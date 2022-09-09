It's finally Friday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
I can't believe I am saying this in September, but you better look for your umbrella. Tropical Storm Kate is expected to bring us a weekend of rain and unsettled weather. At least the heat wave will be over.
On Sunday, expect the Good Reads edition of our newsletter to land in your inbox. I hope you enjoy it.
See you back on Monday!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Eastside Scene
Montecito Heights: Thanks to Ava Dawson for this stunning sunset shot from the top of Montecito Drive near the Flattop radio towers.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
News
Body found in a van
A person was found dead Thursday morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway in East LA, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, said the CHP. Information was not immediately available on the identity or cause of death of the person. The L.A. Times said there were no signs of foul play or a collision.
Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news:
East Hollywood
A mixed-use building with 68 apartments and 4540 square feet of commercial space has been proposed for Santa Monica Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, Urbanize reported. This is the current location of Fox Electronic Supply shop. Renderings for the project still show that shop on the ground floor.
East Los Angeles
The five-story El Nuevo Amanecer apartments were only a few months from completion when a giant fire destroyed the affordable housing project two years ago. Now, after the rubble has been cleared and insurance and financial matters squared away, construction has begun on rebuilding the project that will provide 61 affordable apartments for low-income families and homeless veterans. The Eastsider
El Sereno
Thirty-eight acres of rolling hillside north of Ascot Hills Park are up for sale, The Real Deal reported.P&Y Broadcasting - which also owns the Korean-language radio station Radio Korea - is asking just over $38 million for the property along 4600 Carter Drive. The undeveloped land is zoned for agricultural uses.
The sale, however, would not include the multiple radio towers on the property, said The Real Deal.
But even without those towers, the parcel is "among the largest potential development sites to recently hit the market in Greater L.A," said the Real Deal.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $10,000 off a Lincoln Heights condo, a $61,000 cut on an Eagle Rock Spanish and a $139,000 chop on a Glassell Park Traditional.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Historic Mills Act Craftsman in Highland Park
- Sunlit Silver Lake bungalow
Good luck house hunting!
Did someone forward you this newsletter?
• Go here to sign up for a free Daily Digest subscription. Cancel at any time.
Things To Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Sept 10
Echo Park: Gather your friends for an afternoon of board games at the Edendale Library's Well Played! Play classic and new games with players of all levels.
Boyle Heights: Check out the 1st annual Boyle Heights Beerfest in the parking lot of Rebelde Coffee and Tavern. Taste selections from eight breweries, sample food from Sazon Bros, and vibe with music from a DJ.
Highland Park: Get your tiki on and enjoy live music, food, film projections and tiki craft cocktails at the Tiki Cinema Party.
Los Feliz: Put Carrie Ann Baade's "Sawing a Woman in Half" solo-exhibit on your gallery-hopping list.
Sunday, Sept 11
Eagle Rock: Learn the art of hand dyeing yarn with a fiber artist at the Center of the Arts for the Textile Arts: Hand-Dyed Yarn + Open Studio.
El Sereno: Celebrate Black Walnut Day with a tree plantings, hikes, workshops and a scavenger hunt at Ascot Hills Park.
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
235 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 235 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.