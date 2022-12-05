Hello, Monday!
Hello, I'm Barry Lank, and I'm your Daily Digest Editor today.
I'm seeing fewer salted caramel-flavored ice cream and drinks. I welcome the decline of inescapably widespread salted caramel, just like I welcomed the end of the disco era. Yes, I'm old.
Now let's prepare you for the week ahead.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: Sign painter Jasmine Diaz's mural at the corner of Alice and Cypress avenues is a tribute to Shel Silverstein’s “The Giving Tree.”
📢 News
Pony rides come to an end
Griffith Park: The Griffith Park Pony rides will close later this month, after 74 years of operation, authorities said. The closure was announced after a long-running battle between the owner of the rides and animal rights activists. The pony rides are scheduled to end Dec. 21. The Eastsider
East L.A. native Robert Luna sworn in as L.A. County Sheriff
East Los Angeles native Robert Luna was sworn in over the weekend as L.A. County's next sheriff, putting him in charge of law enforcement for the neighborhood where he grew up. Formerly the police chief in Long Beach, Luna won the job of County sheriff after beating incumbent Alex Villanueva last month. The Eastsider
🔮 The Week Ahead
Dec. 5 - Dec. 11: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days
☀️ Weather
Little if any precipitation is predicted for this week, with temperatures ranging between the 40s and the 60s.
📃 On The Agenda
Monday, Dec 5
Hilda Solis will be sworn in for her third and final term as First District County Supervisor.
East Hollywood: The neighborhood council planning committee will discuss applications to sell and serve beer and wine at two separate locations on Fountain Avenue. A four-story apartment project in the 900 block of Ardmore Avenue is also on the agenda.
Wednesday, Dec 7
Glassell Park: The Neighborhood Council will devote a Town Hall meeting to disaster preparedness.
Echo Park: The Department of City Planning will hold a public hearing over a conditional use permit to sell beer and wine at 1501-1503 W. Sunset Blvd.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Dec 6
Highland Park: Last call to see indie pop sensation Wallice perform at The Lodge Room featuring Jackie Hayes.
Wednesday, Dec 7
Echo Park: Spend an evening at Heavy Manners Library for a poetry reading by authors Natalie Shapero and Meg Shevenock, followed by some folk music from Calvin Lee Reeder.
Thursday, Dec 8
Echo Park: Catch a screening of The Lovers and fundraise for the community-driven web series at Stories Books & Cafe.
Friday, Dec 9
Boyle Heights: Get some deals at a one-day Sample Sale at Asher Cafe. Shop for garments from perfectwhitetee, AsherLA, and The Era.
Saturday, Dec 10
El Sereno: Bring the family and check out the El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony & Winter Jubilee. There will be snow, activities, and toys for children ages 0-14.
El Sereno: Train lovers of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring one of the largest HO scale-operating model railroads in the U.S., covering almost 5,000 square feet.
Eagle Rock: Shop for your furry friends at the first annual Pawliday Market featuring local dog vendors. Food and craft beer will also be present for shoppers.
Cypress Park: It's a family celebration at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority. Celebrate the Council Reentry Program and enjoy live music, food, giveaways, and activities.
Highland Park: Bring your kid and their favorite stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Concert and discover the strings of the orchestra. Performed by musicians from Santa Cecilia Orchestra.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for unique holiday gifts from local artists at the Plaza de la Raza Holiday Art Sale.
Sunday, Dec 11
Atwater Village: Get into the holiday spirit at the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival.
Atwater Village: Meet some cute cats and shop for cat-themed products and gifts by Junko at the Sante D’Or Cat Rescue & Junko’s Pop Up.
Montecito Heights: Listen to Victorian Ghost Stories and go on a Candlelit Tour of the Hale House, The Shaw House & the Octagon House at Heritage Square Museum. Get into the holiday spirit and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions.
📒 Notebook
Band on bicycles
Lincoln Heights: LA Taco follows the Lincoln Heights-based band Poco Pocho as they perform their music while riding or being towed by bicycles. The group started during the pandemic when some of them would ride bikes and stop to play music. Now they perform on a mobile, bike-powered stage supplied by bike mechanic/activist Jimmy Lizama.
Surreal dinner party in Eagle Rock
Eagle Rock: The Flamingo Estate recently had a dinner party so surreal that The New York Times covered it. British visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen hosted the event based on recipes and illustrations from Salvador Dalí’s cookbook “Les Dîners de Gala.” The evening’s menu included a heap of pink crustaceans and Jell-O molds with hard-boiled eggs and green olives, as well as more appetizing items such as oyster mushrooms with za’atar, and saffron-roasted quail with Concord grapes.
Solis sworn in for final time as county supervisor
Hilda Solis will be being sworn in today for her third and final term on the County Board of Supervisors. The daughter of factory workers, Solis grew up in La Puente. She later served in the California State Assembly, the state Senate, the U.S. Congress, and eventually the White House as Secretary of Labor under President Barack Obama. On the Board of Supervisors, Solis was chair during the thick of the pandemic lockdowns from Dec 2020 to Dec 2021. She represents the county’s First District, which includes the Eastside and unincorporated East Los Angeles.
💡 Good to Know
Are we climbing out of the drought?
We're a little bit ahead for rainfall this season, even though the last couple of showers seemed pretty minimal.
According to the Los Angeles Almanac, precipitation last month was just over one percent higher than a typical November, leaving us just under one percent higher than a regular fall season - so far.
However, as noted in our weather section, rain seems unlikely for the rest of this week.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading
-- Barry Lank
