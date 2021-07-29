Good Morning!

NEWS

Glassell Park: A 20-year-old man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a Rite Aid employee who was killed while confronting shoplifters. Anthony Lemus of Glassell Park is set to be arraigned Aug. 26 on one count each of murder and second-degree robbery involving the July 15 killing of Miguel Peñaloza. The Eastsider

Homelessness: The L.A. City Council finalized a sweeping ordinance to restrict sleeping and homeless encampments in certain areas, including within 500 feet of schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Sounds of the city

"Who do I call about all this noise?!"

Well, what kind of noise are you talking about?

The Eastside has a full menu of clamor and distractions that can wake you up, ruin your podcast recordings, and frighten your pets: Construction, fireworks, leaf blowers, barking dogs, films production, and of course, helicopters.

So. Many. Helicopters.

The following is a list of resources for complying about the noise - depending on what kind of noise it is.

Read more in The Eastsider

What $750,000 buys you in Cypress Park, El Sereno & Silver Lake

If you are in the market for a home for about $750,000, this week's Now Asking found three properties -- a Cypress Park Craftsman, an El Sereno Mid Century and a Silver Lake condo --- that fit into your budget.

WE'VE GOT NEWS!

The Eastsider to expand education coverage

I have good news for you today.

The Eastsider has been awarded a grant from Great Public Schools Now to expand our coverage of our local schools over the next few months.

Their Collective Action Initiative provides grants to expand media coverage of Los Angeles public education. We will use our $35,000 grant to provide you with stories about the successes and challenges facing Eastside schools as well as profiles of outstanding students, teachers and volunteers. You can also expect information about getting the most out of your neighborhood school.

Like all of our coverage, we will continue to have total control over what topics and subjects we will pursue and publish. But we are turning to our readers for story ideas and suggestions. So, please feel free to contact me at schools@TheEastsiderLA.com.

Many thanks to Great Public Schools Now for this wonderful opportunity to cover an important part of our communities.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

NOTEBOOK

Los Feliz: It took almost a year to remove a homeless camp near near Berendo Street and Hollywood Boulevard. But when the last of it finally went down, neighbors quickly replaced it with concrete planters on the sidewalk. The city then issued a citation. The planters weren’t authorized and need to be removed, ABC7 reported. Neighbors note that the homeless camp blocked public access for months before they were taken down. "I think the hypocrisy is glaring," one neighbor told ABC.

Echo Park: Don't drink from Echo Park Lake. And don't eat the fish. CBS Los Angeles found high levels of E. coli in at least one water sample that it had tested. CBS stated that the lake was often used as a toilet, back when a large homeless camp had spread down the entire western embankment. But that's not the only thing that might contribute bacteria, particularly now that the encampment has been closed since March: Storm drain water also flows into the lake. In fact, "Today Echo Park Lake is a Los Angeles icon that functions primarily as a detention basin in the City’s storm drain system ...," according to LA Sanitation.

