📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Chickens and cats coexist peacefully -- at least on this Cache mural on Sunset Boulevard.
📣 News
Griffith Park rescue by helicopter
Los Feliz - A 19-year-old woman who suffered a suspected leg fracture while hiking on or near a trail in Griffith Park was hoisted and then transported to a hospital by air for her injuries Sunday morning, the L.A. Fire Department reported. Last year, 14 people were rescued by helicopter from the park, the LAFD told the Eastsider.
Exide clean-up shows poor results
East L.A.: Clean-up of the former Exide plant is not going well, according to an investigation by the L.A. Times. Even six years after the California Department of Toxic Substances Control started its work, tests of surface soil are still showing high concentrations of lead at remediated homes. Areas affected by contamination include Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Vernon.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Zero-emissions operations
City Councilmember Nithya Raman called for city maintenance and transportation operations in Griffith Park to transition to zero emissions under a motion filed last week. Raman wants to phase out, electrify or decarbonize any equipment or vehicles that run on gas or diesel.
Housing voucher improvements
Raman has also asked the city's housing authority for a plan to match recipients of housing vouchers in Los Angeles more effectively with potential housing options, in a motion she filed Friday. Last July, less than 6% of the 3,365 federal vouchers awarded to the city resulted in people moving into permanent housing, according to the L.A. Times.
Commemoration of Ukraine invasion
The invasion of Ukraine turns one year old on Feb. 24, and City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez wants to commemorate the anniversary. The Council member for the 13th District has filed a motion setting up a special observation that day, including the illumination of City Hall.
Will Raman and De León run for re-election?
Question are starting to come up about next year's City Council races, the L.A. Times reported. Councilmember Kevin de León has not yet told the Ethics Commission whether he will raise money for reelection. He is under pressure to resign over the leaked recording scandal.
Councilmember Raman also has not revealed her plans, but already faces a challenger. Ethan Weaver, a neighborhood prosecutor with the City Attorney’s office, has filed paperwork to run for Raman's seat. A Los Feliz resident, Weaver told The Times he is looking to “redesign” the LAPD, and remove obstacles to new housing construction.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Feb. 13 - Feb. 19: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Temperatures continue to range between cold mornings and moderate afternoons, with the possibility of light precipitation later in the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Wednesday, Feb 15
The City Council votes to identify priority projects for bus, bike, and pedestrian projects in Council District 13.
Thursday, Feb 16
Eagle Rock: The Cultural Heritage Commission votes whether to make the Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station on Colorado Boulevard a Historic-Cultural Monument.
Griffith Park: A task force of parks commissioners addresses the drop in attendance for concessions near the former pony rides. Also, a permit is being prepared to allow the train ride to use part of the pony ride premises.
Montecito Heights: The Board of Recreation and Parks votes to rescind an agreement to purchase the Flat Top property from Northeast Trees.
All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park and Glendale
Tracy Do presents a freshly remodeled cottage in Glassell Park and a spacious Glendale condominium.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Feb 13
Pasadena: Listen to animator Bob Kurtz in Conversation at ArtCenter College of Design. Founder of Kurtz & Friends studio, he will talk about animated art on film and his work in several notable franchises.
Tuesday, Feb 14
Highland Park: The Offbeat is holding a Speed Dating event for Music Lovers. Get matched with singles and sing some karaoke.
East LA: Build a hotel for bees. The East Los Angeles Library will show children how to build a place for mason bees to stay when they visit a garden. Attendance is limited and requires registration.
Highland Park: Catch DeVotchKa at The Lodge Room featuring singer Brian Lopez. You may have heard their music in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine.
Wednesday, Feb 15
Glassell Park: Spend an evening of laughs at Kusina Filipina for some free stand-up comedy.
Los Feliz: Find out more about legendary local eateries during a presentation by the author of LA’s Landmark Restaurants.
Thursday, Feb 16
East LA: Register your teens to learn the basics of analog synthesis with MākMō's synth kits at East LA Library.
Glendale: Enjoy a couple date night at Mayor’s Bicentennial Park. The Pop-Up Park Picnic will feature self-guided digital activities for you and a partner.
Friday, Feb 17
El Sereno: A Food Distribution is happening at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center. Arrive early and bring some bags.
Echo Park: Check out live indie music from June West, Rusty Santos, and Castle Pasture at Heavy Manners Library.
Saturday, Feb 18
East LA: Do some shopping at The Queer Mercado. See some drag, enjoy live performances, and have a good time.
Highland Park: Attend an Inaugural Ball Dinner Dance at LA’s oldest Italian social society, Garibaldina. Dress in formal black tie attire and dance to old school love songs.
El Sereno: See one of the top ten African-American dance companies perform stepping. Step Afrika! blends dance styles from traditional African dances and combines storytelling and humor.
Sunday, Feb 19
Highland Park: Play scrabble at the Arroyo Seco Library. Learn the game or test your skills with friends and strangers.
📒 Notebook
Echo Park: A queer country-and-western line dancing class takes the floor at Club Bahia on Sunset Boulevard every Monday night. The L.A. Times looks at the history and the people behind the event. The class will have to find a new home soon, however, since the club is scheduled to close this spring, the Times said. The site was sold and is most likely to be redeveloped.
💡 Good to Know
How to prevent catalytic converter thefts
The LAPD has posted a list of tips for keeping your catalytic converter from being stolen:
- Most thefts occur on the streets or large lots, typically when cars stay parked in one place for a prolonged period
- The most recently targeted vehicles are the Toyota Prius, Honda Civic/CRV, and Ford trucks
- Park in well-lighted areas, and close to building entrances or access roads with a lot of traffic
- Engrave your license plate number on the converter.
- Have a muffler shop secure the converter to the vehicle’s frame with a couple of pieces of hardened steel
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. I'll have my people call your people.
-- Barry Lank
