Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Thursday batch of news and stories.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Councilman indicted

LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, whose 10th District stretches from Koreatown to West Adams, and an ex-dean at USC were indicted on federal corruption charges. Ridley-Thomas becomes the third City Council member to become embroiled in a corruption scandal in recent years. The Eastsider

THANK YOU THURSDAY

Reader financial support is more important than ever as our traditional source of revenue -- from selling advertising -- has become harder to come by. That's why I'm very appreciative of the recent financial contributions from Holly Hampton, Katherine L. & Anna Sanchez. They join the many readers who are helping pay for the cost of covering our neighborhoods.

You can join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors with a one-time or, better yet, monthly contribution. You can do so by clicking or tapping here.

We can't do it without you!

-- Jesús Sanchez

THE LATEST

A safe East LA marketplace for the LGBTQ+ community

This market may be sandwiched in a small parking lot between homes and a freeway, but there’s nothing low-key about it.

The new Queer Mercado, launched a few months ago in East Los Angeles, is brimming with personality — bassy party music, colorful booths selling candles and clothes, and even a dancer in unicorn garb.

“The atmosphere, the music, the entertainment. It’s ... really fun and lively,” said artist Juan Moncada, who goes by Johnny Modo and draws caricatures at the market.

But what makes the market really special, say organizers, is the representation it provides for the LGBTQ+ community on the Eastside. It’s meant to create a safe space for the community to buy and sell wares and benefit from information and services provided by nonprofit groups at the market.

Read more in The Eastsider

Duplexes for about $600,000

“Live in one, rent out the other” is a common phrase real estate agents use to convince home buyers to become landlords and purchase an income property. We found three on the market for about $600,000 in East LA, El Sereno and Echo Park/Westlake.

Read more in The Eastsider

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

NOTEBOOK

Last-minute change

4th District City Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake has changed her appointee on the L.A. City Council Redistricting Commission. Jackie Goldberg, a school board member and resident of Elysian Heights, replaces Alexandra Suh. Raman did not explain the change but has expressed her displeasure at the commission's proposal to dramatically change the boundaries of her council district.

Tense encounter

A homeless outreach worker describes a heated exchange of words and views with a cyclist on the L.A. River Path near Atwater Village. LA Times

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Oct. 14: Peacock: A Comedy Show

Oct. 15: LA Icon Series With John Densmore From The Doors

October 15: “Santo Vs The Vampire Women” (Sponsored)

October 16: “The Bat Woman” (Sponsored)

Oct. 16: Los Feliz Flea

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.