EASTSIDE SCENE

Lincoln Heights: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo from 5 Points.

NEWS

Actress Found Dead

East Hollywood: Actress Lindsey Pearlman, who went missing from East Hollywood last weekend, was found dead Friday morning in Hollywood. The Eastsider

Burglary

Los Feliz: A man was arrested Monday night after a report of a burglary at the landmark Sowden House on Franklin Avenue, police said. The Mayan-Revival style home, also known as the Jaws House, was designed by Lloyd Wright, the eldest son of Frank Lloyd Wright. It has appeared in movies, including "L.A. Confidential," and TV shows. No further information was available about the burglary.

Rescue

Echo Park: Firefighters freed a woman Saturday afternoon who fell at least 10 feet down a cement-lined shaft at a construction site. The Eastsider

Condo Fire

Echo Park: Firefighters Saturday morning knocked down a blaze in one unit at a two-story condominium building. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE

Landmark tower sells

By Barry Lank

The Citibank building - the tallest building in Echo Park - has been sold.

CMCT, a real estate investment trust, and a co-investor purchased the eight-story building for $51 million, the company said.

The company plans to upgrade the building topped by a helipad into creative office space for entertainment, media and tech companies. The lobby and communal areas in the nearly 100,000-square-foot building will also be upgraded.

CMCT is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, a large real estate firm that has developed several retail and residential projects in Silver Lake.

The seller was Foursquare Church, the evangelical Christian denomination founded by preacher Aimee Semple McPherson. The church had owned the building since 1977.

Foursquare also formerly kept corporate offices in the building but began moving out two years ago, the church reported in March 2020.

Also known as the Rolf K. McPherson Building, the mid-rise dates back to 1965. It was one among many multistoried office buildings erected by the former California Federal Savings & Loan during the post-war building boom.

Other Cal Fed projects from this period included a modernist commercial building in Eagle Rock.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $109,000 chop on a Glassell Park 3-bedroom; $100,000 off on an Echo Park triplex, and a $20,000 slice on an Eagle Rock bungalow.

NOTEBOOK

New Plan for Sears

Boyle Heights: The former Sears store that closed last year could be turned into what the owner calls a life rebuilding center for the homeless, ABC7 reported. The landmark building at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street and the 26 acres surrounding it would house 5,500 people and include a medical clinic, mental health support and job training under a plan by owner Izek Shomof. He and his family would spend $400 million on the project, then lease the complex to the City of L.A. for about $23 million a year. Shomof had planned to develop the historic landmark for housing and commercial and creative office space.

Used Clothing as Art

Glassell Park: The Goodwill store at San Fernando Road and Fletcher Drive has had some of its unsold clothing made into an art exhibit, LAist reports. Contemporary artist Spencer Lewis built and painted the canvases and sculptures. The curator, Darren “DRx” Romanelli, had the American Sewing Guild Los Angeles Chapter stitch together the clothes into art. The results include a giant banner made of souvenir t-shirts and denim rugs made from old pairs of jeans.

SCHOOLS

Soccer tournament brings parents and community together

By Robert Fulton

After a COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament returns for its 10th year this Saturday after skipping the last two years during the pandemic.

The tournament features parents playing in squads from four Silver Lake and Los Feliz schools: Franklin Avenue, Ivanhoe, and Micheltorena Street elementary schools and Thomas Starr King Middle School.

The free event on February 26 takes place at Marshall High School and will feature a pair of matchups bookending a kids game. The tournament is open to the community and will include a bake sale, a “mascot faceoff,” the Franklin Choir and more.

“What makes this event special for me is the amazing sense of community I get out of it,” said Atwater Village resident and Ivanhoe coach Marcus Fox, who has children in fourth grade and kindergarten. “You get to know parents from your general neighborhood area you wouldn't have necessarily met.”

Later this spring, the same four schools will compete in a round-robin style tournament at the Glendale Sports Complex with bragging rights - and a trophy - at stake. The competition is intense but friendly.

Ivanhoe won the last competitive tournament in 2019, with the coveted trophy currently residing at the campus on Rowena.

2022 Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament

Saturday, Feb 26 | 12 pm

Marshall High football/soccer field

Corner of Griffith Park Boulevard & St. George Street

Robert Fulton is a board member of the Friends of Ivanhoe

In Other School News ...

Decathlon Bound

Teams representing three Eastside high schools have been invited to the California Academic Decathlon in March, the LAUSD announced.

Students from Garfield Senior High in East L.A., Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights and Marshall High in Los Feliz were among ten top-scoring teams that were invited after competing in LAUSD’s 41st annual Academic Decathlon.

Grover Cleveland Charter High School in Reseda was the winner. This year's theme was “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”|

Among individual students, Garfield High’s Matthew Cortez Aguilar scored the second-highest number of points, with 7,406.67; Marshall High’s Momoko Nakazawa was third with 7,382.50.

Full-Ride Scholarships Awarded

Three East L.A. students will attend East Coast universities in the fall after being awarded full-ride Posse Foundation scholarships, according to Ednovate charter schools.

All attend Esperanza College Prep:

Dante Aguilar will begin his freshman year at Middlebury College in Vermont

will begin his freshman year at in Vermont Hanani Rodriguez will head off to Dickinson College in Pennsylvania

will head off to in Pennsylvania Zaely Rodriguez will attend Bucknell University, also in Pennsylvania

“When you think about the fact that 15,000 students competed for 660 scholarship slots this year, getting three from our little schools is a very big deal,” said Rosa Alanis, principal at Esperanza College Prep, in a statement.

Mask Mandate Eased

Starting today, the LAUSD will drop its COVID-19 mandate that students and staff wear face coverings while outside on campuses. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement late Friday, posting revised district guidance online. The new rules state that "outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified schools effective February 22, 2022."

Carvalho took some heat when the LAUSD initially opted to keep the outdoor masking rule in place through the end of the week. He said the district wanted to take a few days to transition to the new rule and properly inform labor partners, parents and staff.

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

Feb 22: Turntable Tuesday: Open Turntables & Karaoke

Feb 23: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Feb 24: Comedy at The Manor

Feb 25: Shift Drink

Feb 26: Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament

