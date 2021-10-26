Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Hello, again. Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Moon over Portia Street in Echo Park. Thanks to Nigel Duara for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Shooting outside Target

A shooting took place Monday afternoon outside the Glassell Park Target store but no one was wounded, according to the LAPD. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Rockaway Records emerges from pandemic with a new focus

The pandemic made it happen faster, said Wayne Johnson, co-founder of Silver Lake's Rockaway Records. But you know what? It was happening anyway.

Rockaway Records - once L.A.’s biggest record store, and now in its fifth decade - is now accepting customers by appointment only, and will be shifting its focus to rare and collectible music memorabilia. Gone will be most of the CDs and cheap vinyl.

This is the direction the store has been going for awhile, Johnson said. Even when he spoke to The Eastsider three years ago, collectibles were already about half of the business. Then the pandemic hit - and the market for collectibles somehow just got bigger. Maybe people just had money to spend, and all the stores were closed, Johnson said.

“To be honest, it surprised me. The collectibles business just skyrocketed,” he said. “People went online and found a whole new world of collectibles.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's price cuts include a $42,000 drop on a City Terrace 3-bedroom; a $16,000 slice on a Highland Park condo; and a $70,000 chop on Eagle Rock Traditional.

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offering Enriching Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

• Read more about these schools

NOTEBOOK

Adele takes over Griffith Observatory

The Griffith Observatory in Griffith Park was closed over the weekend for the taping of “Adele One Night Only,” a concert that will be broadcast on CBS. LA Times

Murder in Hollenbeck

Hollenbeck Division homicide detectives John Meneses and Jason Sharman share their insights amid a surge in murders across the city. As of Oct. 16, the Hollenbeck Division -- which includes Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Hermon, Lincoln Heights and Montecito Heights and Monterey Hills -- had reported 30 killings. That's up 36% for the same period in 2020 and more than double from 2019. Much of the deadly violence is connected to gangs and homelessness. LA Times

East LA Homicide update

The woman who was shot to death in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue East Los Angeles on Oct. 17 was identified as 28-year-old Jasmin Chavez, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Oct. 28: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Oct 29: “El Vampiro y el Sexo” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: “Night of the Bloody Apes” (Sponsored)

Oct 30: Hullabaloo: Halloween Festival

Oct. 30: Star Wars Reads Day!

Oct. 30: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 31: "Monsoon Wedding" & "Mississippi Marsala"

Oct. 31: Hollywood Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Oct. 31: Day of the Dead Altar Festival (Sponsored)

• Go here for event details

• Go here for Eastside Halloween and Dia de los Muertos Calendar

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.