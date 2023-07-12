Hello Wednesday!
📢 News
House fire
Highland Park Area: Firefighter extinguished a blaze Tuesday night that largely involving a shed behind a one-story home with excessive outdoor storage in the 100 block of West Avenue 44. The Eastsider
Vehicle fire spreads to park
Elysian Park: A vehicle fire on a freeway transition road near Elysian Park extended into the nearby brush Tuesday afternoon, ultimately burning about one acre of vegetation and prompting the closure of traffic lanes. The Eastsider
EAST LOS ANGELES
Teen's bike ride to school ends in tragedy
A Garfield High student is in intensive care with severe head and leg injuries after a hit-and-run crash last week. He was struck while riding his bike to summer school.
Monterey Park Police are searching for the pickup driver who hit 16-year-old Eric Morales on July 6 at First Street and Schoolside Avenue, according to Police Captain Gustavo Jimenez.
Eric remains unconscious, facing a recovery that could take weeks, months, or years, said Esmeralda Morales, his mother. "We're praying for a miracle," she said.
Morales was against her son biking to school, a practice he started this summer. They live a short distance from Garfield High in East L.A. and near the crash site.
Eric enjoyed the six-minute bike ride, saying it helped him "clear his head" before school. He was also preparing for Garfield’s cross-country team tryouts. In June, Eric, a shot putter, placed fourth in the Eastern League finals for freshmen and sophomores.
"I think it made him feel independent," Morales said about her son's cycling.
Officers found Eric near the crosswalk when they arrived at the scene, Jimenez said. A bicycle was also found, suggesting he was riding it, police said.
The dark pickup, similar to a Ford Ranger, was headed east on First when it hit Eric, who was headed south on Schoolside.
Investigators lack a driver description. Those with footage or information about the crash should contact Det. Castellano at 626-307-1240.
CYPRESS PARK
Prefab homeless housing nears completion
A temporary homeless community of prefabricated homes is now taking shape next to a traffic roundabout.
It's a bit later than initially anticipated, with a smaller overall capacity. But it's on track to accept 100 new residents this Fall, according to city officials. Last year, officials estimated the project would house up to 130 people.
Originally touted as the city's first temporary homeless housing site built with manufactured housing, the Northeast New Beginnings Community will have 34 multiple-occupancy living units clustered where W. Avenue 19, San Fernando Road, and Riverside Drive meet near the Home Depot.
Construction was scheduled to finish by the end of last year, according to Mary Nemick from the city’s Bureau of Engineering. But then came the unusually severe weather and unanticipated soil conditions, Nemick said.
Initiated under City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, the project had already been delayed until April of this year by the time Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez came into office, according to Chelsea Lucktenberg of the Council District 1 office. She said things were delayed even further because the soil was still wet, and construction required the ground to be completely dry.
The project is now more than halfway complete, Nemick said.
Thirty-two units will measure 12-by-28 feet and accommodate up to three residents. Two of the units will be ADA-compliant, measuring 12-by-34 feet, and sheltering up to two people apiece, Lucktenberg said.
Each unit comes equipped with a kitchenette, a living space, a bedroom, and a restroom, Nemick said.
Construction is scheduled to finish by Sept. 30, Nemick said. People should be able to move in shortly after that, according to Lucktenberg — probably around early October.
🏪 Business News
Bouldering gym taking shape
Echo Park: Construction on Stronghold Climbing Gym's second location is now underway and is expected to be finished before the end of the year. “It depends on passing city inspections,” said co-owner Kate Mullen regarding the timeline. “We have made good progress on the walls and hope for sometime in fall or winter.”
Word first emerged a year ago that the new bouldering gym was moving into 1624 W. Sunset Blvd., which has stood empty since La Guadalupana market closed in 2018. This new location will be devoted entirely to bouldering, unlike Stronghold’s original spot in Lincoln Heights, which also features roped climbing. A single membership, however, will provide access to both locations.
Stronghold (an Eastsider advertiser) was among many gyms that struggled during the pandemic. Things are not quite back to normal, Mullen said. She added, however, that “the decreasing infection numbers are giving a lot of people more confidence about exercising indoors.
Mullen added that -- in light of the recent erasure of the nearby “The World” mural -- Stronghold plans to keep the mural of La Guadalupana on the back of the building.
"The muralist, David Montier, has introduced himself to us," Mullen said, "and we plan on trying to work with him on a restoration of the faded parts of the design."
A $2.6 million boost for mental healthcare workers in training
Echo Park: Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center says it has earned over $2.6 million in grants to address the growing need for mental health workers. The workforce grants from state and private sources include monies for student loan repayment assistance, mentored internships, retention payments and the creation of a Clinical Educator/Professional Development position as part of training programs. The center says it trains 60 interns and 331 nursing students each year.
🗒️ Notebook
Civic Affairs
Atwater Village: The Atwater Village Neighborhood Council on Thursday, July 13 will install newly elected officers, consider giving $1,000 to a garden ranger program and take up other matters.
El Sereno: The LA-32 Neighborhood Council will discuss spending up to $4,000 to buy, plant and maintain a pine tree next to the Veterans Memorial on Huntington Drive.
Goodbye Eric & Jose, Hello Karen & Eunisses
Mount Washington: A road construction sign on San Rafael Drive has been been corrected and updated to reflect the current crop of politicos. Thanks to Martha Flores for the Before photo and Roberta Tinajero for the After.
📢 City News
• Ex-Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten paroled more than 50 years after Los Feliz killing The Eastsider
• Heat wave expected to send L.A. temperatures above 90 degrees The Eastsider
• Hollywood braces for a second strike as actors may join writers on the picket line The Eastsider
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, July 13
Eagle Rock: It's Collaging Night at Oxy Arts. Get creative and take a free workshop inspired by the Oxy Arts gallery current exhibition: for the sake of dancing in the street.
Highland Park: Listen as DJ Paul V spins retro hits and mash ups during the Homo Happy Hour.
Friday, July 14
Echo Park: Check out the first interdisciplinary show, Lost and Found: Flask/Comb/Pillow, featuring readings, art and vinly DJ sets at Stories Books & Café.
