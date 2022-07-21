Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Before you slip into weekend-mode, please read on for the latest.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Thank You Thursday
We thank readers Anne K. and Fiona S. for their recent contributions to The Eastsider.
The support from our growing ranks of Reader Sponsors plays a big role in sustaining our mission to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Go here to make a monthly or one-time contribution.
Thanks!
News
Boyle Heights - The death of comedian Jak Knight has been ruled a suicide. The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3400 block of Atlantic Street next to the 5 Freeway on July 14. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Los Angeles Times
Boyle Heights - A woman was fatally shot earlier this month along the 400 block of S. Grande Vista Avenue. Police said the victim, 32-year-old Angel Annie Medina, was shot in the head. Two suspects are being sought; one fled on a scooter, and the other on foot. Boyle Heights Beat
GLASSELL PARK
A career in catering -- and food activism
For Jennie Cook, the driving force behind her activism around sustainable cooking comes down to appreciating half a foot of dirt.
“We owe our life to six inches of topsoil,” said Cook in a phone interview.
After living in Silver Lake for 34 years, Cook recently moved to Oakland to be closer to her family. But she still operates her eponymous Jennie Cook's Catering & Plant Based Parties in Glassell Park.
Cook was one of 14 women recently recognized by Congressman Adam Schiff as a District 28 Woman of the Year for her tireless efforts working with youth.
Cook created the culinary school at the 24th Street Garden School Foundation and established the Mystery Lunch Box Challenge, a cooking competition class at Crenshaw and Jefferson High Schools.
She was also head of the board of RootDownLA, which educates children on how to grow, cook, share and sell vegetables; and is a founding member of Food for Lunch!, which lobbied for healthier foods in LAUSD.
“I just like to teach kids how to cook and be self-reliant,” Cook said. “The more we can do to connect people to the actual plant and understand that this is what fortifies and nurtures your body, the more we can get away from processed foods.”
Cook has also volunteered with the Silverlake Conservatory of Music and the LA Chapter of Moms Demand Action, a gun safety advocacy organization.
Cook said she was “shocked” when Congressman Schiff called to tell her about the honor. Her activism comes naturally.
“It’s that old saying: Somebody should do something - I’m somebody.”
Notebook
Montecito Heights: Pianist and UCLA student Lukasz Yoder was eliminated as a contestant in the first episode of this season's "FBOY Island." The HBO reality dating show features three women must who must select one of 26 men, 13 of whom are “nice guys” looking for love and 13 of whom are “FBoys” looking to win a cash prize. Yoder, a Montecito Heights native, revealed that he was an FBoy after being eliminated. Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Eastside Weekend
Friday, July 22
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Go on a native plant walk and watch an outdoor screening of "Moana" at Family Movie Night.
Saturday, July 23
Eagle Rock: Bring your kids for Summertime Music Fun featuring the Beatbuds at Eagle Rock Plaza. Other events will include the Musical Bob Show on how to make music, face painting, and a raffle.
Glassell Park: Bring your dog to Pizza & Pups at Eagle Rock Brewery and spoil them with dog treat and dog clothing vendors while you enjoy local craft beer!
Montecito Heights: Make your way to the Heritage Square Museum for a Movie Night. The outdoor screening will be the Los Angeles classic "Double Indemnity," so bring your blankets and chairs and make yourself comfy.
Sunday, July 24
Echo Park: Take a music video workshop with Mexican-American filmmaker and artist Ambar Navarro followed by a screening of her work at Heavy Manners Library.
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.