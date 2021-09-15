Good Morning!

It wasn't even close. California voters rejected the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom by a wide margin yesterday.

Anti-camping ordinance

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell introduced a resolution that would enforce the city's new anti-camping ordinance within 500 feet of 17 locations -- from Echo Park and Silver Lake underpasses as well as Barnsdall Art Park -- in Council District 13. The Eastsider

Roosevelt High is undergoing a $190 million makeover

The robotics lab at Roosevelt High was once located in an old, hot and cramped auto shop building. It was a considerable distance from the computer lab where students conducted part of their work. At times students Amado Ochoa found themselves dashing across the Boyle Heights campus between the labs to make adjustments to a project.

That’s no longer necessary. Now, the robotics lab has an adjacent computer lab in a brand new classroom building.

Earlier this week, officials showed off the recently completed classroom building and a gymnasium, the first phase of a $190 million modernization of the historic campus, scene of multiple events tied to the 1968 East L.A. Chicano Student Walkouts, also known as Blowouts. The rest of the project is scheduled to be finished in 2023.

Ochoa said students have fond memories of the old facilities, but they will create new ones in their new air-conditioned labs. Most significant is that they now have a place that is equipped to handle their technological needs

“It’s professional, it’s meant for that,” Ochoa said.

Yoga Pants

Lululemon is apparently going to open up a pop-up store in Silver Lake. One of our readers spotted a job posting for a store manager position. We've contacted the company known for “yoga-inspired, technical athletic apparel” to get more details about the store but have not heard back. We will fill you in when we do.

Best Colleges

Cal State LA was ranked 23rd (three notches higher than last year) among all private and public regional universities in the western U.S., in the most recent U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. Among top public regional universities in the West, the El Sereno school ranks 8th.

Cool Blocks

The Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance is recruiting Cool Block leaders to launch Cool Blocks LA, a effort to help LA reach carbon-neutrality by 2030.

