Hello Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Hello, I'm Barry Lank, your Daily Digest Editor for Monday.
You may have been throwing away your food incorrectly for the last week. Scroll down for an announcement from L.A. Sanitation on the new policy for food scraps and food-soiled paper.
And here's what else you need to know for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: An early-morning drive across an empty Sixth Street Bridge. Thanks to Darr Hawthorne for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
José Huizar pleads guilty
Boyle Heights: Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme. He was charged with taking more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project. The plea agreement says Huizar agreed to a prison sentence of no less than nine years, but prosecutors said they will request a 13-year term. Huizar will also be ordered to pay restitution of about $1.85 million. Eastsider
Survey favors De León recall
City Hall: A majority of 400 constituents surveyed in Councilmember Kevin de León's 14th City Council District would vote for his recall, according to the L.A. Times. If a recall effort qualifies for the ballot, 58% said they would vote to remove him from office, while 25% said they would oppose it. The former state lawmaker now faces mounting calls for his resignation because of a covert recording of him and two other Latino council members.
Deadly motorcycle crash on Sunset
Echo Park: One man was killed and another was in critical condition after their motorcycle crashed into a light pole Saturday night. The crash was reported at about 10:40 pm on Sunset Boulevard near Reservoir Street. The driver, described as an Asian male, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger, described as a Black male, was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Eastsider
Four injured in crash
Boyle Heights: Three persons were injured critically and a fourth suffered minor injuries in the collision reported at 11:14 p.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of E. Whittier Blvd. One patient was briefly trapped inside wreckage of the two-vehicle crash. No further information was available. LAFD
Man goes missing
Boyle Heights: The CHP issued a Silver Alert to help locate Jose Castillo, an 80-year-old man who was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Cesar Chavez and Boyle avenues.
Fire, again, at empty restaurant
Boyle Heights: Firefighters on Sunday morning knocked down a fire in a former fast-food restaurant that was the site of a previous blaze. Firefighters dispatched at 6:13 am to the 1300 block of Soto Street near Olympic Boulevard had the flames out within 30 minutes. A previous fire at that location was reported last July. Eastsider
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 23 - Jan. 29: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Looks like the rain is gone for awhile - just clear and cold, with lows in 40s.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Jan 24
Boyle Heights: The County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to ask for proposals for the redevelopment of the historic General Hospital building and surrounding land.
Lincoln Heights: A public hearing for constructing a seven-story, 184-unit apartment building at 3601-3615 Mission Rd./2010-2036 Lincoln Park Ave.
Silver Lake: A public hearing for constructing a new two-story, 1,678-square-foot single-family home at 1926 North Lucile Ave.
East L.A.: The County Board of Supervisors will vote on improving lighting at parks and public pools, including spending $500,000 each on City Terrace Park and Ruben F. Salazar Park, and $200,000 for Eugene A. Obregon Park.
Wednesday, Jan 25
Eagle Rock - Approval of a street banner program.
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to the Historic Rowan Lofts in DTLA
Beautifully restored and modernized, the Rowan Lofts are your opportunity to be part of a downtown scene that is on the rise.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Jan 23
Highland Park: Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Bring your young ones to listen to stories and create rabbit-themed crafts.
Highland Park: The final day of Deborah Krall's Resist/Persist exhibit. Catch a glimpse of Krall's collages of bright colors and patterns echoing political activism.
Tuesday, Jan 24
City Terrace: Register for a shadow puppet presentation of Japanese folktales at City Terrace Library with author and illustrator Sunny Seki. Children will also be able to make their own shadow puppets.
Wednesday, Jan 25
Highland Park: Catch a lush and dreamy performance from Jessie Baylin at The Lodge Room featuring The Watson Twins.
Thursday, Jan 26
Los Feliz: Attend a life drawing and painting workshop with uninstructed drawing during twenty-five minute poses.
Friday, Jan 27
Elysian Valley: There's an '80s Dance Party going on at Zebulon. Kulture Klub will be hosted by DJ's Kerosene & Safari. Come dressed in neon colors, legwarmers, biker jackets, or other '80s-themed clothes.
Saturday, Jan 28
Debs Park: Get up early to plant 500 native tree saplings in the park. Work with local partners and community members for the Anahuacalmecac Community Tree Reforestation.
Downtown LA: Take a walking tour of the Ghostly and Ghastly Pueblo de Los Angeles. Learn about haunted history and visit several sites such as The Avila Adobe, Union Station, The Pico House, and more.
Sunday, Jan 29
Elysian Park: Bring your friends or come alone for Sunday Morning Vinyasa. Attend in-person or virtually, and practice yoga.
📒 Notebook
Noted Japanese cafe to close
Echo Park - Konbi, the Japanese cafe and sandwich shop that won immediate acclaim when it opened five years ago, closed again for good on Friday, according to the L.A. Times. That includes both locations in Echo Park and Culver City. Echo Park's Konbi had reopened only last November with a new menu and format. But an Instagram post said the owners are now selling their equipment and looking for other jobs. Chef and co-owner Akira Akuto blamed not only the pandemic for the closure, but also inflation, state labor policies, and a scarcity of ingredients.
Self Help Graphics director to leave in June
Boyle Heights - The executive director of Self Help Graphics will be leaving in June, according to the art center. Betty Avila, who joined the nonprofit as associate director in 2015 and moved up to executive director three years later, said in her statement, “I’ve reached the point of no longer having enough to give to myself, my family, and SHG sustainably.” During her time there, the staff at the non-profit tripled, the budget quadrupled, and the building mortgage was paid, she said. No word yet about a successor.
💡 Good to Know
Residents who who live in the City of Los Angeles should now dispose of food scraps and food-soiled paper into the green trash-collection bin, the same receptacle as sticks, leaves, and other yard trimmings, according to a statement from LA Sanitation. This is part of a recent state bill to reduce the disposal of organic waste from landfills by 75% by 2025.
Items that can go in the green bin include:
- Fruits, vegetables
- Dairy, eggshells
- Stale bread, cereal, grains, rice, pasta, beans
- Old lunch meat, steak and chicken bones, fish bones, shells
- Coffee grounds and used paper coffee filters
- Food soiled paper products (e.g., used paper napkins , soiled pizza boxes)
- Yard trimmings, flowers, and clean untreated wood
📋 How did we do today?
We use your feedback to improve our newsletter
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. Go out and enjoy the air while it's still clean from the rain.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.