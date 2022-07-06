Good Morning!
News
Boyle Heights: Fire engulfed a vacant restaurant on Soto Street near Olympic Boulevard this morning. The LAFD extinguished the fire in about half an hour. The building had burned before, said the department.
Lincoln Heights: The man who was shot and killed while confronting a burglar has been identified as 64-year-old Jose Mancia, police said in an update. The suspect remains at large, and the LAPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Central Bureau Homicide Detective Soria at (213) 996-4135 or 36350@lapd.online.
LOS FELIZ
Fun, fellowship & breakfast
By Robert Fulton
The way to best appreciate the Los Angeles Breakfast Club is to experience it firsthand.
Even then, this eclectic weekly gathering that has lasted for nearly a century has many layers to unravel.
“People just have to trust and try it out,” says LABC President Lily Leirness. “They have to experience it to understand the draw.”
Every Wednesday at 7 am, the LABC meets at the Friendship Auditorium on Riverside Drive for a serving of breakfast, learning, fun, silliness and, above all else, community.
The energy at the meetings lies somewhere between a production of “A Prairie Home Companion” and the Mad Tea Party. There are secret handshakes, sing-longs, brief calisthenics, jokes, a mysterious cryptogram, plenty of food and a featured presenter. In keeping with its ethos, the club is nonpolitical, nonsectarian, and nonpartisan. As the club puts it, everyone is a ham or an egg and is greeted as such.
Guest presenters come from the arts and entertainment as well as history and community organizations. Anyone is welcome to visit with the purchase of a $25 ticket in advance.
It was founded in 1925 by Griffith Park equestrians and L.A. influencers as a sort of anti-fraternal service group where people could meet and enjoy breakfast and not take themselves too seriously.
In 2015, Leirness took over as president when there were only a dozen members. Since then, membership has climbed to about 100, with more than 40 attending any meeting.
“I had grown to depend on it to uplift my spirits every week,” says Leirness, an actor from Los Feliz. “I knew that other people would respond the same way.”
Thea Komen and Joanna Linkchorst of Crescenta Valley visit the club each week.
“You’ve got to have an open mind and an appreciation for the eccentric and quirky history,” said Komen, one of the rotating masters of ceremonies. “You don’t have to know the content. Just show up and experience it.”
Notebook
Boyle Heights: Architect Michael Maltzan, whose company designed the new 6th Street Bridge, leads the Los Angeles Times on a tour of the nearly-completed bridge. “I love this space,” Maltzan tells the Times reporter as they stand on a pedestrian ramp under the bridge deck. “This is like a huge civic hall.” The half-billion-dollar structure replaces the old viaduct connecting Boyle Heights with Downtown.
Lincoln Heights: Are you're looking to start a restaurant but don’t want to build out a legal, functioning space on your own? Amped Kitchens creates what the Los Angeles Business Journal calls “plug-and-play kitchens.” The Journal profiles the Lincoln Heights-based company’s model of renovating vacant buildings into multi-tenant commercial kitchen complexes ready for restaurants to move in.
Things To Do
- Wednesday: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market
- Saturday: Good Boy & Friends w/ Fiky Fiky Wines
