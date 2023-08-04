It's Friday!

The Uptown Gay and Lesbian Alliance (UGLA) offers monthly social events for members.
UGLA's fourth annual Scholarship Awards were held at the Women's 20th Century Club.
To help carry stone from the nearby Arroyo Seco for his home Abbey San Encino, printer and artist Clyde Browne built a narrow gauge railway.
Some cats, like Stella, find the taste of cantaloupes irresistible. There could be a good reason.

