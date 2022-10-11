Good Morning!
BOYLE HEIGHTS
A teacher of the year has a student to thank for his award
Roosevelt High teacher Jason Torres-Rangel jokes when he says he is a bit of an oddball in a family of math teachers.
“I’m the black sheep of the family. I’m an English teacher,” he says.
Teaching is in his blood, Torres-Rangel said. His dedication resulted in Torres-Rangel being named one of 16 Los Angeles County Teachers of the Year. He is one of three L.A. Unified School District educators to be recognized. He’s now eligible for the state’s Teacher of the Year award.
The recognition “was a huge surprise and a humbling experience,” he said.
Torres-Rangel, who teaches 11th-grade English and AP English, has been teaching for 19 years at LAUSD.
His brother is a teacher in the Midwest. His parents were teachers at Wilson High School in El Sereno. His mom was Teacher of the Year in 1989.
Being recognized is exciting and a bit unsettling because, like many teachers, he’s not one to seek the spotlight.
“It kind of goes against my grain, our grain, a little bit,” he said.
When Torres-Rangel learned he’d been nominated, he was pleasantly surprised but was more so when he found out it was a student and her mother who had nominated him. “You always wonder if you have an impact” on students, he said.
In her June 2022 nomination letter, a Roosevelt senior spoke about feeling belittled by teachers and never being accepted after attending five different schools. But at Roosevelt, she found herself welcome in Torres-Rangel’s class. He encouraged her to challenge herself by taking an AP English class. When she doubted herself, he cheered her on.
During a particularly stressful situation when the school was in lockdown, Torres-Rangel talked the student through exercises that eased her anxiety.
“We definitely need so many more teachers like Mr. Torres. He wasn’t just an amazing teacher, he was an amazing friend which I am so grateful to have met in my junior year,” the student wrote.
Torres-Rangel isn’t one to take sole credit for his work with students.
“What we do is a team effort,” he said. “It’s a family effort because it really takes a village.”
🎒 School Roundup
Class is in session -- outside
Silver Lake: Allesandro Elementary School and Environmental Science Magnet will be getting outdoor learning spaces with funding recently approved by the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education. Using $100,000 from the district’s Sustainable Environment Enhancement Developments for Schools, the school will be able to establish two outdoor classrooms and an edible garden space, according to LAUSD.
The district’s program helps schools create or enhance “outdoor healthy and sustainable learning environments that directly support school curriculum,” said a district. Such spaces are used for education programs tied to nutrition, health, literacy and math and science lessons. Students can also access the areas during recess and lunch.
Los Feliz-based Eco Urban Gardens, which offers farm-to-school programs, will be involved in running the Allesandro green spaces.
East L.A. Classic on the move
Football: This year’s East LA Classic - the annual football game between Roosevelt High and Garfield High - is normally played at East L.A. College. But this year, the legendary match is moving to a bigger venue: The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Boyle Heights Beat reported. If that’s not impressive enough, Boyle Heights native and Roosevelt alumnus will.i.am. is performing the halftime show with his group, the Black Eyed Peas - for a high school football game. It all takes place on Oct. 21.
School founder makes way for new leadership
Echo Park: Gabriela Charter Schools, which operates campuses in Echo Park and South Central, will begin searching for a new executive director to replace Liza Bercovici, who founded the school more than 20 years ago. Bercovici, in a newsletter, said she is turning 70 in December, and thought it would be a good time for the "next generation of leadership to guide our organization forward." Gabriella features a dance program and is named after Bercovici's daughter, who was struck and killed by a motorist at age 13.
Candidate roundtable
Election: School board candidates Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas are scheduled to appear at a virtual candidates roundtable today (Sept. 11) hosted by KPCC. Brenes and Rivas will face off in the Nov. 8 runoff election to represent District 2, which stretches from Los Feliz to East L.A.
🗒️ Notebook
P-22 gets around
Los Feliz - A mountain lion, believed to be Griffith Park’s famed P-22, has appeared once again in the neighborhood, according to the L.A. Times. This is at least the second time in three months that a large cat has been spotted in the area, with the last occurrence as recently as August. In the latest sighting, Cylin Busby and Damon Ross were returning him from a movie Saturday night when they saw the big cat resting on their front driveway, not far from Griffith Park. Tiffany Yap, a scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity, told the Times that Busby and Ross did the right thing at that point - stayed in the car and waited for the animal to leave.
Tennis star honored
El Sereno - A statue of tennis legend Billie Jean King has been unveiled in front of the gym at Cal State L.A., University Times reported. King was a student-athlete at the school in the early 1960s before going on to win 39 major tennis titles. She also campaigned for equality for women in sports. “If it weren’t for Billie Jean, there wouldn’t be female scholarships in athletics,” Richard Gallien, the head coach of women’s tennis at the college, told the Times.
🍽️ Good Taste
New vegan eats
Silver Lake: Will a vegan restaurant survive where two other restaurants have failed in recent years? The people behind Real Food Daily have opened Junkyard Dog, a vegan bar and grill serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The plant-based restaurant at 4330 W. Sunset (in the same building as Dinosaur Coffee) opened in the same spot once occupied by Ma’am Sir and, before that, Bar Angeles.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Oct 11
Echo Park: If you're into unconventional books, check out Archways 6 at Stories, Books & Café. Aiden Arata, Giulia Bencivenga, Caitlin Brady, Tori Gesualdo, Brady Jackson and Rachel Ly will be featured.
Wednesday, Oct 12
Virtual: Register for the LA Tech Career Fair. This exclusive tech hiring event is looking for diverse non-traditional candidates.
