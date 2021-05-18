Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for Tuesday's news and stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Most of Belvedere Middle School will be demolished and remodeled

Most of the East LA campus, which includes buildings constructed nearly a century ago, will be bulldozed as part of the ongoing modernization of LAUSD schools, reports The Eastsider. This is the same program that sparked controversy at Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights, where historic preservationists and residents tried but failed to have the buildings renovated instead of being demolished. Details in The Eastsider

Despite what the CDC said, L.A. residents will need to keep masks on indoors

L.A. County health officials decided to follow the state's guidance -- instead of the federal Centers for Disease Control -- to require face coverings indoors at businesses and other facilities until June 15. Details in The Eastsider

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions found a $10,000 slice on a Cypress Park bungalow; a $25,000 chop to a Silver Lake Craftsman; and a $26,000 drop on a Los Feliz condo.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sponsored by Presented by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Mt Washington Beauty w/Views & Pool

You will find no more perfect place to begin life again than at 841 Moon Avenue, at the top of scenic Mount Washington, overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains. The rural setting is minutes from Downtown or Pasadena on the Gold Line.

• Find out more about this home

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• May 19: Grand Park's Rec Center

• May 20: Does America Really Want to Be a Nation of Immigrants?

• May 20: Can Boyle Heights Save America?

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.