Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Before you shift into Labor Day Weekend-mode, read on for the latest news and stories on this first day of September.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
Thank You Thursday
A big thanks to Jacob R. and the other readers who made recent financial contributions to The Eastsider. Reader sponsors like Jacob help us to continue to provide you with community stories and info you can't find anywhere else. We can do more, but we need your financial help.
So, when you have some free time over the Labor Day holiday, click or tap here to contribute and support community news. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
News
Eagle Rock: The intersection of Colorado and Eagle Rock boulevards was blocked for at least two hours late Wednesday afternoon as police were in a standoff with a man armed with a pipe and a blow torch at a gas station. The man was taken into custody without injuries, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison.
Elysian Park: A small car with three persons inside tumbled 100 feet down an Elysian Park hillside on Tuesday night before landing on its roof, according to the L.A. Fire Department. One person, a young male, was taken to a hospital in fair condition. The two others were not injured. The Eastsider
Also in Elysian Park ... A fire burned a little more than an acre of brush Wednesday night near the 500 block of Park Row Drive. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged, said the L.A. Fire Department.
HIGHLAND PARK
An old puppet show for a new generation
One of the beloved shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre was ¡Fiesta! The marionette musical debuted in 1969 as a “love letter to Latin America.” However, it contained stereotypes and characters that many found offensive.
When the nation’s oldest existing puppet theater revived the puppet show this summer, the directors decided that ¡Fiesta! needed an update. They wanted to eliminate stereotypes and inaccurate portrayals of cultures while preserving the spirit of the original.
Executive Director and Head Puppeteer Alex Evans says the modern-day version creates a “multi-layered” experience for today’s audience without being culturally offensive.
“Today, these characters are obviously just offensive and don’t really present any messages besides ‘hey, this is funny, and it’s funny at the expense of a culture or ethnicity,’ said Evans, who has been with the theater for a decade.
The original ¡Fiesta! was created by the legendary Baker as a tribute to his predominantly Latino puppeteers. It consisted of five sequences that ranged from la cantina to Fiesta de Los Muertos.
One of the characters scratched from the original was inspired by the 1958 Mel Blanc children’s novelty pop song, “The hat I Got for Christmas is too Beeg.” The puppet portraying a Mexican character -- simply labeled in the theater’s archives as “Hat too big” -- wore an oversized sombrero that blocked his view, often landing him in trouble.
A new character based on Baker has been introduced. From the stage's blacklight altar, he emerges holding a marionette. The tip-of-the-cap performance commemorates the man who brought laughter and joy to generations of young people.
Puppeteer and stage manager Daisy Garcia, who grew up next door to the theater’s original location near Echo Park, attended Fiesta as a child. She was too young to notice any questionable scenes or characters. However, she feels that the revision better captures the soul of Latin America.
“The other co-directors and I wanted to revamp the show to more accurately represent Latino cultures while paying tribute to Bob Baker,” said Garcia.
iFiesta! runs through Sept. 18, with open Q&A-style seminars on select nights.
A message from our sponsor
See Sanctuary City, an unforgettable love story of two life-long friends from Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok. This edge-of-your-seat drama asks: how much do we owe one another? On stage at Pasadena Playhouse beginning September 14! Go here for tickets.
GRIFFITH PARK
City cashes in on Halloween
Later this month, the Crystal Springs Picnic grounds in Griffith Park will be turned into Midnight Falls, home of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Guests will pay anywhere from $39.99 to more than $100 for tickets (discounts are also available) for a night of scary fun.
The company which operates the haunted hayride, Thirteenth Floor Productions, is not the only one to benefit from the throngs of Halloween fun seekers. So does the City of L.A.
The City will be paid $234,000 for the use of the picnic grounds under an agreement that L.A. parks commissioners will vote on today. In addition, the City would be reimbursed up to $36,000 for staff fees related to the event, which begins on Sept. 23 and ends on Halloween.
Perhaps officials could rake in more Halloween cash by selling tickets to a City Council Chamber of Horrors at a Haunted City Hall? Now, that would be scary.
Eastside Weekend
Friday, Sept 2
Echo Park: If you're a fan of Robb Bank$, Seddy Hendrinx, and Big Bank Bandz, make your way to The Echo for a night of fun.
Saturday, Sept 3
The Autry: Are you a fan of Pulp Fiction? Catch the movie outdoors at Street Food Cinema. Listen to music from Jagged Baptist Club and enjoy a meal from one of the food trucks.
Sunday, Sept 4
Cypress Park: Just Kick It with community members at Rio de Los Angeles State Park for a kickball party. If playing isn't your game, find some comfort in music, apparel, food, art, and more.
How useful was today's Daily Digest for you?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter.
That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.