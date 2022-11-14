Hello, Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Hello, I'm Barry Lank, and I'm your Daily Digest Editor today.
Last week in this space, we said we would know by now who the next mayor is going to be. But as of Saturday, the votes were still being counted, so .... Maybe we'll know by next Monday? ...
Now let's prepare you for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
East L.A.: The many colors of 1st Street Burgers. Thanks to Martha Benedict for the photo.
📢 News
Election results update
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez expanded his lead over incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell today in the race for the 13th District council seat. Soto-Martinez leads O'Farrell by more than 4,000 votes. Meanwhile, in the District 2 school board contest, school board staffer Rocio Rivas pulled further ahead of nonprofit leader Maria Brenes. But the vote is still close: Rivas claimed 50.89% vs. 49.11% for Brenes. The next update is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov 15.
Unarmed response
Lincoln Heights: A city program that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding to Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods. Unarmed outreach and mental health workers will respond to nonviolent 911 calls related to homelessness beginning next year. The Eastsider
Bulldog bandits
Boyle Heights: Police sought the public's help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge. The Eastsider
🔮 The Week Ahead
Nov. 14 - Nov. 20: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
Little-to-no chance of rain this week. But evening temperatures are dipping down to the high 40s.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Nov 14
Silver Lake: The neighborhood council's Reservoir Committee discusses a letter to the City with objections to the Silver Lake Master Plan's draft environmental impact report.
Tuesday, Nov 15
Lincoln Heights: Public hearing over a beer-and-wine permit for Chipotle Mexican Grill at the LAC-USC Med Center campus on Trojan Way.
Wednesday, Nov 16
Echo Park: Public hearing over subdividing 836 N. Waterloo St. for small-lot homes.
El Sereno: Learn about the creation of neighborhood chamber of commerce at the El Sereno Business Mixer.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Atwater Village: Public hearing over an alcohol permit for Sagrado Mezcaleria + Kitchen at 3216 N. Glendale Blvd.
Elysian Park: Board of Recreation and Parks will discuss renaming the Elysian Park–Riverside Drive Expansion to “Walnut Hill at Elysian Park."
Glassell Park: The Board of Recreation and Parks will also discuss swimming pool improvements at the Glassell Recreation Center.
Highland Park: The Cultural Heritage Commission will discuss making the "Wall That Talks" mural at 6029-6039 N. Figueroa Street a historic landmark.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Echo Park: Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez will discuss the challenge and opportunities ahead as she prepares to represent Council District 1.
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake and Echo Park
Delivered vacant, this Silver Lake duplex features abundant space and spectacular views in a stylish design circa 1976.
Two side-by-side dwellings can accommodate a variety of needs; balance life and work, purchase alongside a friend or family member, or utilize one or both units as income generators in a hot rental market.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Nov 14
Highland Park: There's a bubble show at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Great for toddlers and kids, who'll learn about science and see all types of bubbles.
Wednesday, Nov 16
Eagle Rock: Entertain your kids with fall-themed crafts at Eagle Rock Library. They'll create art from recycled materials and other items from nature.
Thursday, Nov 17
El Sereno: Take a tour of Old Farmdale School and celebrate its listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
Silver Lake: Check out Talkies multi-media live comedy event, featuring comedians and short films, at Whammy Analog VHS store!
Friday, Nov 18
Echo Park: It's Comics O'Clock at Heavy Manners Library. Listen to a comics reading hosted by Mikey Heller featuring several storytelling artists.
Historic Filipinotown: Honor the 25th anniversary of Historic illipinos II at HiFi kitchen and celebrate the impact Filipinos and Fil-Americans have in break dancing. Featuring a freestyle session from Reveal, Rainen, Jeromeskee, Bee, and more.
Saturday, Nov 19
Echo Park: Calling all LGBTQIA+ community members interested in astrology, this event is for you! Head to Echo Park Lake to learn about the zodiac at Astro Vibes: Cosmic Queer.
Glassell Park: Get a workout at Jazzy Funk Dance Class and celebrate the host's birthday! Bring your friends for a cardio dance party experience.
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Enjoy live music from percussionist Randy Gloss and Fabiano do Nascimento & June West. Bring a blanket and enjoy two events from Floating.
🏙️ Real Estate
Boyle Heights: Construction has begun on the Lorena Plaza affordable housing complex at the corner of 1st and Lorena Streets. Scheduled for completion in 2024, the four-story building will have 49 apartments.
Thirty-two units will go to unhoused people, and 16 will go to low-income families - with veterans getting preference for half the units. The remaining apartment will go to a resident manager. Metro
🛍️ Storefront Report
Correas Market to close after 19 years
Lincoln Heights: Correas Market, which has hosted a popular mariscos pop-up since 2017, is closing its North Main Street location after 19 years, LA Taco reported. The mariscos operation will continue in a nearby cafe at 1917 Zonal Ave., according to Edgar Nava, who has been running the pop-up. But three things spelled the end of the old meat market, run by Nava’s uncle: An upcoming rent hike, a price increase for red meat and a threat of an American Disabilities Act lawsuit.
Paramount Ballroom makes a comeback
Boyle Heights: The nearly century-old Paramount Ballroom on Cesar Chavez Avenue has made a comeback as a music venue, the L.A Times reported. The site that long ago hosted Benny Goodman, Stevie Wonder, and Sonny and Cher, now offers a schedule of punk rock, cumbia, Latin pop, and jazz. The Times credits Frank Acevedo, who bought the building in 2004, invested $800,000 in it and opened the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory there in 2010.
Lisa Says Gah opens first store
Echo Park: The first-ever brick-and-mortar store for the Lisa Says Gah fashion brand has opened at 2147 Sunset Blvd., Hypebae reported. Lisa Says Gah's web page describes the clothing as cute, but anti-fast fashion, calling the fashion “intentional, communal, and ethically made.” The storefront includes detailing of architecture from San Francisco, where the fashion label began.
💡 Good to Know
4 restaurants open for Thanksgiving
Open Table and Pure Wow have lists of L.A. restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving - if you don't plant to cook, or if you have no plans at all. It's probably best to make reservations soon. Restaurants include Cara in Los Feliz and Marco Polo in Silver Lake. Little Dom's in Los Feliz will once again offer their deep-fried turkey dinners to go, and Mimi's Cafe in Atwater Village will be serving up a classic three-course turkey dinner.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Barry Lank
