed to have a genuine appeal for people on the street, according to the L.A. Times. He was there to pick up an endorsement from Telenovela star Kate del Castillo. But people nearby offered unscripted waves and cheers, mixed with a few boos. Columnist Gustavo Arellano proceeds to outline Caruso’s Latino support, and whether it could be enough to get him elected.
ER stressed
East Hollywood - An increase in respiratory illnesses such as RSV has “stretched our capacity in the emergency department,” James Stein, chief medical officer of Children’s Hospital told the Los Angeles Times. Major children’s hospitals in San Diego and San Francisco also said they’re straining from a rise in RSV, which stands for respiratory syncytial virus. Though RSV isn’t new, and the symptoms are usually mild, it’s hitting particularly hard in some parts of the country this year, and many young children have little immunity to it.
The politics of no-encampment zones
Election: No-encampment zones have become a big issue in the race for City Council in District 13, the L.A. Times said. Incumbent Mitch O’Farrell stands out as a strong proponent and active user of the law while opponent Hugo Soto-Martinez has called the anti-encampment law ineffective, and said he’s interested in repealing it.
🛍️ 🍽️ Storefront Report
Food-centric gifts and stationery
Eagle Rock: The owner of MilkFarm, the cheese shop and gourmet food store on Colorado Boulevard, said on Instagram that she’s starting a stationery business just around the corner. Leah Park Fierro announced she’s almost ready to open Parchment Paper at 5054 ½ Eagle Rock Blvd. The business still seems food-related, though. Fierro describes it as “a place to buy all of the food-centric little trinkets, greeting cards, and awesome culinary industry-inspired sundries….” No opening date has been announced.
Syrian food pop-up
Solano Canyon: Two brothers and their cousin are dishing out Syrian street and comfort and street food from a home near Dodger Stadium says Eater L.A. Nawal is a weekend pop-up featuring a five-item menu with dishes like a Syrian breakfast favorite made from yogurt and hummus.
💡Good to Know
Don't touch that goose
The avian flu is back. This year's first cases of bird flu in the county include three Canada Geese in the City of Los Angeles. The County's health department is posting warnings, saying the flu primarily infects birds but that "human infections can happen when the virus is inhaled (in droplets or dust) or when it enters the person’s eyes, nose, or mouth."
Notices have also been posted at Echo Park Lake and other sites across the county, warning people to avoid handling wild birds and observe them at a distance. Other advice:
- Keep dogs and other pets away from wild birds
- People with backyard chickens, ducks or other poultry should remove water and food sources that feed wild birds
- Take down bird feeders and birdbaths that may lead birds to congregate
