📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: The moon couldn't wait for sunset to make its appearance on Saturday night. Thanks to Sharon Delugach for sharing the photo.
📣 News
Gold Line crash
Highland Park: One person was critically injured after being struck by a Metro Gold Line train at about 5 pm near the 200 block of N. Avenue 59, according to an L.A. Fire Department and Metro. No one else was injured. There was no immediate information regarding the age or gender of the victim.
P-22 celebrated
Los Feliz: The Greek Theatre was filled to capacity on Saturday for a memorial to P-22, the famous Griffith Park mountain lion who was euthanized in December. The event included students from San Pascual Elementary School in Highland Park who played ukuleles and sang an original song, "P-22, We Love You." Eastsider
Controversial call
Echo Park: The police union is crying hypocrisy after a staffer for City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, a supporter of defunding the police, called the LAPD to request an “extra patrol" for a Lexus parked behind the councilman's field office, reports L.A. Magazine. Soto-Martinez’s office said the councilmember is "very upset" and that the matter is being investigated internally. The office said that "this does not reflect the values of transparency, responsible governance, and being accountable to the community that elected him.”
Shooting & Carjacking
Highland Park: A man was arrested early Saturday, possibly in connection with a shooting on the Metro Gold Line and an attempted carjacking, KTLA reported. Reports said an altercation and possible shooting occured on the train near the Southwest Museum station. A pair of attempted carjackings were reported near the station on Figueroa Street shortly afterward.
Retiring No. 34
Dodgers: The old jersey number for former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela will be retired this summer, MLB.com announced. The three-day “Fernandomania” celebration for No. 34 starts on Friday, Aug. 11.
🏛️ Government & Politics
Neighborhood council races start - how to become a candidate
If you want to run for a seat on a neighborhood council, you can file for it now.
Elections are coming up this spring for nearly every Eastside neighborhood. It's unpaid work, but it’s also the most immediate and accessible level of government: Monitoring the city budget and the delivery of city services and acting as a liaison between the community and City Hall.
To register to run for a neighborhood council, create an account on Angeleno and then go to the 2023 Neighborhood Council Filing Portal to provide the necessary information.
Important dates for council elections:
Atwater Village, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, and Rampart Village:
- Jan. 13 - Feb. 27: Candidate filing period
- Mar. 14 - April 24: Vote-by-mail application period
- April 8: Ballot mailing period begins
- May 13: Election Day
Arroyo Seco, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Greater Cypress Park, Hermon, Historic Highland Park, LA-32 (El Sereno), Lincoln Heights
- Jan. 20 - Mar. 6: Candidate filing period
- Mar. 21 - May 1: Vote-by-mail application period
- April 15: Ballot mailing period begins
- May 20: Election Day
If you want to learn more, go to the City Clerk’s web page about neighborhood councils
For more information, contact the City Clerk:
- clerk.election@lacity.org
- (213) 978-0444
- (888) 873-1000
🔮 The Week Ahead
Feb. 6 - Feb. 12: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
The weather gets milder this week, with lows generally in the high 40s, and highs reaching 80 degrees.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Feb 6
East Hollywood: The Neighborhood Council's Planning and Land Use Committee will discuss plans for a seven-story, 65-unit building proposed for 1136 N Vermont Ave.
Tuesday, Feb 7
Boyle Heights: Board of Supervisors will vote on allocating $2.8 million to replace hot water pipes at L.A. County/USC Medical Center and $1.3 million for uninterrupted power supply equipment.
Wednesday, Feb 8
Eagle Rock: Public hearing over a beer-and-wine permit for the upcoming Vidiots theater.
Lincoln Heights: City Council addresses a request for a preferential, residential parking district near the Forever 21 property.
Silver Lake: Neighborhood council's urban design committee discusses a proposed six-story, 121-unit building on Sunset Boulevard and a a project at 2800 N. Glendale Blvd.
Thursday, Feb 9
Highland Park: City Planning Commission addresses a plan for a mixed-use building with 100 residential units at Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Feb 6
Echo Park: Take part in a 3-hour life drawing session at Heavy Manners Library. Don't forget to bring your own materials.
Tuesday, Feb 7
Elysian Valley: There's a free GROOP show at Zebulon featuring Robert Earl Thomas and Swimming Bell.
Wednesday, Feb 8
Los Feliz: Enjoy a catered breakfast and learn about the L.A. Opera with volunteer Steve Kohn, who will talk about The Marriage of Figaro.
Glendale: If you're single and want to form a real connection, head to The CanTiki for a Speed Dating & Matchmaking Event. Secure a spot and fill out the questionnaire, where you will be matched with the most compatible people.
Glassell Park: Celebrate the release of Count Crowley Vol. 2 from David Dastmalchian at Revenge Of. Get a signed copy of the comic and meet Dastmalchian.
Thursday, Feb 9
East LA: Dance Around the World with Teresa Smith at the East Los Angeles Library. Children will learn about a variety of dances, such as ballet and the Charleston.
Highland Park: Learn the art of modern embroidery at Not Your Abuela's Embroidery Workshop. You'll walk away with two hoops of either Bad Bunny or Sacred Hearts plus a chance to win embroidery related prizes in a raffle.
Friday, Feb 10
Lincoln Heights: If you've got extra cat or dog food available, drop it off at North Central Animal Shelter. The Pet Food Pantry is hosting a donation event for the shelter.
Saturday, Feb 11
Glassell Park: The Triumph Foundation is hosting a 1-hour clinic of sitting volleyball as part of their adaptive sports program at Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Los Feliz: Learn about 2023 in a tarot workshop with Yolanda M. Robinson, Ph.D. Find out about the wisdom in the number 7 and see what the cards have in store for you.
Eagle Rock: Trevor Anderies Quartet will be playing live contemporary jazz music at The Harmony Room. Bring a friend, a light snack, and have a fun time.
Sunday, Feb 12
Highland Park: Catch The Circus at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater. See animal puppets trapeze and perform some aerial stunts.
🍽️ Good Taste
Peruvian restaurant to stay closed
Silver Lake: A Peruvian restaurant on Sunset Boulevard has closed after less than a year in operation, Eater LA reported. Opened last April by chef Ricardo Zarate, Causita featured Nikkei Peruvian cuisine, a fusion of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines.
Silver Lake bakery to close with a party
Silver Lake: Gemini Bakehouse is closing - and they’re going out with a party, Eater LA said. Owners Hannah and Conor Smith are throwing one last block party on Feb. 19. Gemini started out in 2020, selling loaves, bagels, pastries, and more. They partnered with La Sorted’s owner Tommy Brockert in 2021 to share a storefront, and now La Sorted’s will take over that space.
💡 Good to Know
Want to be notified before street sweepers come to your neighborhood?
Staffing shortages have reduced a lot of street sweeping from once a week to once every two weeks -- but the "No Parking" signs don't tell you that. That has left many residents wondering if they need to move their vehicles to avoid getting a ticket.
But the Bureau of Street Services has set up a system to alert you to when the street will be swept. Sign up for notifications here or here, and you'll get emails 48 and 24 hours before the sweepers come.
