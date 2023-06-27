Hello Tuesday!

Pinatas for graduation ceremonies hanging in store entrance
School Improvement Collage 1200

LAUSD allocated funding for facility improvements at local schools, including, clockwise from top: Harrison Elementary in City Terrace, Christopher Dena Elementary in Boyle Heights and Soto Street Elementary in Boyle Heights.

 
Hawks L.A. 600
Emerson Soo-Hoo 1200

(From Left to right) - LAUSD School Board Member Rocio Rivas congratulates Emerson Soo-Hoo, 17, of Lincoln Heights. Soo-Hoo a 2023 graduate of Bravo Medical Magnet was recognized for 12 years of perfect attendance. Looking on is Graciela Ortiz, LAUSD pupil services and attendance administrator.
Summer Camp Promo 600
Eastsider Giveaway Logo and shelf with potted plants newsletter
Your Guide to The Eastside

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Load comments