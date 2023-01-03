Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
That didn't take long. I already tore up one check after writing "2022" instead of "2023." Oh, well, I will soon adjust to our new year. Now, read on for our first report of 2023 (Yeah! I got that one right!).
-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: A rainy night on the north end of the Spring Street Bridge.
Thanks to Kevin Break for the photo.
📢 News
Fatal shooting
East Los Angeles: A man was shot to death Sunday night in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, said the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 11 pm found the man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said. The department did not provide information on a suspect or suspects or a motive. Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500.
House fire
Boyle Heights: Fire crews knocked down a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a back house in the 2700 block of E. 4th Street. No injuries were reported. LAFD
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 3 - Jan 8: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
This week's forecast calls for more rain, especially Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures peaking around 60 degrees.
📃 On The Agenda
The City Council is in recess, and most other government meetings are postponed.
Thursday, Jan 5
Debs Park: Parks commissioners will vote on a three year agreement to allow Semillas Sociedad Civil to plant and maintain 500 native trees in Debs Park.
Boyle Heights & Lincoln Heights: Parks commissioners will also vote on installing plaques to recognize the organizations that paid for improvements and planting of trees at the Glassell Park Recreation Center and Hollenbeck Park.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Jan 3
Eagle Rock: Get some body art at Eagle Rock Library from artist Katy DeBra, who will be doing Henna for Teens. DeBra will talk about the history of henna and explain how to mix and use paste in the art form.
Echo Park: Hear A Reading in Los Angeles at Stories Books & Café presented by Dream Baby Press. Stories from Brontez Purnell, Kate Durbin, Parker Love Bowling, Michelle Webber, and more.
Wednesday, Jan 4
Los Feliz: Start the day with The Breakfast Club and enjoy a presentation by Jim Heimann, author of California Crazy. a book on American pop architecture.
Thursday, Jan 5
Highland Park: Enjoy a night of stand-up at Comedy at the Manor.
Elysian Valley: Head to Zebulon for some coffee and music from The C.I.A, Audi Mañana and Pink Trash Can.
Friday, Jan 6
Echo Park: Listen to live folk music at Heavy Manners Library, with performances from Lily Desmond, Lee Jenkins and Meg Robinson.
Cypress Park: Check out the multi-media play VINCENT by Leonard Nimoy about the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh at Margaret Garcia Art Studio. (Jan. 6 - 14)
Saturday, Jan 7
Montecito Heights: Take an interior tour of the Victorian homes at Heritage Square Museum.
Boyle Heights: Have some Friendly Violent Fun at House of Abu for a DIY hardcore punk festival. Vendors include Terror Vision Apparel, Lala's Kitchen, and Scarlett Rose Apothecary.
Sunday, Jan 8
Montecito Hills: Relax and stretch at an Outdoor Kundalini Yoga and a Sound Bath in Debs Park.
Little Tokyo: Celebrate Oshogatsu, the Japanese New Year, at the Japanese American National Museum. This family-friendly event will have live music and cultural activities to ring in 2023, the year of the Rabbit.
📒 Notebook
Animal shelter volunteers unite
Lincoln Heights: It might seem strange to form a quasi union for unpaid volunteers. But some former and current volunteers with the city’s Animal Services department have banded together and retained a lawyer, the L.A. Times reported. They cite a lack of rights in the workplace and complain of unfair terminations. One example is Highland Park resident Beverly Mitchell, who was fired after three years of volunteering at the North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights for reasons that are still in dispute.
💡 Good to Know
Get ready for the big storm
A powerful storm is headed our way on Wednesday and early Thursday. For residents who need to divert water away from homes, the L.A. Fire Department offers up to 25 free sandbags per household and, at some locations, sand at neighborhood firehouses.
To report flooded streets, blocked storm drains and road hazards, call 311 in the City of Los Angeles. Those in unincorporated East Los Angeles should call LA County Public Works at 1-800-675-HELP (4357)
