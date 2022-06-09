Good Morning!
Highland Park: Signs of Monte Vista Street.
THANK YOU THURSDAY
NEWS
East LA: The leader of La Luz del Mundo, a Mexican evangelical megachurch with a sanctuary in East Los Angeles, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for sex crimes involving three underage girls. The Eastsider
EAST LOS ANGELES
Kabobs, shawarma, pita wraps & fries
By Merrill Shindler
The history of East LA is written in its cemeteries and its restaurants. Depending on how you drive to Sofreh on 3rd Street, you may pass the Serbian Cemetery, the Chinese Cemetery, the Russian Molokan Cemetery and numerous Jewish cemeteries.
Depending on your route, you may go past Las Brasas Peruvian and La Carreta Mexican/Cuban, Chili & Lemon Thai and Meme’s Texas BBQ Smokehouse. There’s a perception that East LA is only a Latino neighborhood. But like so much of Los Angeles, it’s a multi-cultural tapestry.
The name Sofreh comes from the term used for a much-loved Persian fabric, trundled out to add a festive note to feasts and celebrations. It’s come over time to refer to “a gathering, a sharing, a place for family and friends to come together.” And hungry strangers as well, who show up at Sofreh for a feast of kabobs, wraps, salads and chops.
Sofreh is a restaurant with a few tables in front, and more tables in a patio off to one side. You place your order at a window, get a number – and try to be patient as the aroma of kabobs sizzling over a grill waft through the space. Expect to tear into the skewers as soon as they arrive. Waiting for a meal at Sofreh can drive you mad with hunger.
The menu is familiar – 16 kabob combinations, served with basmati rice, a small salad, a grilled tomato and a grilled jalapeno. There are five more entrée plates of shawarma, gyros and falafel. There are six substantial salads, and eight gutbuster pita wraps. There are appetizers of hummus, baba ghanoush, dolmas and tzatziki.
The plates groan with abundance, barely able to hold all the chicken and beef and lamb, the slabs of pita bread and the french fries. The meat is ground as well into lule kabobs, wonderfully spiced, saving those with dental issues from having to do a lot of chewing. I like them both ways.
Sofreh is both a Persian experience and an L.A. one.
Sofreh Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEYOND SUBLIME
- ⭐⭐⭐ WORTH EVERY PENNY
- ⭐⭐A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION
- ⭐ MIGHT AS WELL STAY HOME
- 4701 E. 3rd St., East L.A.
- 323-526-8256.
- Lunch and dinner only
- Wednesday through Monday.
- No reservations. Inexpensive.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
