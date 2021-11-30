Good Morning!

NEWS

Fatal Crash

Highland Park: A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early this morning on the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. near Avenue 60, according to the CHP. The victim, a woman, died at the scene. A Sigalert was declared after two traffic lanes were closed during an investigation. No additional information was available.

THE LATEST

A $100,000 challenge for middle school parents

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents have been working hard to raise $100,000 to support an array of projects at Thomas Starr King Middle School.

Raising the sum has not been easy. Some fundraising activities at the Los Feliz school that have been relied on in the past are off limits because of the virus, said Emily Johnson, president of Friends of King and head of its Annual Fund Drive.

“We can’t have bake sales because of COVID. We can’t have in-person events. It’s all online, word of mouth and social media,” Johnson said.

Friends of King is not unique. Parents all over the Los Angeles Unified School District raise money for educational projects and programs that round out and enrich students' academic experiences.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's price cuts include a $14,000 slice off a Monterey Hills condo; a $100,000 cut on Highland Park fixer and a $101,000 chop on a Los Feliz Modern.

NOTEBOOK

Stadium ski jump

Dodger Stadium - Hey, remember that 165-foot-high ski jump they built at Dodger Stadium? With crushed iced sprayed over the surface? Yeah, you probably don't remember. It was 1963. A simpler time. Back before insurance companies would have shot down the idea before the blueprints were even drawn up. A reader spotted a video from the Getty Archives of an international jumping competition. Note how the skiers slide across the outfield at the end of the run. Note also the very perilous drop-off on either side of the ski run if you happened to take the jump a little bit askew.

Celebrity medium

Eagle Rock: Spiritual medium Carissa Schumacher recently held a session at the Flamingo Estate on Tipton Terrace, with a group of celebrity followers that included actresses Jennifer Aniston, Uma Thurman, and Andie MacDowell, The New York Times reported. Schumacher receives messages from the dead - up to and including Jesus Christ himself. “For some people, it’s going to be insane this idea of someone channeling Jesus,” Anniston told the Times, “but it’s more about this message that she’s tapped into. Everything she’s communicated to me just resonates with me and excites me.” Jesus didn't speak to Schumacher that recent evening in Eagle Rock, by the way. The Flamingo had the wrong vibe.

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

Nov 30: Kids Chanukah at the Library

Nov 30: HLP Community Menorah Lighting for Hanukkah

Nov 30: Guitar ensemble

Dec 1: AIDS Monument Rededication Celebration

Dec 2: Shrinky Dinks Fun

Dec 2: Orchestra and Chamber Music

Dec 2: Popular Kids Club Presents: Guy Branum, Jon Daly + MORE!!

Dec 2: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Dec 2: Comedy at the Mano

