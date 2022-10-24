Hello, Monday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Hello, I'm Barry Lank, and I will be your Daily Digest Editor today.
Did you celebrate P-22 Day this weekend? The festival in honor of Griffith Park's famous mountain lion comes after the big cat wandered out of the park several times in the last year. A National Park Service biologist says that's not unusual and that the puma seems to be his usual self.
Now let's prepare you for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Montecito Heights: The Victorian homes and buildings at the Heritage Square Museum have undergone a Halloween-makeover for its Cemetery Lane.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Fatal motorcycle crash
Lincoln Heights: A motorcyclist died in a crash along the 2800 block of Griffin Avenue on Saturday morning, Fox LA reported. The motorcyclist hit another vehicle that was making a U-turn in front of him. The 24-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
ECHO PARK
Barlow Hospital's new addition
Barlow Respiratory Hospital has cleared a hurdle to build a new skilled nursing facility. An environmental study says the planned structure would not cause significant impacts on the environment.
The plan is for a 150-bed skilled nursing facility on the south end of the hospital’s campus at 2000 Stadium Way, in an area currently used as a parking lot.
When Barlow patients are taken off a respirator, they must be transported to skilled nursing facilities elsewhere for continued care. With the new facility, patients can stay at Barlow - a more efficient arrangement for doctors and patients’ families, according to hospital officials.
The public has until Nov. 21 to comment on Barlow's environmental impact report. Comments can be emailed to yi.lu@lacity.org.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised more than 16% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🔮 The Week Ahead
Oct 24 - 31: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know about the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
Clear skies are expected for most of the upcoming week, with high temperatures predicted in the mid- to high-70s. Looks like we'll see little if any rain.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Oct 24
Los Feliz - The Los Feliz Improvement Association is holding a social at the Messhall Kitchen at 4500 Los Feliz Blvd., from 5 to 7 pm. Mix, mingle, and catch up with your neighbors.
Arroyo Seco: The Neighborhood Council is scheduled to vote on a multi-year transition plan to shift responsibility for nonviolent calls related to homelessness and emergency crisis response to unarmed, civilian personnel.
Wednesday, Oct 26
Echo Park: A public hearing is scheduled over a permit to sell beer and wine at a new restaurant, Gyoza Bar on Sunset Blvd.
Silver Lake: A virtual meeting will be held at 6pm to review a draft environmental impact report of the masterplan for the Silver Lake Reservoirs.
Thursday, Oct 27
Silver Lake - The Echo Park and Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce are getting together for a joint October Mixer at the T-Manor in Silver Lake.
Cypress Park: The City Council's Homelessness and Poverty Committee will review a report related to the operation of a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter on San Fernando Road.
Saturday, Oct 29
Election: Approximately 400 L.A. County voting centers open today from 10 am to 7 pm, and from 7 am to 8 pm on Election Day, Nov. 8. You can vote or drop off your mail-in ballot at any center.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Oct 24
Virtual: Through the comfort of your home, take an online introduction to Elemental Breathwork through a virtual Alchemy of Awakening course.
Tuesday, Oct 25
Eagle Rock: It's a Monster Mash at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock. Well, kinda. Build clay monsters to take home with you at a Clay Sculpture Workshop.
Wednesday, Oct 26
Highland Park: Get your teens and kids ready for Halloween at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Recycle a tote bag and turn it into a trick-or-treat bag with colorful duct tape.
Eagle Rock Los Feliz: Need help filling out the Section 8 Waiting List Lottery application? The Libraries in Eagle Rock and Los Feliz have HACLA Ambassadors ready to assist.
Boyle Heights: Go on a ghost tour of Boyle Heights and listen to a paranormal lecture with the writer of Real Women Have Curves, Josefina Lopez, and psychic medium Claudia Diaz.
Thursday, Oct 27
East L.A.: Join a candlelight vigil and procession in honor of the victims of domestic violence. Includes a traditional indigenous ceremony, musical performances and offerings at a Dia de Los Muertos altar.
Highland Park: Celebrate poetry, music, and art at The Pop Hop. Check out Meliza Bañales' new book, root for the underdog, listen to music by Velvet Penny, and see new art by Kenzo Martinez.
Friday, Oct 28
Echo Park: Catch a screening of the 1977 Japanese horror film "House," followed by a solo performance of LA-based musician Harmony Index at Heavy Manners Library.
The Greek Theatre: Chilean musician Mon Laferte is performing for one night. See the pop artist sing her best hits.
Echo Park: Head to the Echo Park Farmers' Market for the Brassica Peak of Season Festival. Obtain a free recipe and purchase samples of broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, collard greens, kale, and turnips.
Saturday, Oct 29
Silver Lake: It's Rose Scharlin's 19th Annual Hullabaloo! Perfect for preschoolers, this Halloween Fundraiser will have homemade goods, games and crafts.
Sunday, Oct 30
Los Feliz: Celebrate Hallow's Eve at Go Get Em Tiger for a Halloween Block Party and a movie screening of Hocus Pocus. Make sure to come dressed in costume for the competition and some pictures at the photo booth.
💡Good to Know
Financial aid for landlords and tenants
Rental aid is now available for lower-income renters and small landlords in City Council District 13. Applications are being accepted as of this morning at 8 a.m., until the end of the day on Nov. 4.
The program pays $5,000 in rental aid for eligible households. Find the details here.
What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us build a better newsletter
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Barry Lank
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 357 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 357 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.