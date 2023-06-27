Hello Tuesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Highland Park: Graduation piñatas now on sale on York Boulevard. Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.
Schools to receive accessibility, green space upgrades
Four L.A. Unified campuses on the Eastside will receive a portion of more than $229 million in bond funds to make schools more accessible to people with disabilities and conducive for outdoor learning.
The Board of Education approved the allocation at its June 13 meeting, making it possible to carry out projects at 16 campuses across the district, according to a district news release.
“Los Angeles Unified is dedicated toward school improvements that will maximize student learning,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in the release.
The Board approved $51.3 million for upgrades to meet Americans with Disability Act requirements and give “students equal opportunity access to program and activities” at seven campuses, including Harrison Elementary School in City Terrace and Soto Street Elementary in Boyle Heights.
Four campuses, including Second Street Elementary and Christopher Dena Elementary in Boyle Heights, will split $9.3 million to create outdoor learning areas. Once the projects are completed, each school will gain about 2,000 square feet of outdoor learning space, according to the release.
Each learning space will include landscaping, a shade structure, an area with shaded seating, and internet connectivity. The campuses are all in high need of greening, based on the Greening Index, a tool that ranks schools based on how much or little green space they have.
Summer Camp Guide: HAWKS L.A.
Through Sept. 1
Students credit parental pep talks and home remedies for perfect attendance
Eight LAUSD 2023 high school graduates from Eastside schools were recognized at a ceremony for having perfect attendance during 12 years of compulsory education.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho congratulated the students for their accomplishment along with their determination and drive.
Among those who were honored were Frida Sofia Conejo, 18, of El Sereno, and Emerson Soo-Hoo, 17, of Lincoln Heights. Both graduated from Bravo Medical Magnet. Conejo will attend U.C. Berkeley and Soo-Hoo, class valedictorian, will go on to Yale University.
Both credit their parents with providing the motivation and encouragement that helped them get to class on days when they didn’t feel like going to school, such as days when they were a bit under the weather.
The award “validated my hard work but especially my mom’s,” Conejo said. She credited her mom, Patricia Hernandez, for the home remedies that helped her feel better and ready for a day of classes.
“That gave me the energy to get up in the morning,” she said.
Soo-Hoo, who didn’t miss school even as a kindergartner, said his parents, Vinson Soo-Hee and Joanne Zhang, provided encouragement that reinforced his own desire to be in class.
“Going to school was something that did make me happy,” Soo-Hoo said.
Recognized during the ceremony were:
- Barbara Capriel Argueta – Garfield High School
- Elena Chau – Wilson High School
- Frida Sofia Conejo – Bravo Medical Magnet
- Nicole Diaz – Wilson High School
- Vanessa Ibanez – Roosevelt High School
- Keilana Orona – Wilson High School
- Armando Ramos – Lincoln High School
- Emerson Soo-Hoo – Bravo Medical Magnet
🎒 Eastside Parent
🗒️ Notebook
Starbucks strike
Cypress Park: The neighborhood Starbucks at Figueroa Street and Cypress Avenue was shut down on Sunday during a strike by unionized workers at over 150 U.S. locations over stalled contract negotiations and the alleged removal of Pride Month decorations. The store was open as of Monday night. Starbucks accused the union of spreading false information about its its benefits and policies. KTLA
🏙️ City News
Congressional leaders seek to expand San Gabriel Mountains National Monument by 110,000 acres (The Eastsider)
💡 Good To Know
L.A. pet owners score free chips & easy adoptions
LA Animal Services will offer free microchips and tags through July 9, or while supplies last at its six centers, including the North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights. No appointment is necessary. The offer is funded by a grant from Petco Love. Go here for details.
Plus: Starting on Wednesday, June 28, people can also adopt or foster pets without an appointment.
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, June 29
Atwater Village: Come to Club Tee Gee for a blend of smooth '70s/'80s pop at No Jacket Required: A Phil Collins Tribute.
Los Feliz: Kinksters gather up at the LA Kinky Weirdos Munch. Socialize with other community members, but make sure to dress vanilla for this gathering.
Silver Lake: If you're comfortable in front of a crowd, check out The Good Mic. Sign up for an open mic slot after buying an item at the café.
Eagle Rock: Head to Oxy Arts for a Pride-themed Zine Making and Printmaking workshop. RSVP for a chance to create art.
Wednesday, June 28
Silver Lake: It's the first ever cosplayer night at the SoCal Dungeons & Dragons meet. Dress up in your favorite D&D cosplay for a Tavern Party & Dungeon Combat Live!
Echo Park: Make a Terrarium at the Edendale Branch Library. Decorate your own container and take home a succulent.
