It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Our Halloween weekend is shaping up nicely, with warm days (temps topping out around 80 degrees) and cool nights. Starting on Saturday, you can cast your ballot at voting centers across L.A. County -- I think they would be okay with you showing up in costume.
Have a great weekend. See you back on Monday.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: A skeleton bride and groom ready for their Halloween honeymoon. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Recall launched against Kevin de León
City Hall: A notice of intent to recall embattled 14th District Councilman Kevin de León was filed Thursday. The notice of was signed by five residents, including Pauline Adkins, who made two prior recall attempts against De León. Organizers would need signatures from 21,006 registered voters in the district, 15% of the total, in 120 days once a petition is certified. The Eastsider
Fire extinguished
Boyle Heights: Crews quickly knocked down a fire Thursday night at a commercial building in the 3500 block of E. 15th Street. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. LAFD
GLASSELL PARK
Station to be named after "Cagney & Lacey" inspiration
Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Michel Moore are scheduled to take part in a ceremony today to name the Northeast Division police station on San Fernando Road in honor of Margaret "Peggy" York, the department's first female deputy chief.
Margaret Ann "Peggy" York was also part of an all-woman homicide detective team that inspired the making of the TV cop show "Cagney & Lacey." York died last October.
She started as a policewoman in 1968 when the LAPD did not promote women past the rank of sergeant. Female officers only worked on issues involving women and children, according to the motion to rename the station "Deputy Chief Margaret Ann York Northeast Community Police Station."
York was appointed deputy chief at the department in July 2000 before leaving the LAPD in 2002.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
5-story project challenged
Echo Park: Residents are appealing the approval of a five-story residential building on Sunset Boulevard near Portia Street. The City approved an increase in height and density for the 104-unit project. But a group called SAFER, whose members live and work in the area, objects to the City's decision to skip a review under the California Environmental Quality Act. "We contest that view and believe that CEQA review should be required because the project will have significant environmental impacts, including noise and air quality impacts," said attorney Adam Frankel.
Hospital project moves forward
Echo Park: Plans for a skilled nursing facility at Barlow Hospital by Elysian Park have cleared at least one hurdle. An environmental study says the planned expansion would not significantly impact the environment. The 150-bed facility will allow patients to stay on the Barlow campus for continued care after recovering enough to be taken off respirators.
Got $10 million?
Los Feliz: Michael Wunderman -- scion of a luxury watchmaking family and currently president of a Beverley Hills-based real estate company -- is asking $9.95 million for a six-bedroom home, says Dirt. Wunderman bought the 1927 Spanish Mediterranean Revival four years ago for $6 million even. The 5,387-square-foot home on Los Feliz Boulevard sits on nearly an acre, which includes a pool and private tennis court.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $20,000 off an Echo Park one-bedroom; a $75,000 cut on a Montecito Heights fixer and a $100,000 chop on a Highland Park fourplex
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
• Spanish Compound in Highland Park
• Fantastic Vibes & Lovely Views From City Terrace
Good luck house hunting!
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised 17.5% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
📢 Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🗒️ Notebook
Slow Down: Speed table ahead
Glassell Park: Two new sets of speed tables have been installed along Verdugo Road in Verdugo Village to slow down traffic and improve safety for pedestrians, according City Council District 13. Speed tables are flat-topped, and longer than speed humps, and can also be found on Temple Street in Historic Filipinotown and on Riverside Drive in Elysian Valley.
She brought the Dodgers to L.A.
Dodgers: Roz Wyman - a former city councilwoman who helped bring the Dodgers to Los Angeles - died at age 92. She was elected to the L.A. City Council in 1953 at age 22, becoming the second woman to reach the chamber and the youngest person ever to serve on the council. Once there, she worked to lure the Dodgers from Brooklyn and the Lakers from Minneapolis. She also advocated for the construction of the Music Center in the 1960s. Fox 11
Murder suspect spotted
Echo Park: Police in Indiana are seeking a murder suspect who was last seen in Echo Park, according to news reports. A murder warrant was issued for 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. The body of her 5-year-old son was found in a suitcase that turned up in rural Indiana last April.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend - Halloween Edition
By Jennifer Rodriguez
- 🧛 Vampires indicate kid and family-friendly event
Saturday, Oct 29
Atwater Village: Who will win the $300 gift certificate for the best costume at the Strange Magic Halloween Party?
🧛 Downtown LA: The South Patio at Union Station -- aka Boonion Station -- will be transformed into a Halloween Village on Saturday and Sunday with family-friendly activities ranging from a hay maze and slime sessions to face painting and howling stilt walkers.
🧛 East LA: The Catholic cemetery will host a Día De Los Muertos Mass and celebration on Saturday with altars in honor of the departed, kids' activities and performances by Ballet Folklorico Ollin and female mariachi ensemble Las Colibri.
Echo Park: Wear your prize-winning costume at Spooky Feels Halloween Dance Party, featuring indie rock and dance music.
🧛 Elysian Heights: Take the kids to Elysian Heights Arts Magnet for an afternoon of free arts & crafts, games, performances and a haunted maze during the Dia de los Muertos and Harvest Festival.
🧛 Hollywood Forever Cemetery: The Halloween Spooktacular at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park is sold out. However, the theater company will stage puppet shows at Dia de Los Muertos events at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Forest Lawn in Glendale on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Lincoln Heights: The beer and cider will flow, and DJs will put you in a party mood at the Zombie Halloween.
Silver Lake: A DJ, drag queen and a $250 costume contest prize await at the Spooky Pop Halloween party.
🧛 Silver Lake: It's Rose Scharlin's 19th Annual Hullabaloo! Perfect for preschoolers, this Halloween Fundraiser will have homemade goods, games and crafts.
Silver Lake: Dress up as your favorite Bollywood character and head for Bollyween, a Bollywood Halloween Party.
Sunday, Oct 30
🧛 Alhambra: The 9th Annual Alhambra Pumpkin Run returns with 1k, 5k and 10k runs and a Hallowscream Festival in Downtown Alhambra.
Griffith Park: Take the L.A. Haunted Hayride to the mythical town of Midnight Falls for ghosts, ghouls and ghastly monsters. Every night through Halloween.
Highland Park: I'll have what that zombie is drinking! The York Manor will double as the House of Spirits: Vaughn Hall with a Halloween Cocktail Soiree, nibbles and ghost tales.
🧛 Los Feliz: Celebrate Hallow's Eve at Go Get Em Tiger for a Halloween Block Party and a movie screening of Hocus Pocus. Make sure to come dressed in costume for the competition and some pictures at the photo booth.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
How would you rate Friday's Daily Digest?
📈 371 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 371 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.