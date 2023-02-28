Hello Tuesday!
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. With all this rain, how about some rain jokes to brighten the dreary day?
- What do you call it when it rains ducks and geese? Fowl weather!
- What do you call a pile of coins in a rainstorm? Climate change!
- If a band is playing and a thunderstorm hits, who is most likely to get hit by lightening? The conductor!
What are some of your favorite rain jokes?
Now let's get to today's newsletter.
📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: A view of our winter wonderland. Thanks to Jonathan Jansen for sharing the photo.
📢 News
Afternoon shooting
El Sereno: Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the 5300 block of Valley Boulevard. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were standing near Valley and Bullard Avenue when a suspect approached and fired at them, police said. The Eastsider
SILVER LAKE
Fallen tree damages classrooms
A 40-foot tree fell at Ivanhoe Elementary School in Silver Lake, with part of it landing on a bungalow that houses two classrooms.
District personnel believe the tree fell on Friday evening, said LAUSD spokeswoman Monica Carazo. No one was injured.
Students are temporarily meeting in the school library until the bungalow is repaired. Cleanup and removal began on Sunday, and by Monday afternoon, only a 5-foot tree stump remained.
The tree also damaged a portion of the school's fencing along Auburn Street and lifted part of the sidewalk.
EL SERENO
A middle school’s historic century-long journey
El Sereno Middle School and Magnet Center’s rich history includes two distinctive landmark buildings, name changes, grade reconfigurations and a historic designation.
According to the El Sereno Historical Society, the school dates back to 1894 when the Old Farmdale Schoolhouse, designed by the Bradbeer and Ferris architectural firm, was constructed. The Victorian-era schoolhouse now sits behind an Italian Renaissance Revival-style building constructed nearly 30 years later.
Last June, the Queen Anne Revival style structure, which served students ages 5 to 17, became part of the National Register of Historic Places, said El Sereno Middle School Principal Martha Gomez.
The schoolhouse was once part of the Farmdale School District. But in 1915, what is now the Los Angeles Unified School District annexed Farmdale and the schoolhouse.
The district built a new elementary school in 1923 in the Italian Renaissance Revival style. That building fronts Eastern Avenue and houses the school’s main office, a magnet office, auditorium, cafeteria and more than 40 classrooms, Gomez said. In 1936, a five-year construction program added physical education, craft, cafeteria and other facilities. The district added an administration building in 1940.
Among the main building's features is the central section, which juts out, and second-story windows rounded at the top. Terra cotta ornaments surround the windows and doorways, and a decorative horizontal band runs across the middle of the building, with hip-roof wings and a tile roof.
Inside, rooms such as the school’s library retain a historic feel. Bookshelves and other library furnishings date back to its opening, Gomez said.
In 1936 the school became El Sereno Area High School. A year later, the school was renamed Wilson High School, a name it kept until 1969 when it became El Sereno Middle School (A new Wilson High was built up the hill).
During its Wilson High days, the campus served students from 7th through 12th grades, she said. In 1968 more than 3,500 students were enrolled.
Current enrollment totals 871 students, nearly 40% of whom are enrolled in one of El Sereno’s three magnet programs housed on the campus.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Gomez said. “You enter, and you do get a feel for the history of the building.”
🎒More School News
Eastside schools secure spots in state academic decathlon
Two Eastside high schools are among five L.A. Unified teams that will compete in the California Academic Decathlon in late March. Garfield High in East L.A. and Marshall High in Los Feliz, which finished fourth and fifth in a recent regional contest, will travel to Santa Clara for the competition. The two teams were recognized during a ceremony held Saturday at Los Angeles Mission College, as was Marshall’s Momoko Nakazawa, who tallied the second-highest overall score in the regional competition.
Garfield, Eagle Rock boys hoops bring home titles
A pair of local high school boys' basketball teams recently brought home championships. The Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School defeated South Gate 53-49 on Thursday to capture the City Section Division II basketball title, the L.A. Times reported. East L.A.’s Garfield High made school history Friday when its boys' basketball team beat Arleta High 47-42 to earn the campus’ first boys basketball Division III City Section championship, also from the L.A. Times.
Wilson Alumna to be honored at Benefit Gala
El Sereno: Wilson High School’s Wilson Mules Alumni Association will honor Elsa Gutierrez-Aviles during its Scholarship Benefit Gala on March 25. Gutierrez-Aviles is a 1981 graduate of Wilson and a college counselor at her alma mater. RSVP by March 1. For additional information, visit the association’s website.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, March 1
East LA: Build your skills and learn MākMō Cardboard Construction at the East LA Library.
Los Feliz: Celebrate the 98th birthday of the LA Breakfast Club and learn some early Hollywood history through the Bison Archives.
Thursday, March 2
East LA: Witness a magic show while celebrating Read Across America with Christopher T. Magician at Anthony Quinn Library.
Highland Park: Bring a friend or date to see a Booty Burlesque Show at La Cuevita.
💡 Good to Know
L.A. County storm resources
L.A. County offers a number of storm-related resources. Check them out here.
👋 That's it!
OK, one more: Why did the umbrella go to the doctor? It was feeling under the weather!
-- Robert Fulton






