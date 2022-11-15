Good Morning!
I'm happy to announce that we will be reviving our East LA Weekly newsletter with the help of the Google News Equity Fund. Monica Rodriguez, who covers schools for us, will also serve as editor of the East L.A. Weekly.
Now, read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: The glittering Downtown skyline as viewed on a November evening from Flattop. Thanks to Veronica Gutierrez for the photo.
📢 News
Election results update
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez expanded his lead over incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell Monday in the race for the 13th District council seat. Soto-Martinez leads O'Farrell by more than 4,000 votes.
Meanwhile, in the District 2 school board contest, school board staffer Rocio Rivas pulled further ahead of nonprofit leader Maria Brenes. But the vote is still close: Rivas claimed 50.89% vs. 49.11% for Brenes. Another update is expected today.
Unarmed response
Lincoln Heights: A city program that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding to Lincoln Heights and other neighborhoods. Unarmed outreach and mental health workers will respond to nonviolent 911 calls related to homelessness beginning next year. The Eastsider
Bulldog bandits
Boyle Heights: Police sought the public's help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge. The Eastsider
EAST LOS ANGELES
A place of learning with Mediterranean Revival style
Belvedere Elementary School is one of the school district’s oldest campuses.
The school dates back to the 1880s following the creation of the Belvedere School District and the election of a board of trustees, according to the Homestead Blog, a publication of The Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum.
The school opened on Rowan Street near 1st Street. By early 1889 an elementary school building designed by W.R. Norton of Los Angeles was under construction.
In 1912 the school became part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said Belvedere principal Beatriz Bogan.
However, the original school building no longer exists and is believed to have been damaged in the 1933 Long Beach earthquake.
The oldest existing building, located behind newer buildings on First Street, was constructed between 1936 and 1938, Bogan said. The buildings were constructed in the Mediterranean Revival and PWA Moderne styles.
Visitors who walk up to the front entrance will find an eye-catching door surrounded by tiles painted in bright colors.
The two-story, H-shaped building has about 35 classrooms, space for the school’s main office, and an auditorium, which was later converted into a multipurpose room.
Belvedere Elementary’s oldest building was designed to accommodate about 1,170 students. The school currently has 580 students enrolled.
Other noteworthy features are red clay roof tiles, arched windows and a colonnade. Bogan noted that newer buildings along First Street, constructed during a campus renovation, also feature arches.
“The arches make (the school) unique,” Bogan said.
But what makes the school truly one of a kind are the students, faculty, staff and families, Bogan said.
“Our school community makes it what it is.”
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Nov 16
Eagle Rock: Entertain your kids with fall-themed crafts at Eagle Rock Library. They'll create art from recycled materials and other items from nature.
