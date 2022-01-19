Good Morning!

NEWS

Female fire chief

Mayor Eric Garcetti nominated Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to be the first woman to lead the L.A. Fire Department. If confirmed, Crowley would lead an agency that has come under fire for allegations of a culture of racism, sexism, retaliation and abuse endured by women at the department. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

A Highland Park synagogue rooted in environmentalism

By Robert Fulton

Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle Rock, one of the oldest Jewish congregations in Los Angeles, has gone green.

In what used to be mostly a lawn, local flora thrives. Rooftop solar panels generate energy. And this week, the temple hosts its annual native plant sale in conjunction with Tu B’Shevat, an ancient holiday that has evolved into a sort of Jewish Arbor Day, emphasizing trees and ecological awareness.

“It’s an outreach to our community to make them aware of the environmental benefits of native plants and sustainability,” said Jerry Schneider, a long-time member and chair of the congregation's Building and Grounds Committee.

"Green synagogue" has been years in the making

In 2007, much of the front lawn was transformed into a native plant garden. Soon after, TBI launched the Native Plant Sale, now a popular annual tradition and fundraiser featuring California native and drought-tolerant plants.

The garden itself acts as a model of what native plants can offer. Maintained by volunteers, it is particularly popular with children and those without a yard.

“Our community is very much rooted in environmentalism,” said Temple Beth Israel Rabbi Jason Rosner. “That’s been one of our major social justice pushes.”

A net-zero goal

The native plant garden is part of TBI’s environmental stewardship. Solar panels were installed four years ago and a recent grant will help launch a composting program. The goal is to be net-zero emissions.

“For us, this is the modern incarnation of trying to live in as much harmony in our environment as we can possibly do,” said Rabbi Rosner. “This is the expression of our highest ecological values.”

Historical Note: Temple Beth Israel, founded in 1923, has resided in its current Monte Vista Street building since 1930.

NOTEBOOK

New historic landmarks

• Boyle Heights -- The last of the neighborhood's long-time Japanese eateries has been declared a city historic monument. Last week, the City Council voted to approve the designation for Otomisan Japanese Restaurant and the Queen-Anne-style Nishiyama Residence in the back lot. The 1st Street restaurant opened as Otomo Sushi Cafe in 1956 and is believed to be one of L.A.'s oldest Japanese restaurants in continuous operation. The monument application said the property was historically significant "for its association with early Japanese American settlement patterns in Boyle Heights" and "commercial development along the East First Street streetcar line in the 1920s."

• Los Feliz - Five houses that look like they came out of a children's storybook were declared a historic landmark by the City Council last week. Owned originally by John Van Pelt, a music professor and arranger of sacred choral music, each cottage has a slightly fantastic name: Whimsy Hall, Windjammer Cottage, Sea Rover Cottage, Sea Horse Lodge, and Star Sailor Manor, Dirt reported. The homes in the 2100 block of North Lyric Avenue recently sold for nearly $6.5 million to producer Frank Dukes, the producer behind Camila Cabello's "Havana," as well as music by Post Malone and The Weeknd, Dirt said.

Body identified

The coroner has identified the man was who found Sunday alongside the 101 Freeway near Echo Park as Russell Knox, an 81-year-old homeless man. The cause of his death was pending further investigation.

Canceled

Boyle Heights: “Gentefied” - a series set in Boyle Heights - has not been renewed for a third season on Netflix, according to Deadline. The dramedy about East Los Angeles Latinos met with critical acclaim, but couldn't break into the Netflix Top 10 with the new season.

Now Open

Silver Lake: Breadblok, which has been baking gluten-free, French-influenced bread and treats in Santa Monica, has opened a second location at 1529 Griffith Park Boulevard Three generations of the Charlier family have run the business since it began in a farm in Provence, the company says. Open daily from 7am-7pm.

