Good Morning!

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Today we welcome the Worship Collective to our Highland Park Guide. Now, read on for Tuesday's news and stories.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

NEWS

Eagle Rock: A car-theft suspect was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit. The Eastsider

Echo Park: A vacant restaurant was damaged by an outdoor rubbish fire that appeared to have also scorched part of the interior. The Eastsider

LOS FELIZ

Medical care closer to home

By Barry Lank

A new urgent-care center is opening along Hillhurst Avenue, joining other such clinics that have opened nearby in recent years.

The new center is part of an expansion into the urgent care businesses by one of the most famous hospitals in L.A.: Cedars-Sinai. Spokesperson Marni Usheroff says the 10,000-square-foot clinic will open in June with primary and OB/GYN care.

It is one of the urgent-care facilities that have opened in recent years, including Exer Urgent Care in Silver Lake and Carbon Health in Echo Park. Instead of sterile medical settings, the clinics welcome patients with stylish interiors. They compete with older centers and, in some cases, hospital emergency rooms in the area.

Urgent care centers seem to be springing up all over the country -- rising to 8,100 from 6,400 between 2014 and 2018, says Consumer Reports.

But there’s still room for more, Usheroff said.

“Cedars-Sinai has seen a growing demand for high-quality, comprehensive healthcare closer to where patients live and work across Southern California,” Usheroff said, “especially over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

These clinics are designed for problems that can't wait for a regular doctor visit but might be low priority in an emergency room. In some of these cases, Consumer Reports said, an ER visit may not even be covered by insurance.

The centers could treat problems like ear infections, fevers, chills, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, and minor cuts or lacerations, said Usheroff.

And since it's not an ER visit, Cedars-Sinai lets you make a reservation. Patients can press the “Save My Spot” button before heading over for help.

Here's how to get your fix of neighborhood news and coffee

More than 100 readers contribute monthly to support The Eastsider's mission to keep you informed and connected. But we need more Monthly Reader Sponsors to expand the coverage of our communities.

Sign up for a $10.99 Monthly Reader Sponsorship now and, for a limited time, get a free bag of locally-owned Tropico Roast coffee beans.

Go here to sign up for your Reader Sponsorship & Free Coffee Beans

BOYLE HEIGHTS

Inspired by Buffy the Vampire Slayer

By Monica Rodriguez

How did Patricia Siqueiros, a one-time aspiring attorney with degrees from UC Berkeley and Stanford University, end up running the Variety Boys and Girls Club? You can thank “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

When Siqueiros realized lawyering wasn’t for her, she found out what her true calling was while watching an episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer became a high school counselor. I said, ‘That’s what I want to do,’” Siqueiros recalled.

She later earned a master’s in education from Stanford and a counseling credential from Cal State Northridge.

Ten years ago, she arrived at the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Boyle Heights as a part-time college counselor. Now, she’s the club’s executive director and has expanded programs and services.

“Coming here is where finally I could make a difference,” Siqueiros said. “My passion has always been to serve youth.”

The long-time El Sereno resident and her staff expanded programs in public speaking and career education. A music studio, currently under construction, will be used to teach youth about careers in the music industry, such as production or sound engineering.

Ben Ceja, chairman of the organization’s board of directors, said the club has evolved since he was a teen member some 27 years ago.

“It was a hang-out spot,” Ceja said. “It was great, and it served its purpose.”

The club now helps young people figure out what they want to do in life and how to reach their goals. Even the youngest children see college as a tangible goal, Ceja said.

“They start seeing that older members of the club are going to college,” he said. “It’s not a pipe dream. They see it in real life.”

Siqueiros is a significant part of that, he said, noting her passion for her work and carefully thought-out initiatives.

Siqueiros envisions a time when many club members head off to college and return to serve on the club’s board and at other organizations, playing a part in creating a more equitable and just society.

“They are not waiting for someone to save them,” she said.

CALENDAR

Wed, May 18: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Thurs, May 19: Homo Happy Hour | Highland Park

Go here for details and more events

ONE LAST THING

Is there such a thing as a vegan butcher? We will soon find out when what's described as L.A.'s first vegan butcher shop opens in Highland Park, serving plant-based pastrami, Mexican ribs and other items.

-- Jesús Sanchez

• We have more newsletters for you

• Submit a tip, story idea or suggestion

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.