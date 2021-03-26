Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Get ready for a big warm up this weekend, with the high expected to reach the mid 80s by Sunday. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

A second night of turmoil in Echo Park

It was another night of unrest in Echo Park as police and protesters faced off in the heart of the neighborhood over the removal of the large homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake, reports The Eastsider. Large contingents of LAPD officers in riot gear formed lines on Sunset Boulevard while preparations were made to move the last remaining encampment residents out of the park.

If things weren't crazy enough in Echo Park ...

A car crashed into a house on Alvarado Street on Thursday night, reports The Eastsider.

Ready to Zoom for Passover?

Temple Beth Israel in Highland Park is offering a Passover seder over Zoom. Meanwhile, Chabad of Atwater Village is offering a small gathering on site at their temple - out in their backyard. Welcome to Passover, pandemic-style.

Praise for an East Hollywood bagel maker

A New York Times look at the best California bagels includes Courage Bagels on Virgil Avenue The shop was so overwhelmed with orders, they're currently only taking walk-ups. These and other restaurant tidbits in this week's issue of Good Eats.

Calendar

• March 25:

• March 26: Playing with SCOBY Workshop with Maru Garcia

• March 26: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

• March 27: Young Women’s Leadership Conference 2021

• March 27: A QUIET SCENE: L.A.

Go here for details and more events

