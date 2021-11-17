Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

It's Wednesday, and the Board of Public Works will vote today on closing the intersection of Mission Road and Jesse Street in Boyle Heights for six months starting Nov. 22 to build a traffic circle.

Now, please read on for the latest.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

El Sereno: Thanks to Dyanne Cano for the photo she took of a barn owl in her yard. "Quite a sight to see."

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Freeway chase

Lincoln Heights: A 43-year-old woman was in seriously injured Tuesday night after leading police on a pursuit that ended when she crashed into the back of a big-rig truck on the southbound 5 Freeway near Main Street. ABC7

Missing person

City Terrace: Authorities are asking the public to help find 26-year-old Patrick Bolden-Smith, who was last seen on Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of City Terrace Drive. LASD

THE LATEST

What might a safer, more welcoming Hyperion Avenue look like?

That's the question a group of community members in Silver Lake and Los Feliz is looking to answer.

The Hyperion Street Safety Coalition is made up of local organizations, businesses, tenants, residents, schools, and students who want better access and safety on 1.5 miles of highway between Rowena Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

On Saturday morning, about a dozen persons participated in a walkabout of Hyperion, looking at what ails the thoroughfare while discussing possible solutions.

"It's always struck me as a very unpleasant street," said Eric Brightwell, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member.

Read More

One of Garvanza's oldest homes may become a landmark

Hidden by a large willow tree and a construction screen, the Throop House is a modest two-bedroom with a rambling porch and a steeply pitched roof. It's a surviving example of a 19th Century "pyramidal folk house," which were pretty straightforward in their design and inexpensive to build.

On Thursday, the Cultural Heritage Commission will decide whether to consider the home, named after landowner Mary E. Throop, a city historic monument. The Planning Department staff has recommended taking the property under review.

“It's a very simple house, but it's a surviving house that has been largely true to how it was originally built,” said Jamie Tijerina, President of the Highland Park Heritage Trust.

Read More

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Church blaze

Boyle Heights - The Konko Church of Los Angeles on First Street was damaged by an arson fire for the second time this year, Rafu Shimpo reported. In the latest fire on Nov 11, someone got in through the front door, started a fire, then started another close to the back door. A wall and some furniture were scorched. In February, there was a fire that destroyed a public bathroom. The motive remains unknown.

Opening soon

Eagle Rock: Vinovore, a female-focused wine shop in Silver Lake, will open a second location on York Boulevard near Occidental College. The space, which opens Saturday, Nov. 20, will feature products from female producers worldwide, along with foods from other women-owned businesses, including sandwiches from Teresa Montaño's Otoño restaurant in Highland Park. Eater LA

Crypto art

Eagle Rock: A man who once sold flowers on the street now makes a living creating NFT artwork, including a piece titled "Genesis" that sold for $38,000. Spectrum News

Taking a break from cooking this Thanksgiving?

Let us know about a restaurant, bakery or market in the neighborhood that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take-out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. We'll publish your picks in next week's issue. Just reply to this newsletter with your recommendations.

CLASSIFIEDS

A great part-time job? How about becoming a baseball umpire. Never umpired? No Problem. For more information contact Al Walters @ (323) 573-7313 or send an email.

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Nov 18: Popular Kids Club With Tim Heidecker, Johnny Pemberton + More!

Nov. 19: Holiday Lights Festival 2021

Nov 20: Los Feliz Flea

Nov 20: Pacific Opera Project Presents Hansel and Gretel

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.