Hello, Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Hello, I'm Barry Lank, and I'm your Daily Digest Editor today.
Today and tomorrow are the last days to vote in the midterm elections. Rain is also expected today and tomorrow. But don't let that keep you away from the polling centers. We've got to decide on a mayor, city council and school board members, congressional representatives and countless confusing propositions.
Now let's prepare you for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: Dawn breaks above the purple arches of the Sixth Street Bridge. Thanks to Tom Greenlee the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
College stabbing
East Hollywood: A man was stabbed to death at Los Angeles City College this afternoon, prompting the Vermont Avenue campus to be placed on lockdown as authorities searched for the suspect. "Stay away from campus," the college said on Twitter. The Eastsider
Glassell Park house fire
Glassell Park: Firefighters knocked down a house fire Sunday on West Moss Avenue. The blaze broke out in a room and spread to the attic, authorities said. The Eastsider.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
New councilwoman frustrated over transition
City News Service
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new City Council member representing the First District. But Hernandez says she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping with the transition.
"I've actually had to reach out to that office because we have gotten no information," Hernandez said. "The council member has not reached out to me whatsoever. I have not spoken to him."
Hernandez is set to be sworn in on Dec. 12.
Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both defied fierce and widespread calls to resign for taking part in a leaked 2021 conversation that involved racist comments and attempts to manipulate redistricting. Cedillo will leave office regardless in a few weeks.
Hernandez said she met with Cedillo's district director on Friday after reaching out on her own. She claimed Cedillo's office has not been willing to share information, especially after the recordings were released last month.
When Hernandez is sworn in, it will be her first time holding political office. The 32-year-old policy advocate and community organizer upset incumbent Cedillo in the June primary, setting up a five-month gap between her victory and when she actually takes office.
Hernandez said having little communication from Cedillo so far has made things "a little bit difficult." She noted projects are in the process of being completed and certain city services are lacking -- such as trash starting to pile up.
"Honestly, I'm not surprised but I am disappointed," Hernandez said. "The transition is not just for us. It's for the district. It's for the community residents, and it just feels very selfish on his part that it's happening this way. But we're trying to do our best to navigate through it."
The First District includes all or part of Angelino Heights, Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, and Mount Washington.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Nov. 7 - Nov. 14: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
Rain is expected for the next two or three days, with cool temperatures throughout the rest of the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Nov 7
Boyle Heights: Rally to defend DACA - Mariachi Plaza, 5 p.m.
Cypress Park: The neighborhood council land use committee meeting consider recommendation regarding a new single-family home at 468 Vista Gloriosa Dr.
El Sereno: LA32 Neighborhood Council will consider opposing a City Council motion to limit a censured council member's discretionary funding and contract services to the neighborhood.
Atwater Village: Neighborhood Council River Committee meeting.
Los Feliz: Neighborhood Council Cultural Affairs Committee meeting will discuss a bike-in movie program with the East Hollywood council.
Tuesday, Nov 8
East Hollywood: The neighborhood council arts & culture committee will consider the Barnsdall Skate Park Initiative.
Wednesday, Nov 9
Echo Park: The City Council will vote on declaring the Queen of Elysian Heights a historic landmark.
Mount Washington: An appeal is being heard over approval of a 9,796-square-foot single-family home with an attached garage, and an attached ADU at 4487-4497 East Bend Drive.
Silver Lake - Echo Park: The City Council will vote on directing city departments to look at implementing the Sunset4All concept for Sunset Boulevard.
Friday, Nov 11
Veterans Day Closures: Most city, county, federal and state offices will be closed today for Veterans Day.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Nov 7
Elysian Valley: Noted as one of Variety’s 10 Comics in 2019, catch comedian Patti Harrison perform at The Elysian for her A Work in Progress show.
Tuesday, Nov 8
Griffith Park: Check out producer and host Rob Word's YouTube series, A Word on Westerns, at The Autry.
Wednesday, Nov 9
Echo Park: Talk about grief and death over donuts and coffee at Heavy Manners Library's Death Café.
Lincoln Heights: Stock up on your fresh veggies during a mid-week visit to the Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market.
Thursday, Nov 10
Eagle Rock: Paw parents, bring your furry friends to Eagle Rock Brewery for Pups and Pints, a monthly meet-up to mingle with other local dog owners.
Highland Park: Listen to cool retro tunes while sipping a cocktail or snacking on pastrami tacos during the Homo Happy Hour.
Friday, Nov 11
East Hollywood: Sit back and enjoy a night of alt-comedy at My League of Extraordinary Freaks, a variety show hosted by comedian Devin Sanclemente at the Yard Theater.
Echo Park: Spend a magical evening at Stories Books & Cafe and watch Will Coile's Magic Happens in the Dark. Be entertained by magic, storytelling, and live music.
El Sereno: Honor those who have served in the military during a Veterans Day Celebration at the El Sereno library.
Saturday, Nov 12
Cypress Park: Attend a Veterans Day ceremony at El Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Echo Park: Fans of 2000 Hip Hop head to the Echoplex for Echo Flex: a 2000s Hip Hop Party! Come dance with friends all night to Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Nelly, Fat Joe, and more!
Sunday, Nov 13
Eagle Rock: There's a photo shoot fundraiser happening at CommuneLA for Eagle Rock Elementary PTA. Bring your kids and take photos with friends and family.
📢 Notebook
City Council candidates butt heads over police
City elections are highlighting disagreements about the police - notably in Council District 13, the L.A. Times reported. The challenger, Hugo Soto-Martinez, said he would shrink the LAPD by replacing officers who leave with twice as many mental health professionals or other unarmed workers. Incumbent, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell has called this kind of approach naive and dangerous.
In the meantime, Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez says police should no play any role in her community. The police union is backing candidates elsewhere who oppose this view.
Anti-Asian remarks from Gomez campaign volunteer
Anti-Asian remarks were allegedly made by a canvasser for U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, LAist reported. The remarks were reported by Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez, who said the canvasser made anti-Asian comments on a stop at her Highland Park home. Gomez’s campaign said the volunteer was not using an approved campaign script and is no longer involved with the campaign. Gomez is running in a rematch against fellow Democrat David Kim.
RV parking restrictions
East Hollywood: RVs and other oversized vehicles would be prohibited from parking overnight along a couple of streets under a motion proposed Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell. The motion would place the restrictions on N. Ardmore Avenue between N. Kingsley Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard and along Romaine Street between N. Kingsley Drive and N. Normandie Avenue.
Aaron Carter's good day on a pedal boat
Echo Park: The recent death of singer Aaron Carter at age 34 reminded us of this 2017 jarringly light interview with Carter on EyeOnLA while he rode a pedal boat in Echo Park Lake.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised more than 20% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
💡 Good to Know
Find your vote centers
Hundreds of vote centers opened up across the county over the weekend. More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday, according to the county clerk.
The polling places are open today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tomorrow, Election Day, they will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. L.A. County residents can visit any vote center throughout the county, regardless of where they live.
Vote-by-mail ballots can still be dropped off in the mail or inside drop boxes around the county. The ballots can also be turned in at any vote center.
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help build a better newsletter
👋 That's it!
By next week, we should know who the next mayor is going to be. Thanks for reading.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 389 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 389 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.