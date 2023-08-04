It's Friday!
📸 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: A red door always makes you wonder what's on the other side. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
EAGLE ROCK
A celebration of pride and progress
The November 1983 killing of a young gay man in Highland Park shocked gay and lesbian residents across Northeast L.A. But that fatal shooting of 24-year-old Bobby Brown outside a Figueroa Street gay bar also spurred the creation of the Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance.
This year, the Eagle Rock-based nonprofit known as UGLA celebrates 40 years of activism and bridge-building. The anniversary has been observed with donations to several local organizations and scholarships for high school students involved in social justice.
The students who spoke at the June scholarship ceremony gave pause to Carl Matthes, an Eagle Rock resident and long-time UGLA president. He reflected on how far gay and lesbian pride has come and how that umbrella now includes bisexual, transsexual, and transgendered communities.
“I graduated high school in 1955, and saying you were gay was the last thing I would have ever said at school,” explains Matthes, a classical musician.
In his living room, Matthes reads the opening of an essay written by scholarship recipient Shepherd Williams from Eagle Rock High: “I am a gay, mixed-raced, Korean-American transgendered man … coming out as transgender taught me that discomfort is a universal experience.”
Matthes puts the essay down. “Wow, that’s the difference between 1955 and 2023 … there seems to be an empowerment of these young people; they are more open about who they are. But they still face the same kind of criticism and barriers as people did back in the ‘50s,’ 60 and ‘70s. There still is a need for organizations like UGLA to support them.”
The attack on “woke culture,” protests at drag queen shows, and a potential overturning of gay marriage feel like setbacks, Matthes says.
The answer is a proactive community presence and forging partnerships, he said. UGLA was recently part of the National Night Out event held at the Los Angeles Police Museum and is sponsoring an upcoming “Concerts in the Park’ in Eagle Rock Park on August 13.
“It’s a nice mixture of things,” says Matthes about these social events, which are also club mixers/meetings. “We get to meet people in our community because it’s important to have personal connections. There's still a lot of work to do.”
HIGHLAND PARK
Rock Solid Legacy: The history of L.A. stone homes
“The rocks are magical, each one a different shape, color and pattern,” says Barry Schweiger, fascinated by the cobblestone rock walls and chimneys found in old L.A. neighborhoods.
A retired architect from Sierra Madre, Schweiger was intrigued by the history of river rock structures, especially homes.
Aside from a few mentions (i.e., Highland Park’s Lummis Home), no definitive book existed about these stone homes. Schweiger decided to write one.
Published in 2022, “Rockitecture: the Symphony of River Rocks and the Men Who Listened to The Music” catalogs this architecture that flourished in California between 1885-1935.
Schweiger describes how granite pieces sluffed off the San Gabriel Mountains ended up in washes and canyons. These rocks, “the size of watermelons and basketballs,” appealed to German and Irish immigrants who were used to working with stone, he said.
Rock homes were typically built by their owners, Schweiger said, pointing to Charles Lummis’ home and Clyde Browne’s nearby San Encino Abbey. Often held together with the “new” Portland cement, these houses were often solid, sturdy and airtight. They were cozy in the winter and cool in the summer.
Schweiger interviewed homeowners and renters. “They never want to leave. They love them so much.” A musical couple created a recording studio inside an 1892 stone cottage on Sycamore Terrace near noisy Figueroa in Highland Park. But, “inside, you don’t hear a thing. It’s amazing.”
Rock homes declined in popularity after the 1933 Long Beach Earthquake, which led to building codes requiring rebar.
Schweiger is now researching homes in the desert for his new book, Rockitecture Part 2
“If readers know a rock house I missed in the Los Angeles area, I’d love to hear from them!” he says.
CATS & CANTALOUPE
A cantaloupe secret revealed
No matter what room she is in, Stella can hear when the fridge opens, and I take out a round heavy cantaloupe chilled to perfection.
“MROW!” she announces and quickly pads over to me, rubbing her black furry body on my legs. I nearly fall over from her excited body rubs as I slice into the orange melon.
Yes. Cats and cantaloupe. Apparently, it’s a thing – and Stella is not alone.
One scientific theory surmises that cantaloupe has volatiles that vaporize to give them a certain smell. Volatiles are derived from amino acids, the building blocks of protein, and these summer melons have the same amino acids as … are you ready? Meat.
For years, I thought these melons were sweet or juicy for Stella on a hot day. Nope. To her, I’m possibly offering up a slice of steak tartar that’s cool and lickable.
Finally. A treat we can both enjoy.
-- Brenda Rees
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Los Feliz: The home of early 20th century director Victor L. Schertzinger sold last week for $9.8 million as part of a multi-property sale, according to Redfin. This was the highest price paid for a single-family home on the Eastside in the last week or so. The six-bedroom Mediterranean on Cromwell Avenue was originally built for Schertzinger in 1921 and offers a full 7,800 square feet of floor space. The property last changed hands in 2015 for $5,575,000.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
A look at what's going on this weekend.
Saturday, August 5
Boyle Heights: Celebrate the 2nd Annual Nikkei Celebration. The parade will start on Saratoga and E. 1st Street and end in front of the Japanese Restaurant Otomisan. Entertainment will consist of the Hikari Taiko Drummers, Nancy Hayata's Classic Japanese Dancers, and more!
Boyle Heights: Head to the Sixth Street Viaduct for Bridgefest, a day-long festival on the bridge featuring a marketplace, car show, food vendors and live performances, including a concert by Ozomatli.
Echo Park: Watch George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" and Duane Jones' "The Brother From Another Planet" as part of the Hollywood Africans film series at ARRAY.
Silver Lake: Be Kind, Rewind and jam out to '90s and 2000s music at 33 Taps. Take a trip back to the time of grunge, scrunchies, and cyber-Y2K. Play board games, on a Nintendo 64 or PlayStation and get a chance to win some giveaways.
Montecito Heights: With spooky season nearing, get started on festivities and seasonal shopping at the Heritage Square Museum for Magic Market. Get your tarot read or shop for spiritual products, art, and plants while vibing to live music. There will also be healings, yoga, and sound healing services, plus vegan food and historic house tours.
Sunday, August 6
Highland Park: End the weekend with an evening of stand-up comedy Friendship Buddies, presented outdoors at the Verdugo Bar.
Silver Lake: Come on down to Sunset Triangle Plaza for the 2nd Annual Silver Lake Jewish Summer Festival. Indulge in Kosher BBQ and falafel, engage in candle making and henna, jam to live music, and take part in fun zones catered to children and adults.
Silver Lake: The Cannabis & Movies Club is showing The Goonies at The Lyric Hyperion Theater. Watch the film, munch on food, take part in activities, and smoke.
Hoin me and my cat-obsessed friends at Vidiots this weekend for the 2023 Cat VideoFest. Watch 73 minutes of cat videos and support local rescues.
It's a purr-fect to spend the weekend!
-- Brenda Rees
