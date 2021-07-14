Good Morning!

NEWS & NOTES

Boyle Heights: Nurses at Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital began a two-day strike over a staffing shortage, use of outside contractors and other issues. ABC7

Boyle Heights: An employee of CBS2/KCAL9 was injured after someone threw a large rock through the window of the station's news van. CBS2

East Hollywood: The family of an 80-year-old man last seen in the 1400 block of Edgemont Street is asking the public to help find him. KNX

THE LATEST

The history of forced sterilizations in Boyle Heights

Between 1968 and 1974, more than 200 women were sterilized at the LAC+USC Medical Center. Consent, if given, may have been uninformed, or made under duress, say the women and their advocates.

This is the history that L.A. County Supervisors face as they look at possibly providing reparations to the surviving women. On Tuesday, the board approved a proposal by Chair Hilda L. Solis to explore the feasibility of reparations.

The women, a large number who were primarily Spanish speakers, were sterilized after going to the hospital to give birth, some through emergency C-Sections. Some said they thought they were signing forms to approve the C-Sections or painkillers -- not to have their tubes tied.

The practice at LAC+USC coincided with the tail-end of a statewide sterilization program - the Asexualization Act, which ran from 1909 to 1979, according to the Associated Press. California now seems likely to approve reparations of up to $25,000 for those who were sterilized by the state, according to the Associated Press. But that would not apply to the women sterilized at LAC+USC Medical Center.

The Boyle Heights sterilizations had been largely forgotten until the 2015 release of the PBS documentary, "No Más Bebés."

In 2018, county supervisors apologized to the women who had been sterilized at LAC-USC and proposed placing a plaque on the hospital grounds expressing regret. But that's not enough, says Solis.

"Now, we are taking actionable steps to provide support, including potential financial reparations for the harm inflicted upon these women, who were predominantly Latinx, at LAC+USC," said Solis in a statement.

Federal funds flow to East Hollywood

The 2021-2022 federal budget includes funds for several community projects selected by Congressman Adam Schiff for the 28th Congressional District.

The list of East Hollywood projects includes $1.6 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to purchase genome sequencing equipment; $1 million for the creation of a Thai Town Marketplace business incubator and $975,000 for L.A. City College to provide, tutoring, food and housing assistance as well as other services to 500 students through LACC’s Basic Needs project.

EASTSIDERS

Jeanette Godoy, who resides in Glassell Park and Jordan Tyler Kessler of Silver Lake will star in the upcoming premiere of "The Last, Best Small Town," a modern-day "Our Town," at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga. Godoy has an MFA in Theatre with a double focus in Acting and Costume from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television while Kessler is a recent USC grad.

