📷 Eastside Scene
East Los Angeles: Welcome to the party zone.
📢 News
Boyle Heights: A landslide closed the connector road between the northbound 5 Freeway and the westbound 10 for a few hours on Thursday, Caltrans reported. The road was reopened at about 11:20 pm.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Council members propose tenants' right to counsel
Tenants would have a right to legal counsel during eviction proceedings under a program proposed on Tuesday by six L.A. City Council members, reports LAist. Supporters include Eastside Council members Nithya Raman, Hugo Soto-Martinez, and Eunisses Hernandez.
Historic Filipinotown
The huge construction project on the southeast corner of Beverly Boulevard and Bonnie Brae now has a name: Belle on Bev. The 243-unit mixed-use housing project is scheduled to finish sometime near the end of this year, according to CityView, the investment and development firm behind the project. Amenities include a pool, enclosed dog park, and a hidden speakeasy with a cocktail bar and jukebox. The ground floor is to include 3,500 square feet of commercial space.
Eagle Rock
A looser set of conditions has been reaffirmed for the upcoming Vidiots theater on Eagle Rock Boulevard, according to Maggie Mackay, executive director of Vidiots. Among other things, the theater will be able to stay open until 1 a.m., bypassing an earlier ruling that would have it closed tat 11 p.m. These new conditions were already granted at the end of 2020, but had to be reaffirmed after a lawsuit was filed against the City over the issue. Mackay said no further hearings are scheduled for Vidiots itself, which is still expected to open sometime early this year.
Los Feliz
A home originally built for a member of L.A.'s dynastic Chandler family is on the market for the first time in 48 years, Dirt reported. The owners are asking $4.5 million for the five-bedroom Tudor revival on Catalina Street, which sits on half an acre just south of Griffith Park. Dating back to 1936, it was designed by architect Gerard Colcord for Philip Chandler, son of L.A. Times publisher Harry Chandler.
Silver Lake
Silver Lake made it into last year's top 50 most expensive real estate markets in the county - barely. Property Shark puts the neighborhood in 48th place. The median home sale price last year was $1,599,000, a 17% increase over the year before. Like most other neighborhoods on the list, though, the number of sales decreased from the previous year - in Silver Lake's case, by 27%.
Ground has been broken for a five-story, 74-unit residential building at 3004 W. Sunset Blvd., according to a statement from the developer, RYDA. This is one of several recent Sunset Boulevard projects by the same company, which is run by brothers, Daniel and Ryan Neman. They are also planning to build a seven-story, 82-unit mixed use building in the 3200 block of Sunset and a 104-unit building in the 3300 block.
ANX Architecture of Silver Lake has renovated the Studio City production space where Hanna-Barbera made “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons,” Interior Design reported. The challenge? The take a 7,574-square-foot building that had no windows and create collaborative and private spaces and, somehow, bring in daylight.
- Altadena Special
- Inzio | Glassell Park
FLASHBACK FRIDAY | CYPRESS PARK
The last of the Eastside's old 'breadbasket'
Near the L.A. River, the air used to smell like freshly baked rolls.
Of the many large bakeries that once comprised “the breadbasket of Los Angeles” is still in operation: The Frisco Baking Co. at W. Ave. 26 and San Fernando Road.
According to Historic Places LA, the facilities at 621 W. Ave. 26 have functioned as a bakery for more than nine decades. Frisco Baking opened there around 1939, founded by Tony LaMarca. In the beginning, he went through about four sacks of flour a day, LaMarca later told the Lincoln Heights Bulletin. By the time he announced his retirement in 1955, the bakery was using between 50 and 60 sacks daily.
Later, according to the Bulletin, former members of Oakland’s Colombo Baking Co. took over Frisco - Aldo Pricco, Joe Perata, and Alfred Medeiros. What they found nearby was a community of bakeries - at least 15 of them operating along a five-mile stretch of the river at some point, the L.A. Times reported.
When a power outage hit Frisco, another bakery let them use their ovens, the Times said.
That wasn’t Frisco's only disaster. Around 1975, flour was being pumped into a bakery silo using pneumatic pressure when the top blew off the silo, and an explosion of flour dusted the streets for several blocks.
Still, Frisco was gaining a following - such as former Berkeley resident Diana Merritt, who wrote to the L.A. Times in Sept. 1977 that Frisco’s sourdough was better than anything she’d had in Northern California.
In 1987, Frisco was the smallest of five large bakeries in the area. Dolly Madison Bakery on Ripple Street had 900 employees. That would dwindle to 100 by the time the facility shut down in 2012 amid a nationwide strike against the parent company, Hostess. Van de Kamp's on Fletcher Drive had 550 workers but closed in the early 19902. The Dutch Renaissance Revival style building, a city historic landmark, is now a school.
Four-S Bakery Products on Blake Avenue in Elysian Valley had 430 workers. Foix bakery at 1324 Cypress Ave., already 100 years old at that point, had 100 employees by 1987.
Frisco is currently closed to the public but still making bread for restaurants and delis. According to the company’s website, third-generation owners now run the bakery.
While "the breadbasket of Los Angeles" has shrunk in size, it picked up a new player in recent years with the opening of the Bub and Grandma's wholesale bakery on Riverside Drive in Elysian Valley.
👍👎 Readers Respond
No Blinking Way
Last week we told you about Metro's plans to install nearly 100 flashing, digital billboards across the city, including about a dozen on the Eastside. We asked if the City should approve these flashing signs. Here are the lopsided results:
Some of our reader's comments:
• "They are distracting, unattractive at every distance, and a blight on out beautiful city! Light blight to be sure." -- Sandy D.
• "This is great revenue for the city and I happen to like the digital signs. Life in the big city ❤️"
• "You can close a magazine, turn off the TV, turn off the radio if you don't want to see an ad. But these digital billboards can't be escaped. They are incredibly invasive. And the city is getting screwed." -- B. Harris
• "Public space is for the people not advertisers."
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Feb 17
El Sereno: A Food Distribution is happening at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center. Arrive early and bring some bags.
Echo Park: Check out live indie music from June West, Rusty Santos, and Castle Pasture at Heavy Manners Library.
Saturday, Feb 18
East LA: Do some shopping at The Queer Mercado. See some drag, enjoy live performances, and have a good time.
Highland Park: Attend an Inaugural Ball Dinner Dance at LA’s oldest Italian social society, Garibaldina. Dress in formal black tie attire and dance to old school love songs.
El Sereno: See one of the top ten African-American dance companies perform stepping. Step Afrika! blends dance styles from traditional African dances and combines storytelling and humor.
Sunday, Feb 19
Highland Park: Play scrabble at Arroyo Seco Library. Learn the game or test your skills with friends and strangers.
