Atwater Village: LAPD horses Enzo (left) and Leo, fresh off some work at the Summit of the Americas, went out for a walk in the streets near the department's Ahmanson Equestrian Facility. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.
THANK YOU THURSDAY
Thank you to Gavin Brennan, Shelli-Anne Couch, Charlotte Lerchenmuller and Lisa R. White for contributing to The Eastsider.
HIGHLAND PARK
Casting a shadow for those who need it most
By Marcos Franco
In the middle of a drought, brightly colored umbrellas hang outside at Avenue 50 Studio. They make a point not about rain, but about shade - and the lack of it in low-income neighborhoods.
“It's a human right to have access to shade, not a matter of privilege,” said Jolly de Guzman, the curator of "Shade In LA: Rising Heat Inequity In A Sunburnt City."
“I would like to see more trees in [low-income] neighborhoods as well as awareness about the fact that leaves and branches are not trash to be disposed of, but rather be used on site as mulch to make the space even cooler.”
The challenges and inequities faced by low-income communities is the theme behind Shade In LA, which uses umbrellas as its canvas. The 17 artists who participated touched on themes of climate change, drought, wildfire and heat as well the impact on low-income neighborhoods on the Eastside.
The outdoor exhibit suspends the umbrellas overhead, casting shadows for its audience below. Avenue 50 Studios, a Chicano-themed gallery, hosted the event presented by the Arroyo Arts Collective.
According to a study from NPR, in dozens of major U.S. cities, low-income neighborhoods are more likely to be hotter than their wealthier counterparts.
De Guzman hopes the city and other organizations do more to deal with shade inequity. In fact, the USC urban forest project aims to green up a section of Boyle Heights, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights with shade trees.
“Typically safe and beautiful neighborhoods are those that have ample shade from trees,” De Guzman said.
A closing reception for Shade in LA will be held at Avenue 50 Studio, 131 N. Avenue 50, on Saturday, June 18 from 2 pm to 5 pm
