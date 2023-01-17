Good Evening!
Wet. Everything is wet. But good news. According to drought.gov, we're now only in a moderate drought. And their records may not even have caught up to the most recent downpour, so stay tuned.
📷 Eastside Scene
Franklin Hills: A reminder to watch out for rocks and other debris after our recent rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
📢 News
Tesla crash
Silver Lake: A man is being charged with felony DUI after video showed his car hitting at least two people on Friday night, KTLA reported. The driver was outside his Tesla at the beginning of the video, parked in a driveway in the 1300 block of Maltman Avenue, with several people around him. According to police, after the sound of sirens, the driver got back in the car, and hit two people as he tried to leave. One of the victims was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, while the second only reported some minor pain, according to KTLA.
Fatal shooting
East Los Angeles -- A man was found shot to death Saturday morning in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, authorities said. After the shooting was reported at about 4:55 am, deputies found a man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene. Eastsider.
🎒 Schools
Goldberg named School Board President
Jackie Goldberg was elected LAUSD board president on Tuesday. The Echo Park resident represents District 5, which includes East Hollywood, Eagle Rock and Atwater Village. The term is for one year. “I’m honored to be elected by my colleagues to lead the school board as we continue the hard work of helping all of our students academically achieve,” Goldberg said in a statement.
A Black Eye Pea helps connect students at Estrada Courts
Boyle Heights: The Estrada Courts public housing project is getting free high-speed internet with the help of Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am. His nonprofit, i.am Angel Foundation, has partnered with high-speed internet provider WeLink to close the digital divide where he was raised, according to ABC7. LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho praised the move. The District is working with various internet providers to give families access to free, reliable high-speed internet service. Will.i.am. grew up in Estrada Courts before reaching worldwide fame as a member of the Black Eyed Peas with such mega-hits as “Let’s Get it Started” and “I Gotta Feeling.”
Roosevelt High to preview History Walk
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt High School will host a community meeting previewing the school’s History Walk. The History Walk will focus on five themes highlighting significant events in the campus’ history. The meeting will begin in the school's cafeteria at 6 p.m. The public can also join the meeting virtually by going to https://lausd.zoom.us/j/88601831525 or by dialing 213-338-8477 and entering ID code 866-0183-1525. More info.
A love affair with Los Feliz
If Los Feliz had its own tourism and visitors bureau, Celine Vacher would undoubtedly serve as its spokesperson.
Though born in Paris, Vacher graduated from Marshall High School, co-owned La La Ling children's boutique on Vermont, served as president of the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District and is the Business Representative for the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council.
While she has cut back on her involvement, she remains deeply committed to Los Feliz.
“Coming from Paris, the walkability felt familiar and nice,” said Vacher over tea at Figaro Bistrot, just two doors down from La La Ling. “I love this neighborhood.”
When Vacher was 18, she took a job at La La Ling. When it looked like the store would go under, she and a partner purchased it in 2012. After more than a decade, she sold her shares in the business. “I felt it was time for me to step into a different chapter of my life,” said Vacher, who now lives in Montecito Heights.
Vacher still plans to be active with the improvement district and the neighborhood council. Vacher’s goal is to increase engagement with local business owners so they feel invested in their community.
“This neighborhood has a lot to do with the adult that I am today,” Vacher said. “I do feel like my ties to this neighborhood are forever and I think I’ll always come back here.”
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 16 - Jan. 22: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Mostly sunny, with - would you believe it? - a little more rain possible later in the week.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Jan 17
Eagle Rock - A public hearing for a permit to sell beer and wine at 4511 N. Eagle Rock Blvd. This is the proposed site for daily tastings at the Honest Bottle Shop.
Saturday, Jan 21
Echo Park - Community Resource + Charter School Fair at the Cisneros Campus of the Camino Nuevo Charter Academy, 1018 Mohawk St.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Jan 18
Los Feliz: Reminisce about iconic sitcom The Jeffersons on the anniversary of its premiere 48 years ago with author Elva Diane Green at The Los Angeles Breakfast Club. Enjoy a catered breakfast and learn about Green's writing journey.
Thursday, Jan 19
Los Feliz: Visit Skylight Books for a presentation of "The House in the Pines" with author Ana Reyes interviewed by screenwriter Adam D'Alba. The mystery novel was published this year.
Friday, Jan 20
Silver Lake: Check out the January Edition of Silver Lake Shorts. RSVP to see the latest work of local filmmakers.
Saturday, Jan 21
East LA: Sing Out Loud with LA Opera at the East Los Angeles Library. Learn about music history, opera, and musical theater with LA Opera Connects artists.
Eagle Rock: Check out the NELA Music Series at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock and listen to Eagle Rock Isolation Band, Joal Ryan, Burning Manilow, and more.
Highland Park: Create your own collage at The Pop Hop with the help of artist Jayes Caitlin. Caitlin's Works on Paper exhibition will be on display until the 28th.
El Sereno: Spend an evening at The Luckman and watch performances by award-winning artists Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz.
Griffith Park: A family-fun event is waiting for members at The Autry. Catch the 2002 flick Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and enjoy games on the plaza and food prior to the screening. Membership levels start at just $85.
Sunday, Jan 22
Lincoln Heights: Bring your friends to Sunday Sounds and listen to underground music from artists at That Good Sh*t and Green Tea Studios.
📒 Notebook
Elysian Park defender dies
Echo Park: Sallie Neubauer, a former President and longtime member of the Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park, passed away at her home on January 12 after a brief illness. She was 75. After becoming President in the 1980s, Neubauer led the committee for nearly twenty years in successful efforts to prevent football stadiums, oil wells, a small plane airport, a large expansion of the Police Academy and other developments in Elysian Park, the city's second largest. She was a lover of classical music and had a background in drama. “Her service and devotion to the park and the Echo Park community will be sorely missed,” said a statement issued by the Citizens Committee.
“Phantasma Gloria” back in the spotlight
Echo Park: The L.A. Times visits the “Phantasma Gloria” sculpture at Randyland on Lemoyne Street. This is the latest media appearance (after Atlas Obscura, ABC 10, and LAist, among others) for the massive sculpture made of steel and colorful glass bottles. “What you’re seeing now is entirely dependent upon two factors,” its creator, Randlett King Lawrence, told a group of recent visitors. “One of which is what’s happening in the sky, specifically, where the light source is — the sun, or the moon, or an ambulance — and the other is how diffused the light is.”
