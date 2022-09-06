Good Morning!
If you haven't melted away in this heat wave, read on for your latest batch of news and info.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Who says bird baths are only for birds? Sandy Driscoll of Silver Lake has been filling her bird bath twice daily during the heat wave. "My resident squirrel seems to love it as much as the birds!" Thanks to Sandy for the photo.
News
Boyle Heights: Several businesses were destroyed, and four firefighters were injured Monday afternoon after a blaze tore through a commercial building on 11th Street. The Eastsider
East LA: A driver was in custody after a hit-and-run collision killed a 60-year-old homeless man on Whittier Boulevard Thursday night. The CHP tracked down the driver thanks to a witness who followed the vehicle involved in the crash in the 6500 block of Whittier. The victim was identified as 60-year-old Alberto Northrup, according to the coroner's office. MyNewsLA
Los Feliz: More than 600 LADWP customers were left without power on Saturday and early Sunday as crews worked to replace underground transformers. LADWP
ECHO PARK
How will this school stop losing students?
Clifford Math & Technology Magnet lucked out this month.
The small K-5 school was on the verge of losing one of its six teachers and merging classes because it had failed to enroll enough students. The crisis, however, was averted after Clifford successfully appealed to the school district and avoided cutbacks.
But Clifford remains at risk. The Echo Park school and the entire LAUSD are faced with a continued drop in enrollment.
District enrollment has plunged from a peak of more than 737,000 in the 2002-2003 school year to about 430,000, according to the most recent figures. Everything from charter school competition to gentrification have been blamed for the drop. Remote learning during the pandemic only worsened matters.
Since state funding is linked to enrollment, a drop in students means less money.
Clifford has been a small school for many years. It converted to a magnet school to make it more attractive and has been honored as a National Blue Ribbon school. But enrollment has continued to shrink: It’s down to 101 as of last Thursday compared to 159 in the 2017-18 school year.
Clifford administrators say enrollment has dropped for variety of reasons:
- Some Clifford families moved out of the city and the state, said Principal Anna Aguilera
- The sixth grade was moved to Thomas Starr King Middle School in the 2019-2020 academic year.
- More students were lost after some parents decided to keep children in online programs set up during the pandemic instead of returning them to the classroom.
- A few unhoused students were sent to other schools once their families secured housing, Aguilera said.
After successfully keeping its teaching staff intact, Clifford can now focus on raising awareness, said Anastasia Gonzalez, Clifford’s magnet coordinator.
The school’s selling points include strong test scores, access to 3-D printers and a makerspace/science lab, visual and performing arts classes and a garden where students learn environmentally-friendly gardening techniques, Gonzalez said.
Matthew Bookman, a parent of two Clifford students who is also a board member of the Friends of Clifford, recently created a short video about the school. It could become a marketing tool to entice parents to schedule a campus tour, Bookman said.
“We want people to give Clifford a chance,” he said.
Schools Roundup
East LA: East LA resident and teacher Aaron Reveles is one of the candidates running in the Nov. 8 Montebello School Board election. After graduating from Mendez High in Boyle Heights, Reveles earned his bachelor's at UC Santa Barbara and his masters from Johns Hopkins School of Education. He is currently an L.A. Unified social studies teacher.
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
Hubbub over Bub & Grandma's
Glassell Park: Bub and Grandma's long-awaited cafe bakery held a soft opening over the Labor Day holiday, according to posts on Instagram. The highly regarded baker's bright and airy restaurant is in a renovated Spanish Colonial building on Eagle Rock Boulevard that has emerged as a food and drink hot spot -- and a target of anti-gentrification protestors. Expect breakfast, pastries, sandwiches, coffee and wine.
Bub and Grandma's hasn't said when its new place at 3507 Eagle Rock Blvd. will open. But social media chatter points to a Thursday, Sept. 8 opening date.
What bread baker rises above the rest?
Click on a link to vote:
On The Agenda
An abbreviated version of our weekly look at government and community meetings
Tuesday, Sept 6
Eagle Rock: Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council
Wednesday, Sept 7
El Sereno: LA-32 Neighborhood Council
Elysian Park: The Citizens Committee to Save Elysian Park
Silver Lake: Silver Lake Neighborhood Council
Thursday, Sept 8
Hermon: Hermon Neighborhood Council
Things to Do This Week
Tuesday, Sept 6
Echo Park: Spend your evening at Stories Books & Café for the book launch of Carolyn Huynh's The Fortunes of Jaded Women, a multi-narrative novel about Vietnamese women overcoming challenges.
Wednesday, Sept 7
Los Feliz: Join comic cartoonist Kevin Fagan of "Drabble" fame for breakfast and a presentation at the LA Breakfast club.
Silver Lake: Want to break into the music industry? Connect with professionals and creatives at the Something Dope Open Mic and Music Industry Networking Mixer at Los Globos.
Thursday, Sept 8
Elysian Valley: If you're a rock n' roll and indie gigs fan, head to Zebulon for a Frankie and the Witch Fingers concert with Monsterwatch.
Friday, Sept 9
DTLA: Love rum? Head to the 1st ever Los Angeles Rum Festival! Events include tasting sessions and an industry network program.
Saturday, Sept 10
The Autry: Catch a film on a museum trip to The Autry. Watch City Slickers (1991) with guest lecturer Lynn Downey as part of the museum's "What Is a Western?" film series.
Echo Park: Gather your friends for an afternoon of board games at the Edendale Library's Well Played! Play classic and new games with players of all levels.
Boyle Heights: Check out the 1st annual Boyle Heights Beerfest in the parking lot of Rebelde Coffee and Tavern. Taste selections from eight breweries, sample food from Sazon Bros, and vibe with music from a DJ.
Sunday, Sept 11
Eagle Rock: Learn the art of hand dyeing yarn with a fiber artist at the Center of the Arts for the Textile Arts: Hand-Dyed Yarn + Open Studio.
One More Thing
Up From the Ashes: Clifford Math & Technology Magnet has overcome previous challenges. Clifford Street School, built in 1908, caught fire at least twice, including a blaze that destroyed the original building only seven years after the school's founding.
