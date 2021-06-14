Hello, Monday!

It's going to be a hot week, with temperatures hitting the low to mid 90s for the next couple of days.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

If you're looking to beat the heat, follow this heron to Echo Park Lake.

The Latest

It's never a good idea for drivers to blow through crosswalks. Particularly at the corner of Riverside Drive and Birkdale Street in Elysian Valley. A special detail with the Los Angeles Police Department recently managed to issue 42 citations there, said Juan Campos, Detective with the LAPD Central Traffic Division. "The citations varied from speeding, failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and cell phone violations," said Campos.

If you see a crossing for pedestrians, don't just speed through. The state vehicle code is pretty clear on this - though pedestrians have some responsibilities as well.

The Eastsider has more details on those legal responsibilities.

Spotlight on Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights has long been a popular spot for film and TV shoots. But now it looks like Hollywood is preparing to move in big time. A New York firm has proposed turning what is now a huge cold storage warehouse in to a sound stage and studio complex near the Sixth Street bridge, which is currently be rebuilt. It's the same area of old warehouses and industrial buildings near the L.A. River that attracted numerous galleries in recent years until many closed in the wake of anti-gentrification protests. This and other real estate news in Real Estate Monday.

Notebook

• Lincoln Heights: Clayton Kershaw was on hand at Lincoln Park to dedicate a newly renovated baseball field with new lights and other improvements. ABC7

• Highland Park: L.A. Times writer and Highland Park resident Robert Greene has been awarded a Pulitzer Prize, the most prestigious award in journalism, for editorial writing. Congratulations! L.A. Times.

Eastside Citizen

We found a few items of interest in this week's meeting agendas:

• Lincoln Heights: The City Council will vote on starting negotiations to buy a site on San Fernando Road from Goodwill Industries to build a Clean Water Campus, which would house offices for the Bureau of Sanitation. The city would spend up to $6.05 million for the site. (Item No. 8)

• Highland Park: Looks like the city is going to sell back what had been dubbed Highland Park City Hall to its original owner for $2.55 million as part of a legal settlement. The owner sued after the city, which purchased the Figueroa Street property in 2007 under eminent domain, but never used it for its intended purpose. (Item 31)

• Eagle Rock: Parks commissioners will vote on whether to allow the use of a parking lot at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center to build a temporary Tiny Home Village for up to 93 homeless residents. (Board Report)

