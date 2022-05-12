Good Morning!

Highland Park: The work of artist Michelle Ruby -- aka Mr. B Baby -- pops up on Figueroa. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

Boyle Heights: A brushfire scorched an acre of grass and trees Wednesday afternoon, causing a full closure of a stretch of the westbound 60 Freeway before the blaze was knocked down in just under two hours. The Eastsider

Los Feliz

Encanto: Mucho mezcal and tequila, with do-it-yourself tacos

By Merrill Shindler

We are so accustomed to the standard-issue Mexican restaurant that any variation from the straight and narrow comes as a rift in the time-space continuum. Years ago, when Chef John Sedlar opened his iconic St. Estephe, locals were befuddled by artistically conceived dishes like his smear of avocado sauce on a large plate, accompanied by three tortilla chips. Very pretty … but was it dinner?

We know our tacos. We live in a city of tacos. Grab-and-go joints where you can score a bite to help you through gridlock. At Encanto, there’s no way to grab-and-go. The tacos are do-it-yourself – if you build one, then you’ll eat – constructed out of bowls of pork cheeks, braised beef, or raja peppers, accompanied by chopped onions and hot peppers, and an elegant little foil package of four remarkably good tortillas, still hot from the grill.

You assemble your tacos, add on some very good chunky guacamole – barely chopped! – perhaps with a Caesar salad on the side or some grilled cabbage with escalivada (smoky grilled veggies from Spain).

You can also get sides of Rancho Gordo frijoles, arroz verde, turnips and garlic, or camote (sweet potato) with fermented hot sauce. And speaking of hot sauce – a green one arrives with a paper bag of chips when you sit down, and there’s a reddish brown one that comes with the tacos.

Aside from that, there are four main dishes: chicken in tomatillo salsa, a whole fish in salsa verde, pork ribs in a salsa negra, and a bone-in ribeye, which at $59 is double most other entrees. And that’s…it. Unless you count the 12 cocktails, the 30 tequilas, and the 34 mezcals.

A reminder that Encanto, which opened in the former Mexico City space, is an edgy bar first. It’s the bar you see when you walk in the door. It’s the bar where most elbow benders sit, rather than the two-person café tables scattered around the dining room. And a reminder that this Encanto is not a spinoff of the Disney movie about a magical village. Which is not to say this Encanto doesn’t cast a spell of its own. You just have to put this magic together yourself.

Encanto Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEYOND SUBLIME

⭐⭐⭐ WORTH EVERY PENNY

⭐⭐A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION

⭐ MIGHT AS WELL STAY HOME

Encanto

2121 Hillhurst Ave.

323-741-0140

Dinner only, Tuesday through Sunday.

Reservations important

Moderately expensive

STOREFRONT REPORT

New Gym Coming to Echo Park: A new bouldering-gym is opening in a former Mexican market. The Stronghold Climbing Gym is setting up shop at 1624 W Sunset Blvd., which has stood empty since La Guadalupana closed in early 2018. The opening date has not been announced. This will be the second location for Stronghold, which operates out of the Brewery Arts Complex in Lincoln Heights.

Vintage Store Heads to Highland Park: Worship LA vintage clothing is reopening a brick-and-mortar location, reemerging as Worship Collective at 5712 N. Figueroa. Since closing its Echo Park storefront two years ago, the vintage shop has operated online. Worship returns in person on May 15, with a Grand Opening from 3 pm to 8 pm, featuring music by Reverberation Radio.

EASTSIDE WEEKEND

A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

Friday, May 13

Los Feliz: Join reiki master and spiritual coach James Bene for a Psychic Messages Circle at Liberate Emporium.

Saturday, May 14

El Sereno: Head over to the El Sereno Community Garden to learn how First Nations used California herbs for health and healing from a herbalist and licensed physician.

Lincoln Heights: Take your dog or cat or both for a free check-up at Pet Wellness Day at Plaza de La Raza.

Montecito Heights: In the mood for some exercise? Want to keep the kids entertained? Bring some water, sunscreen, and walking shoes for a family-friendly hike with Sunbeam LA at the Audubon Center.

Silver Lake: Have a fun night out at a tongue-in-cheek homage to lounge singers in "Betti & Bruce! Trapped in Los Angeles."

Sunday, May 15

Echo Park: Hear author Natalia Molina discuss "A Place at the Nayarit," a book about a Mexican restaurant in Echo Park that became a vital institution for immigrant workers and customers alike.

Glassell Park: Laugh and drink it up at Friendship Buddies at the Verdugo Bar.

GOOD TO KNOW

If it's Thursday, Can I Water

Correction: Wednesday's Daily Digest published the wrong watering schedule. The following has the correct information:

In the latest water-conservation measure, outdoor watering in the City of L.A. will be limited to two days a week instead of the current three-day limit starting June 1, pending City Council approval.

Whether your address ends in an odd or even number will determine the days you can water:

Mondays & Fridays: LADWP customers with addresses ending in odd numbers

LADWP customers with addresses ending in odd numbers Thursdays and Sundays: LADWP customers with addresses ending in even numbers

Some other details you should know about:

Watering with sprinklers will be limited to eight minutes per station.

Sprinklers with water-conserving nozzles will be limited to 15 minutes per station.

All watering will have to be done in the evening or early morning, with no watering permitted outdoors between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The L.A. Department of Water & Power says it will deploy Conservation Response Units to enforce restrictions.

