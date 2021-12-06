Hello Monday!

It's going to be a cool and partly cloudy week, with a good chance of rain by Thursday.

EASTSIDE SCENE

Highland Park: Santa got a lift from the LA Fire Department on Sunday during the Northeast LA Christmas Parade on Figueroa. Thanks to Roberta Tinajero for the photo.

NEWS

Crash

Highland Park: At least four people were hurt Saturday evening in a multiple-vehicle crash that included two pedestrians. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Silver Lake's newest celebrity homeowner

Andie McDowell - whose film acting highlights include "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral" - has purchased a 1920s Tudor for $4.1 million, Dirt reported.

The actress paid $200,000 over the asking price for the Moreno Drive home, which has a close view of the Silver Lake Reservoir from only about a block away.

But don't hang around the front door waiting for her to show up. McDowell already owns a two-home compound in Highland Park, and a vacation house in Montana, Dirt said.

In Other Real Estate News: Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have bought a second home in Los Feliz; and four new homes have been proposed on Quail and Dove drivers in Mount Washington.

NOTEBOOK

Housing

El Sereno: More details have emerged about Councilmember Kevin de Leon's plan to turn state-owned properties into affordable housing. De Leon wants to redevelop 77 properties into 252 affordable housing units from Moffatt Street at the border of South Pasadena to Concord Avenue in Alhambra, Spectrum News reported. Caltrans bought these properties decades ago to extend the 710 Freeway, but that plan has been abandoned. In De Leon’s proposal, 22 vacant parcels would become apartments or mixed-use housing, 40 would get accessory dwelling units, six would stay as single-family homes and three would be turned into parks. However, the city must first acquire the properties when CalTrans puts them up for sale.

EASTSIDE CITIZEN

Upcoming public meetings of interest

Taix

Echo Park: The battle continues over the Taix French restaurant building on Sunset Boulevard. On Tuesday, the City Council Planning & Land Use Committee will consider rescinding the decision to designate Taix as a historic-cultural monument. This is in response to a lawsuit alleging violations of state open meeting laws.

Bottle shop

Echo Park: It looks like a new apartment building under construction at Echo Park and Grafton Avenues will have a beer and wine store. A public hearing will be held Tuesday to review the developer's request to obtain a permit to allow the sale of beer and wine to-go on the ground floor of the project. However, no tenant has been named yet for that retail site. The building is expected to open next spring.

Ruby de Vera Square

Eagle Rock: The City Council is scheduled to vote on Wednesday to name the intersection of Merton Avenue and Caspar Avenue after Ruby de Vera, a former city employee and neighborhood activist who founded the Northeast LA Veterans Parade.

Making a move?

Highland Park: Iam8bit, a marketing and production firm, has operated in Echo Park for several years. But a reader recently spotted a new Iam8bit sign on a building on Figueroa Street in Highland Park. Is Iam8bit leaving Echo Park behind? An Iam8bit worker said the company won't have anything to say until early next year.

CLASSIFIEDS

CALENDAR

