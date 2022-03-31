Hello, There!

NEWS

Echo Park: Authorities today identified a woman as a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that killed a married couple two years ago as they left a Sunset Boulevard nightclub. The Eastsider

East LA: Los Angeles County health officials and other providers began offering second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents. The Eastsider

Brewing up beer and cider in Lincoln Heights

By Barry Lank

Right next to the 5 Freeway, on the former site of a roofing company, Ben Farber and Chelsey Rosetter have opened Benny Boy Brewing, with a cidery on one side and a brewery on the other.

What is said to be L.A.’s first brewery-and-cidery held a grand opening on Saturday.

“Having both beer and cider allows us to bring together folks that might usually go to a brewery with those who might opt for a wine bar or cidery," Rosetter said.

In between the two buildings stretches an ample patio with gas-powered campfires. Even with big-rigs zooming by overhead, it’s surprisingly comfortable here.

"Some of our greatest memories have been made outside in a beer garden and around a campfire with friends,” Rosetter said.

Drinks are mainly served on-site but can be purchased to-go in 32-ounce growlers.

The husband-and-wife founders have a background in beer making. Farber has more than 10 years of brewing experience, including an apprenticeship at Brouwerij De Ranke in Belgium. Rosetter has worked at Firestone Walker and Los Angeles Ale Works.

On the brewery side of Benny Boy, the offerings vary widely. The Basil Backyard Saison has rich toffee overtones, from grains that are roasted to a caramel color. In contrast, the Desert Champagne Gose - the current seasonal offering - is fruity, salty, and sour.

It’s the cidery that sets Benny Boy apart. According to Farber, the ideal apples for hard cider were wiped out during Prohibition and have only been reintroduced within the last 10 to 20 years.

NPR reports the number of cideries nationwide doubled between 2013 and 2017. Allied Market Research says that the cider market is growing faster than for any other alcoholic beverage.

In the cidery, beverages have subtle flavorings. This includes pomegranate and pineapple, but the main ingredient is juice from a strain of pippins with more sugar and tannins than a typical supermarket apple.

Fermentation eliminates most sugar, and Benny Boy ciders are significantly dryer than store-bought brands.

“The approach is always to let the apple shine,” Rosetter said.

NOTEBOOK

Shooting Update: The woman who was fatally shot in El Sereno on Tuesday night has been identified as 25-year-old Recara Snell, said the county coroner.

Hold Ups: A 7-Eleven in El Sereno on Valley Boulevard and a Boyle Heights Arco mini-mart on Olympic Boulevard were both robbed at gunpoint on Monday. KTLA

Dodger Stadium: The Viva! Pomona music festival, featuring Latino music ranging from indie rock to reggaeton, is moving to Dodger Stadium this June, and the name is changing to the Viva! L.A. Music Festival. Daily News

Election Season: With our primary elections coming up soon, we are preparing questions for the Council District 1 and 13 candidates. But before we do, let us know what topics or questions we should cover. Just reply to this newsletter with your suggestions.

ONE LAST THING

The sad news that Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia has many wondering what that disorder is about. You may want to read our 2017 story about how the Aphasia Book Club in Echo Park was helping people deal with the loss of language and comprehension skills.

